ARMOUR Residential:Down About -8.5% In 2 Days, Dump It

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is an agency mortgage REIT. It invests in agency hybrid adjustable rate, adjustable rate, and fixed rate MBS. Agency RMBS, especially fixed-rate agency RMBS, usually go down in value when interest rates go up and vice versa. ARR also includes, since April 6, 2016, the assets of its subsidiary, Javelin. These include fixed rate, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate Agency RMBS, and non-Agency RMBS. All of the above are managed externally by ACM. ARR pays a roughly 9% annual dividend. ARR has fallen from $27.47/share at about 3:45pm ET on June 26, 2017 to about $25.03/share at about 10:10am ET on June 29, 2017 (-$2.44/share or -8.8%). This is worrisome. The reason appears to be the last few days climb in the yield of the 10 year US Treasury Note (one proxy for the climb in rates). This climb does not seem likely to abate quickly, although one can never tell. Investors may wish to dump this stock at least temporarily rather than take the chance of further losses.

The one month chart of the 10 year US Treasury Note yield is below.

The break upward has been sharp. The close on June 26, 2017 was 2.14%. As of this writing on June 29, 2017 the yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note is 2.27% (+13 bps in less than three full days). This already seems to be taking on the auspices of an uptrend.

Early in the morning on June 27, 2017 ECB President Draghi spoke. He signaled the ECB would cut back its bond purchases beginning in September 2017 from €60B/month to €40B/month. Draghi also said that the ECB could adjust it monetary tools, which are currently at sub-zero rates. His tenor was very hawkish. The ECB had only specified it would do QE until 2017E. This is leading some to speculate that another cut may be coming in November 2017. That way the ECB could end its QE program at 2017E with a final cut.

This rise in the 10 year US Treasury Note yield was likely helped along by Janet Yellen's hawkish comments later on June 27, 2017 in London. The above appears to be the start of a significant reversal in strategy by the ECB and in yields on US Treasuries. The BOE's Carney followed those the next day with further hawkish statements. The reaction of the uptrend in yields has been strong so far.

The low EU bond rates had been dragging/keeping their counterpart US bond rates down. Without as much downward pull from EU bonds, US bond yields are likely to keep rising for a while. As a proxy for weak EU bonds, let's look at the 10 year Italian sovereign bond yield. It closed at 1.90% on June 26, 2017. As of this writing on June 29, 2017 it is at 2.15% (+25 bps in the last 3 days). This is roughly double the move up in the 10 year US Treasury Note yield. The law of supply and demand probably forces the 10 year US Treasury Note yield to rise. One might postulate that the US yield has to rise to attract the same amount of EU investment interest that it had been attracting before the Italian 10 year sovereign note yield rose. Notably the 10 year US Treasury Note yield only has to rise about half as much, since the Italian bond is viewed as much weaker. It has been being held down by heavy ECB bond buying. With this now thought to be lessening in September 2017, the 10 year Italian sovereign note yield is rising up to potential meet or exceed the yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note. The 10 year US Treasury Note is thought by many investors to be a more stable investment, when the ECB is not buying the weaker bonds of the PIIGS, etc.

If the above trends continue, they should lead to book value losses for US Agency RMBS investments. These investments will lose book value more quickly if yields rise quickly. Investors may want to cut back on some Agency mREIT investments; or they may wish to sell out of them entirely at least for the near term. Quick rises in US Treasury yields translate into lower values for RMBS. Rapid rises also tend to lead to wider basis spreads, which usually means even greater losses in book value. Currently expected unwinding of some of the Fed's MBS assets later in 2017 is also expected to lead to wider basis spreads (lower book values of MBS).

With all of the above in mind it is appropriate to take a look at ARR's positioning for such moves. ARR's portfolio as of May 31, 2017 is below.

The current total portfolio value is $9,160.9 million. Of this portfolio the TBA securities and the Total Agency securities comprise $8,118.9 million or 88.6%. This will be the part of the portfolio that will be most directly affected by the surge in yields on US Treasuries, especially the 10 year. ARR has $4,725.0 million in notional value of hedges. These hedge 58.8% of the Agency fixed rate assets and 85.2% of the fixed rate asset repurchase agreements. For the rapid rises being incurred at the present time this seems likely to lead to large losses. ARR could adapt to the changes; but historically ARR has been very slow to respond to changes. This likely means a very bad few months of losses ahead for ARR.

If you compare the 5 year chart of the Italian 10 year sovereign note yield to the 5 year chart of the US Treasury Note yield, you should be able to see what the relative rates were like before QE in the EU.

The 5 year Italian 10 year sovereign note yield chart is below. The ECB launched its QE bond buying program of €60B/month on January 22, 2015; but many had been anticipating it for some time before that. Before the ECB had really started much help, the yield on the 10 year Italian sovereign note was roughly 6% (in the chart below). There is a long way up that the Italian 10 year yield might potentially rise. There is a lot of push upward that it could provide the US Treasury 10 year yield.

The 5 year US Treasury Note yield chart is below. Notably the Fed ended its QE bond buying at the end of October 2014.

The yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note may have meandered since the start of the ECB's bond buying program. However, the ECB had significant other QE programs before that. The Italian 10 year sovereign bond fell considerably as the result of the ECB's programs (from above 6% and higher before that). To some extent the Italian bonds compete with the US bonds for investors. If Italian yields go up, then US yields will likely follow to a lesser extent. Both economies will likely be weakened in terms of economic growth.

When the ECB is effectively backing the Italian bonds by buying them consistently, they tend to have lower yields. Without such backing, they seem almost guaranteed to resume higher levels. The Italian banking system is still in a shambles. Even with QE in place for 2+ years, the Italian economy grew only +0.4% in Q1 2017. While this is better than negative growth, it is not likely to sustain the Italian economy without QE.

One effect of the ECB's QE (low Italian sovereign bond yields) is that it tends to lower the cost of capital for Italian businesses, especially relative to German and French businesses. This makes Italian products more competitive with those other countries products. This benefit will at least partially disappear once the ECB bond buying disappears. Then the Italian economic growth will likely lessen. That will in turn lead to further rises in yields on Italian sovereign bonds. UGH!

The overall weaker economic situation in the EU and the higher bond yields will likely lead to higher US Treasury bond yields. In the near term readers should remember that 10 year US Treasury Note yields fell from 2.60% on December 15, 2016 to 2.14% (-46 bps) on June 26, 2017 in the face of two Fed Funds rate increases by the FOMC (+50 bps not including the December 2016 raise). The movement in opposite directions was counter intuitive. The -46 bps move amounted to a counter intuitive move of almost -100 bps. As a first adjustment one would expect the US Treasury Note yields to be able to rise back up to approximately the 2.60% level (if not higher).

If there is trouble getting the raise of the US Debt Ceiling law passed in Congress, then the yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note could rise much further. Bond vigilantes (shorters) have a habit of making that happen. They will be out in force if the US comes close to default on any of its debt. The US Debt Clock shows $19.96T as the current US Debt. It will likely approach $20T by August 2017. The US Debt Ceiling is $20.1T. When the US Debt reaches $20.0T, that may bring the bond vigilantes out. More will come out the closer the US gets to any defaults. Bond vigilantes could send rates even higher than anticipated from the above arguments. Emergency cuts to federal spending such as on the military would tend to depress US economic growth in Q3 2017.

In addition to the above the US Congress has been working on: repealing and replacing Obamacare, tax reform, trade reform, putting together a balanced budget for the next fiscal year, and raising the US Debt ceiling (and likely other things not mentioned). If the US Congress manages to succeed at none of these tasks, the yields on the US Treasuries will likely go up due to disappointment and frustration with the federal government. Rating agencies could also threaten to lower the US debt rating. Such an action would likely lead to higher yields by itself.

Some people will probably point to ARR's Duration number of 0.41 as a symbol of safety for ARR. However, those that do will be fooling themselves. The Duration calculation only works when the curves involved roughly parallel themselves. When you get rapid movements as we may see from the above, the curves do not parallel themselves; and the theory behind the Duration calculation breaks down. Hence low Duration will provide little or no protection for this case. The leverage of 5.4x as of May 31, 2017 should lower the amount of losses. Still that figure includes the non-Agency MBS, which are much less highly leveraged. Hence the leverage of the Agency MBS is significantly higher than 5.4x.

The two year chart of ARR provides some technical direction for this trade/investment.

The above chart shows that the uptrend has been broken. ARR is now in a downtrend after its price line crossed its 50-period SMA on the way downward. The first area of support is at about $21/share. The closing price on June 29, 2017 was $25.10/share. That price could fall easily to $21/share if the above described scenario plays out. It could fall farther still if there are significant problems enacting a raise of the debt ceiling and/or the new budget for the coming fiscal year. The $0.19/share/month dividend is not enough to want to keep you in this stock over the next few months. It would bring you only $0.57/share over a three month period. That will not adequately compensate you for the likely losses in book value and share value that may total $4+ over the same period. The estimated book value on May 31, 2017 was $26.90/common share. That number is lower already. It seems sure to fall further over the next month or more due to the arguments in this article. ARR is a SELL at this time. At a later time, investors who like the stock can decide if they want to buy it back.

NOTE: Some of the fundamental fiscal data above is from Yahoo Finance.

