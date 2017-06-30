Darden Restaurants Can Fill Our Bellies And Our Bank Accounts

This article provides an overview of Darden and explains why I find it attractive as a vehicle both on grounds of GARP and income.

With a current yield of 2.75% and a forward earnings yield around 5%, the stock may provide alpha if it can meet its growth goals.

Darden, proprietor of the Olive Garden and several other chains, had a strong close to FY 2017 and raised the dividend 12.5%.

Introduction

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) jumped Tuesday on a beat-and-raise fiscal Q4. Wednesday, we see per Seeking Alpha that Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) observes the following of DRI:

It had a "high quality" earnings beat,

but the stock is at about a 20% premium to its five-year average P/E, and

thus CS takes a $92 or so dollar stock and sets an $85 price target on it.

I would like to propose a different way of thinking of DRI, a more bullish one with something like a high-single-digit total return annual percentage goal, which with today's stock and bond valuations I find attractive. Before keying off of the bearish CS valuation point, first, a discussion of the earnings report.

DRI finishes the year strong, guides positively

The company summarized its results in the press release this way:

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights Versus Same Fiscal Quarter Last Year

Total sales from continuing operations increased 8.1% to $1.93 billion

Reported diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations decreased 10.0% to $0.99 and were negatively impacted by $0.19 due to: A non-cash accounting charge of approximately $0.10 related to the early settlement of a portion of our pension plan commitments Approximately $0.09 of transaction and integration expenses related to the April 24, 2017, acquisition of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations increased 7.3% to $1.18

In addition, all but one of its several chains had positive comps, a notable achievement in a tough full service dining and general restaurant sector:

+4.4% for Olive Garden

+3.5% for LongHorn Steakhouse

+0.5% for The Capital Grille

+0.1% for Yard House

+3.5% for LongHorn Steakhouse

+3.3% for Eddie V's

-1.3% for Seasons 52

+1.4% for Bahama Breeze

The flagship chain, Olive Garden, and the second largest chain, LongHorn Steakhouse, thrived versus their competitors (more on that point later).

A dividend-oriented company with some emphasis on buybacks, DRI showed its confidence in the future by increasing the payout 12.5% to $0.63 per quarter. The company provided estimates for the current fiscal year, ending in late May 2018, including the following key projections:



Same-restaurant sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%

New restaurant openings of 35 to 40 restaurants

Total sales growth of 11.5% to 13.0%

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.38 to $4.50, excluding approximately $0.06 to $0.08 of Cheddar's integration related expenses

The high sales growth comes from a major acquisition of the "Cheddar's" chain of lower-price restaurants, a deal completed during Q4. Otherwise, a restaurant count increase of about 2% plus same store growth of say 2% could not possibly give sales growth of about 12%.

This leads to the question of valuation. How can DRI have enough growth to justify a 23X TTM P/E?

Or, using forward estimates and assuming that this conservative, well-run company is guiding light, how can it justify about a 20-21X P/E on next-12-month forward EPS?

Some of the answers came to light in the presentation accompanying the earnings report and in the conference call.

Why DRI can grow, then grow some more

Yes, the CS analysis was correct if DRI had nothing special that brought it success. But, first consider just two aspects of Q4, which by multiple reports was not an especially good period for restaurants or for casual dining.

First, slide 4 of the presentation shows that Olive Garden outperformed its benchmarks by an immense 590 basis points, showing 4.4% same-restaurant sales growth yoy versus -1.5% sales growth (shrinking same-restaurant sales). Also very strong was LongHorn, showing 3.5% same-restaurant sales growth, beating its benchmark by 500 basis points, meaning its competition shrank 1.5%.

How could this be occurring just from pasta and steaks (to oversimplify) if DRI's management were not superior?

Per slide 2, over all chains, same-restaurant sales growth in FY 2017 was a decent 1.3%, but accelerated to 3.3% in Q4. For the full year, same-restaurant sales growth was 1.8%, beating the competition by more than 400 basis points. The most obvious thought is that these guys are just plain good. Food is food. They have ramped up their takeout business, and say they were preparing for a surge in that part of the business for several years. The takeout focus is on large, party-type orders that may reach $300.

The company has been keeping up with the digital revolution, as it discusses in the 10-K (for FY 2016, not 2017). DRI points to technology as a key differentiator, referring repeatedly in the conference call to its proprietary POS (presumably meaning "point of sale") system. In the 10-K, it says this about its technology:

We strive for leadership in the restaurant business by using technology as a competitive advantage and as an enabler of our strategy. We have implemented technology-enabled business solutions targeted at improved financial control, cost management, guest service and employee effectiveness. These solutions are designed to be used across restaurant brands, yet are flexible enough to meet the unique needs of each restaurant brand. Our strategy is to fully integrate systems to drive operational efficiencies and enable restaurant teams to focus on restaurant operations excellence.

In the conference call, the following exchange showed why DRI believes it can grow almost indefinitely. It believes it has a tech-driven advantage in creating superior and more cost-effective dining experiences. The questioner is from BofA (NYSE:BAC); the respondent is the CEO of DRI (very lightly edited by me):

Gregory Francfort And maybe if I can speak one last one, and just on the technology platform changes, or not the changes but the changes you’re putting into Cheddar's. I guess what are the competitive advantages around the technology you have and how do those show-up operationally in the stores? Gene Lee Greg, I can tell you about a lot of competitive advantages but let me start with the backbone, which is our POS. Because we own and operate our own POS and we develop all of the things, we can pull all the data and keep all of the data and match that to check level information, match that to demographic information, match that to even operational information. So we’re able to find out who the best people to run a shift are based on all of the data that we have. And an ancillary benefit of moving them to our backbone is we don’t have to pay for the POS, I mean that's something that we've developed over time and it's now spread[ing] across Cheddar's as well.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), a leader in POS systems, may get little or no business from DRI. This topic was important enough for Mr. Lee to add in the same response (emphasis added):

I'll give you a couple of more; labor management, when we put them on our labor management system it's not just a scheduling tools, it's a management tool; how do you manage labor; how do you manage in and out times; how do you manage breaks, et cetera. And those are the things that we've built over time that other people try to copy and it's hard to do.

Considering the outperformance of DRI's key brands, and actually of most of its brands, I look at the above and posit that this is a management- and technology-oriented company that operates in the food space, and that has competitive advantages that give it a wider moat than may be appreciated. Let's explore that while looking at the latest acquisition.

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen - DRI's next growth avenue and a paradigm

Through the years, DRI has grown both by internal product (restaurant brand/concept) development and acquisition. And of course, there was the restructuring a few years ago driven by activist shareholders, after which DRI became a clearer leader in full-service dining it appears to be now. Cheddar's name relates to its creation of its foods "from scratch" in its kitchens, beginning with the basic foods rather than saving money by purchasing some of them already prepared. Despite that extra cost, the chain has expanded, has EBITDA margins around 17%, and has high customer satisfaction ratings. See slides 10-12 of the presentation for summary points. TTM 12-month sales were $624 million. This comprises 9% of DRI's $7.2 B in TTM sales. However, the Cheddar's concept has plenty of room to grow, as the press release from DRI that announced the deal on March 27 showed:

DRI today announced that it has agreed to acquire Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (Cheddar's) for $780 million in an all-cash transaction from its stockholders including private equity firms L Catterton and Oak Investment Partners. Cheddar's will add to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands which currently includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. Cheddar's was founded in 1979 in Arlington, Texas and features high-quality, made-from-scratch food at compelling prices in a polished yet warm atmosphere. Today, Cheddar's has 165 locations, including 140 owned and 25 franchised, across 28 states with significant growth opportunities in new and existing markets and average annual restaurant volumes of $4.4 million. Transaction Highlights [selected] The transaction is expected to be accretive to Darden's diluted net earnings per share in fiscal 2018 by approximately 12 cents, excluding any acquisition and integration-related expenses. Ian Baines, CEO of Cheddar's, will remain President of Cheddar's and report to Gene Lee, Darden President and CEO.

The map of Cheddar's locations is shown on slide 12. It is clear that numerous additional locations can be added, and that it alone can contribute several percent to DRI's growth per year once Cheddar's is ready to grow. The last point that Mr. Baines is staying on fits with the DRI philosophy of having separate divisions with their own leadership, all tying into the parent's advantages. This practice is emphasized by the quotes with which the press release continues:

"Cheddar's is an undisputed casual dining value leader with broad appeal and strong average restaurant volumes," said Darden CEO Gene Lee. "Cheddar's is a great fit in the Darden portfolio because it complements our existing brands. This addition will also enable Darden to further strengthen two of our most important competitive advantages: our significant scale and our extensive data and insights." Ian Baines, Cheddar's CEO, stated, "We are excited about the opportunity to be a part of Darden. Our operating philosophy and values are similar and we believe this transaction provides a great opportunity for our team members to continue to grow and develop in their careers. Additionally, Darden's expertise will enable us to further capitalize on our growth potential."

Mr. Baines is quoted as referring to "our" and given the context of the quote and that it is provided by DRI's P.R. department, he is speaking of Cheddar's as a continuing entity, consistent with DRI's divisional structure (Another stock I like and have praised going back to last July, Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), a roll-up in the RV industry, has a similar philosophy).

The comment of Mr. Lee mentions DRI's "extensive data and insights," just as he later did in the Q4 conference call. So, technology is clearly an important asset in the mind of DRI.

The growth plan for Cheddar's likely will serve as a template for future acquisitions, large and small. Over the next 1-2 years, Cheddar's will be integrated into DRI's supply chain, and it will be equipped with DRI's information systems. In the conference call, DRI said that significant expansion would not occur until the proper managers of each restaurant could be identified and trained, and this would take some time.

What all this means is that over the next two years, Cheddar's will expand slowly at first, then faster, but that probably there will be a little improvement in its profit margins. The net effect is that over the next 5-10 years, Cheddar's is planned to boost DRI's growth toward at least high-single-digit levels. This growth, plus dividends, would put DRI within its goal of low-double-digit annual total shareholder returns.

This point was raised in the Q&A by a Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst, Rick Glass. DRI's CFO responded, saying in part:

So next year, yes, we’ll be in the higher single digit without Cheddars. But I don’t think you can look at it just without Cheddar’s. One of the reasons we bought Cheddar’s is to continue to grow. And so taking Cheddar’s out of the mix probably isn’t the way to look at it. That said, yes, without Cheddar’s we’re close to the high single digits.

That's clear; DRI is a roll-up in addition to any internal growth from store expansion and new concept development, and roll-ups with competitive advantages are perfectly good businesses.

That point leads to the broader question of DRI's future growth. This includes valuation comps that double back to address the CS concerns presented in the intro, then a summary.

Growth prospects and valuation - attractive for this market

Darden, with Cheddar's, is far shy of 2,000 restaurant locations, which many in the industry simply call stores. This is a minuscule percentage of the estimated 621,000 restaurants in the US. And then there is a whole big world out there. DRI has begun franchising restaurants ex-US, such as in the Americas, Middle East and Asia-Pacific (see page 1 = slide 3 of the 10-K).

Thus there is lots of room to expand so long as DRI actually has some ongoing competitive advantages. Regarding small local chains or single-owner restaurants, DRI and other large chains have a cost advantage in food and supplies that is permanent and inexorable.

Because of DRI's current sales momentum, the upcoming expansion of Cheddar's for some significant number of years, and the near-certainty of another chain being purchased and/or developed internally and expanded, I am targeting 8-9% ongoing annual EPS growth. This estimate is derived from the following guesstimates for yearly compounded growth:

3-4 % US-Canadian store count expansion (2% base, 1-2% from acquisitions),

additional 1/2% store growth from ex-US/Canada,

1.5-2% inflation (currently DRI targets 1%),

1-1.5% real same-store growth,

1% from financial engineering, and

1% from ongoing margin expansion.

Just to be at least somewhat conservative, I'll take 7.2%, which conveniently would mean that EPS would double in 10 years. If the forward EPS for FY 2018 turns out to be near $4.55, which I am leaning toward given management's conservatism in these matters, then the forward "earnings yield" or reciprocal of the P/E would be 5%. In 10 years, with steady 7.2% EPS growth, it would be 10%, and given current dividend policies, perhaps half of these earnings would be returned to shareholders along the way as dividends. For a company with both earnings and sales momentum, just beginning to integrate what it expects to be an important accretive acquisition, I find this package attractive given competing investment alternatives.

It is the lack of discussion of alternatives that the CS analysis does not address satisfactorily. In fact, it has been the undoing of countless short sellers since the bull market began in 2009. After the dividend increase and with a stock price of $91.76 at Thursday's close, the payout is 2.75%. That certainly exceeds what DRI's one-year paper would yield, and I expect the dividend to rise annually for years to come, major recessions excluded.

As far as DRI's peers go, the best comparable to its second largest chain (LongHorn) is Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). The TTM P/E on TXRH is 32X with a stock price of $51.29. Yet the Roadhouses are nearly saturated, and TXRH only has one important new source of growth, Bubba's, a sports bar concept. I'll take DRI at a much lower P/E and much more diversification even if Roadhouses have somewhat outperformed LongHorns.

DRI maintains a comparative valuation web page, which, while a few months out of date, showed that as of April 2, DRI's valuation was in line with that of its peers.

So, yes, I agree with CS conceptually that it would be nice to be back to lower P/Es and higher interest rates. Yes, the entire market (NYSEARCA:SPY) is at elevated P/Es, and bonds are at elevated ratios as well. But that does not justify picking on this one name and project that it should suddenly revert to some prior valuation mean as it were a stock in a vacuum.

Concluding points

The initial reason that I was attracted to DRI remains valid - a 3% dividend yield from a growing company in a basic industry geared to consumers - so I continue with a significant position in it and look forward to it being a very long-term hold. I believe that I first mentioned it in an article on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from March 21, because when turning from bullish to bearish on a popular name such as AMZN, which was the point of that article, it's important to propose an alternative investment. AMZN opened that day at $859, and is around $979 in pre-opening trade Friday morning. That's a 14% gain, quite wonderful and highly publicized.

DRI has moved from $77, then to $91.76 (no pre-open trade), a 19% gain. Plus there was a dividend payment that with rounding gives a 20% return. Even at the $1,000 mark, which AMZN briefly hit, its appreciation from then to now was 16.4%, still a few points less than DRI.

In other words, moon shots can come from dividend stocks. One does not need to be exposed to stocks with the valuation risks of AMZN and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to have a "performer."

This degree of outperformance in a short time for a non-glamour stock such as DRI always raises the question that CS indirectly posed, at least per the Seeking Alpha summary of its report, which is where the stock should and will trade when considering the technicals. Here is the action in the stock lately:

DRI data by YCharts

There was a ramp up in late March, then a two-month trading range both below and above $85, then a surge above $90. A momentum trader, such as is commonly found in tech names, could look at this and find the $91 range quite acceptable to jump into right now. A more cautious investor can easily see the $87.50 range as offering support and thus look to enter near there.

For what little it may be worth, my own take is that the US consumer is in pretty good shape. The Q1 GDP numbers were revised upward Thursday due to more strength in consumer spending than was found in the earlier data. The Gallup daily consumer spending survey continues to be up strongly yoy and to finally exceed the 2008 data. Thus, June and perhaps July may finally set a record for average daily spending in this series that began in 2008, presenting data that is never revised and is essentially given to us in real time.

With gasoline prices down and new claims for unemployment at near-record peacetime lows when adjusted for population, the months ahead could provide upside surprises for the restaurant business, especially one such as DRI that has prepared for the trend toward take-out in addition to in-restaurant dining.

In summary, DRI may be an interesting stock to look at for many investors. It may be able to grow nicely faster than the economy at large, powered by strong brands, strong management, and a proprietary technology platform. At the same time, its 2.75% dividend, which may rise steadily, provides what I find to be a satisfactory reason to just hold the stock rather than consider trading it for capital gains.

No guarantees exist in any stock, of course. Please consider reviewing the risk factors found in the 10-K and elsewhere in DRI's communications to the public.

