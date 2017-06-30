Tintri Walks Like A Duck, Talks Like A Duck

Sales and marketing costs are very high because they appear to get little if any leverage from their channel.

Tintri is an enterprise cloud storage provider rather than general "enterprise cloud infrastructure" which is what they claim in their roadshow.

There’s huge pressure for large companies to modernize their IT infrastructure in the wake of the “Amazon-ification” of infrastructure by AWS.

Tintri (TNTR) is a cloud storage company trying to position themselves as an “enterprise cloud” provider. It’s a smart thing to do but fairly misleading based on their existing revenue and product mix.

They do have some technical advantages as a cloud-storage company in terms of their ability to mix and match with network and compute resources. But they are still painted with the same “cloud storage” brush. The leading company in this space is Pure Storage (PSTG) which came public in October of 2015 at $17 and has since traded mostly in a range between $10 and $14. PSTG currently changes hands at $13.49.

One disturbing aspect of the Tintri story is their heavy reliance on channels combined with their large investments in their own sales teams. It appears as if their sales teams still do most of the selling and then they run the revenue through channel partners who may also provide some additional implementation services. Company management doesn’t explain this anywhere but they are not getting much leverage from their channel partners.

For investors, the challenge of the cloud is competition and margins. There is a relentless pressure on both price and features. Any advantage is hard to sustain in the face of market forces. This is the biggest single reason it’s hard for companies like Pure Storage and Tintri to get premium valuations. Achieving “sustainable profitability” in this space requires near-perfect execution in all areas of the business - technology development, sales and operations.

The growth rate at Tintri is slowing down. As we can see below, annual revenue growth declined from over 70% to 45% in 2017 and in the most recent quarter dropped further to 33%.

Source:S1

It could be that Tintri sandbagged a little bit in the April 2017 quarter to push some deals into what will be their first quarter to be reported as a public company. If so, that will suggest investors will need to look carefully at the Q3 guidance for clues about the sustainable growth rate.

If we take their plans at face value and accept their long-term model, you can see the IV below.

Source: IPO Candy

Conclusion

Thanks to some public market history for Pure Storage, the market has mostly sorted out what price to pay for a company like Tintri. Based on our IV model, the $12 midpoint is reasonable. However, the slowing growth rate and high-cost sales model may cause some investors to wait to see if Tintri can accelerate growth and demonstrate more leverage from their channel partners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.