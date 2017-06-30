These Two Biotech Stocks Could Move On Near Term Vaccine Catalysts

A number of companies are developing assets with the goal of attracting some of these revenues.

Analysts at Markets and Markets expect the global vaccines market to climb to $48.03 billion by 2021 from $32.24 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 8.3% during the five-year period. The ever deepening need for alternative and more effective vaccination options across the spectrum of viral infections will drive this increase and – as expected – a large number of companies are trying to take a piece of the pie with an equally large number of development stage assets.

Here are two companies working towards this aim, each in a different asset in space, and each with a near-term catalyst that could drive upside revaluation as and when it hits press.

First up, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK).

A list of vaccine industry stocks wouldn't be complete without a GSK appearance. This company is widely regarded as one of the leaders, if not the industry leader, in the space, perhaps tied only with rival Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) for dominance.

The company's vaccines portfolio accounts for more than 2 million vaccine doses administered daily, globally, and this side of its operations contributed more than $6 billion in revenues during 2016, accounting for 16% of companywide sales. Needless to say, there is an ongoing stream of vaccine-related catalysts associated with GSK's pipeline, but one that could be a real driver near term is rooted in an asset called Shingrix.

This one is a shingles vaccine that GSK has developed as a competitor to the already well-established, and standard of care (SOC) asset in the space, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)'s Zostavax.

To understand how the drug works, and in turn, how it could potentially grab market share from Zostavax, it is first important to understand a bit about the virus itself. Shingles, also called herpes zoster, is a viral infection rooted in the chickenpox infection that many individuals get when they are young. As chickenpox fades, the herpes zoster virus remains dormant in nerve cells and, as a patient ages (and, in parallel, as the immune system weakens) the dominant virus can become active again. When active in adults, it presents as shingles as opposed to chickenpox, with symptoms generally characterized by a painful rash occurring in a stripe on the skin.

Zostavax, as is standard in the second-generation vaccine space, presents a piece of the underlying virus to the immune system. The immune system creates antibodies in response to the viral presentation, which then lay ready to immobilize the virus as and when it becomes active.

The problem is, however, that the longer these antibodies remain unused, the less useful they become. This translates to a reduction in immunity over time and, specifically as relates to Zostavax, the vaccine becomes essentially useless after a five-year period at the outside.

GSK's asset, Shingrix, is combined with an adjuvant developed by small cap biotech Agenus Inc. (AGEN), called QS-21 Stimulon. The QS-21 Stimulon allows for a repeated rejuvenation of the antibodies that are produced on the back of the vaccine's administration, allowing for a much longer period of effectiveness.

And that's not all.

Zostavax is a live attenuated virus vaccine. This means that in patients that have potentially compromised immune systems (elderly patients, immunosuppressed patients, etc.) it is dangerous to administer as the patient is at risk of developing an infection based on the vaccine itself. Shingrix is what's called a recombinant sub-unit vaccine, meaning it cannot cause infection in and of itself, making it far safer for the above-mentioned subcategories of patients.

It's also more effective than Merck's asset.

As per the phase 3 data on which the company has based its registration application with the FDA, efficacy was measured between 90% to 97% in patients aged 50 to 80. At age 50 and older, Zostavax is only 51% effective. At ages 90 and above, this drops to 18%.

Which brings us to the catalyst.

The company submitted an application to the FDA last year and expects to hear back from the agency at some point during October this year. Analysts put peak sales on the vaccine at more than $1 billion, so if the agency green lights Shingrix, expect GSK to strengthen on the news.

So what will be the impact of an approval from a fundamental perspective?

GSK generated $34.4 billion in revenues during 2016, of which (and as above-mentioned) the company's vaccine operations accounted for circa 16%. Again as noted, analysts put this one at a $1 billion annual revenue generator by 2021 (specifically, $1.05 billion in worldwide sales). In terms of buildup towards that figure, there are three other major applications outside of the US that need to gain approval before this one has a chance of blockbuster status. These are Japan (which was submitted in April as part of a JV with Daiichi Sankyo Co), Europe (submitted in November 2016) and Canada (also submitted in November last year).

The US is up for a green light first, and we should see the European and Canadian submissions conclude at some point during the fourth quarter of this year. The Japanese submission may drag through till late first quarter, early second quarter 2018.

This means that GSK is looking at a slightly pared full-year 2018 from Shingrix, but this far from negates its potential to add substantially to GSK's top line throughout the year. Merck generated $685 million from Zostavax during 2016 and based on the proven advantages of Shingrix over the former, it's reasonable to conclude that GSK can snatch a large portion of these revenues from Merck (the latter's asset is also out of patent as of last year in the US, and as of this year in Europe) as and when it hits shelves. Indeed, physicians have already stated that they are likely to favor GSK's vaccine over Merck's when it becomes available.

A conservative 20% market penetration estimate, therefore, based on US, Europe and Canada approvals, and ignoring the Japanese market, for now, adds around $122 million to GSK's top line (note: the Japanese market accounts for circa 11% of Merck's Zostavax sales, so this number derives from a starting point of total sales minus 11%).

Throughout 2019 and 2020, as Shingrix captures more and more market share, and as Japan is added to the fold, conservative estimates (40% and 60% respectively) suggest global Shingrix sales for GSK of $274 million and $411 million.

Next up, VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV).

This is one I have covered on a couple of occasions in the past (here and here) but that recently served up an update to its lead vaccine program that finally gives the program some real clarity from a time-to-commercialization perspective. It is in this clarity that the catalyst is rooted – something I'll get to shortly.

Ahead of that, however, let's kick things off with a bit about the asset in question.

It's called Sci-B-Vac and it’s a hepatitis B vaccination.

Analysts peg the Hepatitis B market at $3.5 billion in global sales by 2021, based on a CAGR of 2.3% between 2015 and 2021. The research of which this estimate rests states that this rise will occur across the eight major markets of the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Japan, and will be primarily driven by increasing immigration from medium and high-prevalence countries.

The US accounts for a large portion of the entire therapeutics market (driven by an increasing rate of immigration into the country from regions associated with the virus) and a large portion of the US market is accounted for by prophylaxis-type vaccines – vaccines designed to prevent infection, as opposed to treating it.

Right now, the prophylaxis vaccine space in hepatitis B is dominated by a drug called Engerix-B, which(not surprisingly) is marketed by the above discussed GSK. Engerix-B generates around $200 million quarterly for GSK and has been administered globally as a preventative therapy in the hepatitis B space since its initial approval way back in 1989. It's a recombinant vaccine (much like the Shingrix vaccine detailed above) meaning it can't induce infection, however immuno-compromised the patient receiving the dose may be, and it's a cost effective, well-established standard of care in the space.

So why is VBI developing its own hepatitis B vaccination when Engerix is so firmly established?

Well, while Engerix may be effective in a large portion of the global population, it has associated with it some key drawbacks. Dosing is cumbersome (three separate injections spread across what can amount to a six-month period) and, in a certain portion of patients, it's just not that effective. The vaccine presents a DNA-derived antigen to the immune system with the goal of inducing an immune response (the standard MOA for these sorts of assets, as described above). In a patient whose immune system is strong, the single antigen is enough to stimulate the production of enough antibodies to ensure seroprotection ahead of any potential future infection. In these patients, there's no problem.

In patient's whose immune systems are compromised in any way, however, the single antigen isn’t enough to induce a response sufficient to develop seroprotection. In other words, in these patients, the vaccine just doesn’t work.

With Sci-B-Vac, VBI is trying to get a vaccine on the market that can immunize the patients that aren’t responsive (or have a reduced response to) Engerix-B.

So who are these patients?

As mentioned, anyone with a compromised immune system might struggle to develop seroprotection on the back of a second-generation recombinant vaccine. This includes elderly individuals, people with diabetes, overweight individuals, anyone with chronic kidney disease or its associated complications – the list goes on.

It's this population that VBI is targeting, at least initially, and as per the company's recent update, it's closer now than ever before.

While this vaccine is already approved in a number of regions globally (it's a standard of care treatment in Israel), it's yet to pick up approval in Europe, Canada and the US – three of the growth markets highlighted in the introduction to this section of the piece.

Before the company can sell the vaccine in these regions, it's got to conduct a pivotal trial (as is standard in the drug development sector) and use the data from this trial to underpin a registration application in the respective regions.

Pivotal trials are expensive, especially those that need to enroll a patient sample at the size of which is necessary for a viral infection study like this one (we're talking 000's of patients dosed), and VBI has long made clear that it hopes to carry out one global phase III and use the data from this single trial to underpin applications in all three of the above-noted target regions.

Up until this month, the company had agreed with both the European Medicines Agency and Health Canada that this was an acceptable route to market. The US, and specifically the FDA, remained outstanding, however.

Until now.

This month, on June 19, VBI announced that the FDA had indicated that, just as with the EMA and HC, it would be willing to accept a single global phase III as the basis for a New Drug Application (NDA) for Sci-B-Vac in the US.

Which brings us to the catalyst.

The company is set to submit an IND to the FDA (and the equivalent to the EMA and HC) across the next quarter or two. Once the IND is accepted, the pivotal trial will begin, and chances are we'll see a flurry of speculative volume flow into the stock in anticipation of a successful outcome.

This trial initiation, then, combined with the approval of the INDs, is what I'm keeping an eye on near-term from VBI.

Again looking at this one from a fundamental perspective, the impact of an approval for Sci-B-Vac in Europe, Canada, and the US is going to be much larger (in terms of a representative portion of overall revenues) for VBI than an approval of Shingrix for GSK.

VBI generates the vast majority of its revenues from the sale of the asset in question, Sci-B-Vac, in the regions in which it is already approved. Of these regions, Israel accounts for the lion's share of the company's sales, where the vaccine is administered as a standard of care treatment in around half of newborns (the other half are given Engerix-B) and is also given to nonresponders to Engerix-B. VBI reported revenues of $111,000 from Israel during the first quarter of 2017. Israel aside, $14,000 derived from Asian sales and $2,000 derived from South American sales, amounting to a total $127,000 in revenues for the first quarter of this year.

While it's not technically pre-revenue, viewing VBI as such might offer up the most accurate representation of the impact of an approval for Sci-B-Vac in the above-discussed target regions on the company fundamentally.

Assuming the company goes after immunosuppressed patients initially (this is the likely scenario) then it's got somewhere in the region of 29 million diabetes sufferers and 30 million chronic kidney disease sufferers in the US alone, with this number doubling (perhaps a little more) to include Europe and Canada.

Engerix-B is around $50 a dose.

Assuming (ultra) conservatively that VBI can achieve a 2% market penetration across these two patient populations in the three target regions, that's 1.18 million doses totaling out at $59 million revenues.

For reference, the company is currently valued (at-market) at just short of $170 million.

