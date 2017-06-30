CONE Midstream: Simply Trading Too Cheap Based On Sponsor Fears

What investor wouldn’t be just a little interested in a midstream energy company with solid assets, strong sponsors, low leverage, and a history of exceeding both company and sell-side analyst expectations? Some might even be wondering: Does a company with all those traits, as well as a well-covered 6% yield, even exist? It does, but much like my other long-term favorite midstream play Shell Midstream (SHLX), very few retail investors know about CONE Midstream (CNNX). While the company is well above lows reached in January of 2016, share prices have retreated in 2017 meaningfully, posting 15% declines (well ahead of midstream benchmarks). All factors considered, this looks like a stellar opportunity to get targeted exposure to a great player that is going to have success in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions for years to come.

Business Overview

CONE Midstream Partners started life as the Cone Gathering LLC, which was a 50/50 midstream joint venture between CONSOL Energy (CNX) and Noble Energy (NBL) (more on how this has changed later) in 2011. These two sponsors dedicated 515,000 acres to Cone Gathering on an initial twenty-year term, with the right of first offer on the remaining 186,000 Marcellus acreage that was part of the initial venture. This is prime acreage in one of the best areas of the Marcellus shale region, and is key real estate in one of the lowest cost areas for natural gas production here in the United States. Utica and Marcellus shale has provided substantially all of the growth in domestic natural gas production since the fracking boom began, and production efficiencies have continued to incentivize growth despite lower prices and the call by some critics of a top. I’m not one to bet against the region, or natural gas’ increasing importance as a means of energy production (19GW is expected to come online between 2016 and 2018, a large portion of it in the Mid-Atlantic region) or as a potential future export. Most producers in the region agree and are cautiously bullish, and Cone Midstream has the capacity to handle even higher daily flows on existing asset base (organic growth). This might be necessary, given gross wellhead production by these sponsors drilled on CONE Midstream acreage has nearly doubled from 695 BBtu/d to 1,354 BBtu/d from 2014 to 2016. There are hundreds of wells within one mile of current infrastructure, and thousands of wells within striking distance; interconnect capacity is there as well. This doesn’t even touch on the potential dropdown inventory from the company’s sponsors when gathering projects are free from risk, which CONE Midstream has the balance sheet and liquidity to readily take.

All of this hasn’t translated to a higher share price. Like many midstream MLPs, the company IPO-d in 2014 in order to take advantage of a red hot midstream market. After the initial IPO in which sponsors retained a majority stake in common units (as well as 2% general partner interest), shares have had a rough time. Timing there was good for the initial cash raise from the sponsors, but not so for initial shareholders. Market value of the company’s shares fell 70% proceeding the offering as energy markets turned negative, but shares have since more than doubled off the lows. Still, equity values are 30% below the initial offering, so take that context into account when thinking about the current price.

Sponsor Swap, Asset Base Review

The original sponsors (CONSOL and Noble) separated their upstream joint venture late last year, and recently just a few weeks ago, Noble announced that it was selling the holding company that owned its CONE Midstream assets to Wheeling Creek Midstream, a subsidiary of Quantum Energy. This follows an earlier move two months ago in which Noble sold its upstream acreage position in the Marcellus region to HG Energy; also a subsidiary of Quantum Energy. Rather than looking at this as Noble looking to get out, I don’t think shareholders should be concerned here. Noble was simply looking to move away from its Marcellus midstream business and CONE Midstream itself, instead looking to focus its efforts on its namesake Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) within the Delaware Basin. Having ownership and general partner interests in two midstream companies that are focused on two different geographies just didn’t make sense to management. I wouldn’t take anything too negative away from the sale. The below statement from Dheeraj Verma, President of Quantum Energy Partners, should give investors some confidence:

Quantum is excited to once again work with Noble Energy on a substantial acquisition. This transaction follows the recently announced sale of Noble Energy's upstream Appalachia assets to a separate portfolio company of Quantum. We have a strong track record of sponsoring and growing both upstream and midstream companies across the Appalachian Basin and we look forward to partnering with CONSOL Energy Inc. in continuing the success of CONE Midstream.

So really nothing has changed post sale; acreage remains dedicated to CONE Midstream, and the same terms and gathering rates apply. If anything, HG Energy is likely to be more aggressive in development, which should lead to higher earnings potential. Quantum has been actively exploring drilled but uncompleted (“DUC”) wells within the basin, as well as top-holed wells. Since Noble already sunk this capital, it is going to tempt the new sponsor into some mostly completed work. Likewise, there has been growing development activity adjacent within Utica shale, which will benefit current CONE Midstream infrastructure indirectly, as well as when it comes to future dropdowns. CONSOL has approximately 197,000 net acres in Utica (high production Pennsylvania/West Virginia Regions. It should be noted that CONSOL’s Utica acreage is not dedicated to CONE Midstream, nor does it have the right of first refusal, so development activity may not necessarily benefit the midstream company, although it is likely given the close relationships between the two counterparties.

Financials

Top line revenue accelerated 37% in 2016, helped by organic growth primarily due to the acquisition of the final 25% interest in CONE Midstream’s so-called anchor systems, which was the company’s first dropdown. Water pumping and infrastructure assets are the likely next drop, but timing might be a little pushed (late 2017) until Quantum and CONSOL adjust to being co-sponsors. Looking back in 2016, margins were relatively stable, EBITDA attributable the partnership increased $30M to $110M. Growth should moderate; CONE Midstream expects $133M of adjusted EBITDA in 2017, an increase of 20%. However, it should be noted that EBITDA before the impact of ownership interest is expected to be flat; the entirety of growth for 2017 to CONE Midstream is almost wholly due to the dropdown. With net debt at just $156M, and leverage low (net debt/EBITDA of 1.3x), there is substantial capacity for sizeable acquisitions; even as much as $800M worth (assuming 8x EV/EBITDA pricing) would still be less than 4x.

Guidance appears conservative; CONE Midstream management has a history of underpromising and overdelivering (initial guidance ~10% below realized results in 2015 and 2016). I think there is a solid case to be made for a little organic growth this year in volumes, particularly in the back half of the year. There was a period late in 2016 where there were no active drilling rigs in both sponsor’s acreage; volumes began to tail off as a result, although not as much as most feared (see gains in rig efficiency from using more proppant and better drilling techniques). With several rigs once again actively drilling in the region, volumes have a solid opportunity to expand incrementally y/y, and this once again ties back to Quantum being a more aggressive producer than Noble was.

CONE Midstream is targeting 15% annual distribution growth for limited partner units. Even factoring in light production growth this year, an increase to $1.15/share this year would keep the distribution at 1.37x coverage. Given that 1.1x coverage is enough to cover maintenance on midstream assets, there is plenty of room to continue that 15% distribution growth target in 2018, even on flat earnings. Given the improving drilling outlook, however, flat growth in 2018 seems increasingly unlikely. Absent any dropdowns, high single digit growth in EBITDA is likely, and any assets pushed from the sponsors to the MLP are likely to be highly accretive. CONE Midstream is currently light on debt and interest costs are low, with the entirety of the balance tied to a revolving credit facility (LIBOR + 1.125 to 2%, depending on leverage). I would expect some sort of senior unsecured note issuance to fund any dropdown in excess of current liquidity ($100M), or management may elect to refinance and amend the current facility (expires September 2019 anyway) to expand capacity. In either case, CONE Midstream should have absolutely no problems tapping debt markets.

Like most MLPs, CONE Midstream does have incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) in force, in which the general partners (now Quantum and CONSOL) receive up to 48% of distributable cash from the operating surplus. The hurdle rate for this top percentage is $0.24438/quarter, a level that was exceeded in March of 2016. IDR structure here is industry standard, and is not excessive; nonetheless, investors should know common units are not going to get full ownership of each incremental dollar of profit.

Valuation

On a trailing free cash flow basis, CONE Midstream is yielding 10.43%, levels not seen elsewhere in the midstream space aside from more questionable long-term operations like Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP). Results have been favorable, and the assets in play are excellent. The markets tepid approach to the company seems to be based on sponsor concerns (publicly-traded CONSOL has posted operating losses for two years, although it is cash flow positive and has more than $1B of liquidity on its revolver) and growth outlook (timing of dropdowns, how the Noble Energy sale will impact it). At current prices, this seems a bit overdone. Distribution coverage is more than there, and the growth outlook still looks favorable. With CONE Midstream trading at just 12.7x 2017 EBITDA attributable to the partnership, and most comps in the 14-20x range (Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) 18.2x, Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) 14.2x, even giant Kinder Morgan (KMI) at 13.2x). Margin of safety is there to me; this is worth a look for those looking to get some incremental exposure to natural gas midstream assets.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.