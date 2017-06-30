Boeing's Singapore Airlines Order Was Critical

With the selection of Boeing, Boeing can still hope for additional orders, for example to replace the Singapore Airbus A380 fleet.

In its order book update on the 23rd of June, jet maker Boeing (BA) did not only add a bunch of orders announced at this year’s Paris Air Show, but also added the wide body jets ordered by Singapore (OTCPK:SINGY) Airlines for which a tentative agreement was reached earlier this year. In this article, I want to have a look at why this order was so important for Boeing.

Order

To win the order, Boeing went head-to-head with European jet maker Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which pitched existing variants of the composite Airbus A350 aircraft and a conceptual stretch of the Airbus A350-1000. Boeing on the other hand pitched the Boeing 787-10, the Boeing 777-9 and a conceptual stretch of the Boeing 777-9.

Singapore Airlines ended up selecting Boeing as the supplier of the new batch of wide body jets. The airline ordered 20 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, which is an aircraft developed from the Boeing 777-300ER. The aircraft features 414 seats in typical 2-class configuration and its efficiency is driven by a new composite wing that has a lower specific weight and better aerodynamic efficiency. The propulsion system of the Boeing 777-9 should cut specific fuel consumption by almost 10 percent compared to the GE90-115B turbofans.

Also part of the deal was the Boeing 787-10, of which the Asian carrier added a total of 19 aircraft to Boeing’s order book also adding to its existing order for 30 aircraft of the same type. The Boeing 787-10 is Boeing’s newest jet, which benefits from an advanced aerodynamic wing design, next generation propulsive efficiency and the use of composites. The Boeing 787-10 is a simple stretch of the Boeing 787-9 trading range for capacity.

The Boeing 777-9 experienced an order drought that started in July 2015, so the order is a welcome one adding to Boeing’s 777X order book, which in the current low oil price environment has failed to convince. The choice for the Boeing 787-10 could help Boeing work towards a production rate increase on the Dreamliner, although I do think Boeing will need many more orders for that to make it a sustainable increase.

The aircraft deal carries a list value of $14.1B, with a discounted value of $7B. So, in terms of the value to Boeing and in terms of addition to the backlog, the order is important to Boeing

Singapore Airlines fleet

More important for Boeing than the importance to specific aircraft programs is the presence in the Singapore Airlines fleet. If we look at the current fleet of Singapore Airlines, we see that both jet makers have an almost equal share of the Singapore Airlines fleet. If we look at the aircraft on order, we see that Airbus had a lead over Boeing of 28 units. An order would increase this lead to roughly 70 units.

For the future Singapore Airlines fleet, an order with Airbus would mean the following:

The 5 aircraft on order for the A380-800 will be used to replace the oldest aircraft, so the total number of A380s would remain the same. Currently, the Airbus A350-900 is already ordered to replace the Airbus A330-300, Boeing 777-200 and Boeing 777-200ER. This means that with the current orders, Airbus would be replacing 23 Boeing aircraft and 24 Airbus A330-300 aircraft, while Boeing would deliver 30 aircraft that were already ordered. For fleet growth, 29 Airbus A350 aircraft would be attracted.

This would add 68 Airbus aircraft to the Singapore Airlines, while Boeing would add only net 7 aircraft. This would give Boeing a share of only a third, compared to 50% now. Additionally, Boeing’s share could shrink even further if Singapore Airlines would decide to favor newly ordered Airbus jets over the Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 777-300. This would put the Boeing share in the fleet of the Asian carrier at only 20%. So, choosing Airbus would significantly impact the Boeing share in the Singapore Airlines fleet and would also reduce the chances for follow up orders for Boeing, which could cost the jet makers hundreds of millions in sales.

With the choice for Boeing, in the best-case scenario, the number of Boeing jets in the fleet would reach 101 and the share in the fleet would increase to roughly 55%. In a more conservative and in my view more realistic scenario, part of the order would be used to replace the Boeing 777-300 and Boeing 777-300ER, which would indicate a 45% market share for Boeing in the fleet. This would mean that the share of Boeing in the fleet would decrease compared to today, but it would be far better than would have happened if Airbus would have bagged the order.

The choice for a batch of Boeing wide body jets means that Boeing has the possibility to maintain a significant share in the Singapore Airlines fleet and can hope on additional orders. I think there definitely are possibilities for Boeing to provide the replacement aircraft for the Airbus A380 in the future, which would be either a Boeing 777-9 or a Boeing 777-10X.

Conclusion

I view the deal that Boeing and Singapore Airlines reached for the purchase of 39 aircraft as a must-win for Boeing and not as a luxury. Singapore Airlines already has a big number of Airbus A350-900s on order and another order to Boeing would likely mean that it would see its presence in the Singapore Airlines fleet decline, not only in relative numbers but also in absolute numbers and would have little to no chances to regain share in the fleet any time soon.

With Boeing winning the order, it is likely that the market share will still fall, but the chances of follow up orders including a replacement order for the Airbus A380 has significantly increases.

