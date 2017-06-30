Halyard Health: Is A Major Divestiture In The Works?

Halyard Health's (NYSE:HYH) shares have fully recovered from their post-earnings sell off. (See the following link for the company’s most recent earnings report where it exceeded revenue and earnings estimates.) Any investor who followed our post-earnings advice would have been rewarded with an over 10 percent return in about two months time. Our ongoing bullish investment advice with regard to the company’s shares has always been “keep your eyes on the company’s transformation.” In particular, HYH has been continuing its investments to drive growth through its product pipeline to shift its portfolio to higher margin faster growing medical devices. In 2017, HYH launched four new products during its first quarter and will launch more than a dozen products in full year 2017. The company is also on track to meet its goal of doubling its research and development investments over its first four years. Pain management is the fastest growing part of the company's medical devices product portfolio and is a focal point for its spending for future growth. With this in mind, HYH has been accelerating its funding for clinical outcomes data that validates the efficacy of its therapies. In addition to organic growth, mergers and acquisitions remain an important part of the company's transformation. In particular, HYH remains focused on executing an acquisition in 2017.

Recent news reports highlighted what could be HYH’s most transformative action to date, a potential transaction that would likely accelerate shareholder rewards for years to come. In mid June 2017, news leaked out that HYH is exploring the sale of its struggling surgical and infection prevention (“S&IP”) business for $600 million or more. A divestiture of such business would allow the company to fully transform away from commoditized hospital products such as sterilization wrap, surgical drapes and gowns. Post divestiture HYH would then be able to focus on its medical devices business that mainly targets post-operative pain management. In addition, any proceeds from the sale of the S&IP business could be used to fund additional medical device related acquisitions to continue driving revenue/earnings growth. HYH has not made any public statements about divesting its S&IP business, but it has hired investment bank Deutsche Bank AG to conduct an exploratory sale process for such business. While there is no guarantee that such exploratory process will result in any transaction, we see the divestiture of the S&IP business as the next likely step for the company towards its goal of being a higher growth higher margin medical devices company. While the S&IP division is HYH’s largest business with about $1 billion in sales in 2016, such business has depressed its overall growth given decreasing sales in the business.

In the company’s most recent quarter, net sales were $396 million and adjusted diluted earnings were $0.48 per share. HYH's performance for the quarter was driven by accelerated medical devices business growth, manufacturing cost savings and favorable currency exchange rates. The company's medical devices business sales increased 15 percent to $146 million due to its Corpak acquisition and solid demand across all of its product categories. Organic volume growth for the business increased 4 percent due to solid demand across all of its product categories. Operating profit for the division increased 28 percent to $38 million from $30 million a year ago due to higher sales volumes that were partially offset by planned higher expenses. For the S&IP business, increased demand for exam gloves continued and the company also experienced higher demand for facial protection. Overall, however, improved volume growth for the S&IP business was offset by price losses resulting in a 3 percent sales decrease to $247 million for the business. Lower selling prices for exam gloves led to a 4 percent price loss for the quarter. S&IP operating profit was $18 million, down from $25 million due to lower selling prices and higher nitrile costs that were partially offset by manufacturing cost savings and favorable currency exchange rates.

While HYH faces adverse pricing and input cost pressures in its S&IP business, its transformation towards medical devices will counteract such adversities over time. To date, HYH has shown progress in shifting its businesses towards medical devices. Not only has HYH increased its medical device sales, but it has also shifted its operating profit to a majority from medical devices. The company intends to advance its product portfolio shift further towards medical devices through continued research and development investment, increased market adoption of non-opioid pain therapies and mergers and acquisitions. HYH’s current transformative strategy will take time, but would be greatly accelerated if the company was able to divest its S&IP business at a fairly valued price and it then was able to reinvest proceeds from the divesture in value-oriented purchases of medical device businesses and/or companies that would enhance its expanding medical device product portfolio. If the company were able to divest the S&IP business and acquire medical device businesses in a cost effective manner, we see an acceleration of shareholder rewards due to increased revenue/earnings growth resulting from such transformative transactions. As such, we see a divestiture of the S&IP business as a significant positive for HYH and its shareholders.

In addition to HYH transforming towards medical device offerings, the company is also focusing on its cost structure, supply chain efficiencies and tax rate. Cost structure, supply chain efficiencies and HYH's tax rate are important areas for the company to increase cash flow and enhance its profits. To date, the company has made incremental progress in decreasing its information technology ("IT") spending as a percent of its sales, but has plans to reduce such spending even further. The company has also recognized benefits from its enhanced supply chain abilities, which helped it deliver an improvement in primary working capital. With such positive results in mind, the company will continue to seek out further opportunities to drive efficiencies. HYH will also remain focused on long-range tax planning to improve its adjusted effective tax rate. We believe that HYH's strategy of expanding its medical devices division through acquisitions and new product offerings will be a successful strategy to move it towards the higher margin and growth-oriented medical devices market. We further believe that investors consider the company’s shares on any overall market sell-off to benefit from the company's transformation towards the growth-oriented medical devices market and away from the price-competitive S&IP market.

Our view

No one can guarantee that HYH will sell its S&IP business in the near term. With that said, we see the company selling such business in the near-term as a highly likely event. Given that HYH continues to battle adverse circumstances concerning its S&IP business that include ongoing pricing and input cost pressures, we see the sale of such business as pulling a Band-Aid quickly off a person’s skin. Rather than the company continuing to battle adverse circumstances facing its S&IP business that could drag on for years, it appears to be seeking to accelerate its transformation process towards medical devices. The rumored divestiture of the S&IP business, if it turns out to be true, makes complete sense to us as a shareholder. A divestiture of the S&IP business would not only relieve itself of a business that is a drag on its overall growth, but such divestiture would also the company to fund internal product innovations and acquisitions in the medical device area to drive revenue/earnings growth for the company. HYH has a clear strategy to become a medical devices company and improve the overall company's performance through the pursuit of operational efficiencies. Until the company announces a divestiture of its S&IP business, it will work to stabilize and improve the profitability of its S&IP business.

HYH's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 21.40 based on earnings estimates of $1.85 for 2017 and 19.45 based on earnings estimates of $2.04 for 2018. We should note that estimates for both years have remained relatively steady in recent months. Over the long term, HYH's focus on the higher margin higher growth medical devices will drive revenue and earnings growth as it will be selling into healthcare markets with aging populations around the world. The company will also continue its efforts to improve the performance of its price sensitive S&IP division, but is likely to divest itself of such division to fund growth in its medical devices business. (In addition, when HYH a medical devices company we believe it will become a takeover target.) We believe that HYH's transformation to focus on the higher margin growth-oriented medical devices market is the appropriate strategy to reward shareholders with revenue/earnings growth. With this in mind, we believe that investors consider purchasing HYH's shares on any overall market weakness given that it is a leader in the markets it participates in and that global human population that uses its medical devices is aging and will require more of the company's products. HYH is likely to accelerate its medical device transformation through a significant medical device acquisition in the near term.

Author's note: Click "Follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on HYH and more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HYH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.