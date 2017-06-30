Surviving A Protracted Decline: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Financial advisors and other investment professionals are given to saying that "time in the market is more important than timing the market" - a cute way of expressing what is known as “time diversification.” Economists and finance academics, on the other hand, hold the opposite view - that time does not diversify away risk. Indeed, starting with the late, great economist Paul Samuelson, they have held that risk actually increases with time.

Enter Roger Nusbaum, an investment professional who takes issue with Meir Statman, an economist and academic, along the familiar divide. Writes Nusbaum:

"We all remember after the tech wreck that there were plenty of people who said we’d never make a new high in the NASDAQ again. Think about all the fear that the world was ending in 2008 (I’ve told the anecdote about a financial advisor needing me to tell him the world wasn’t going to end a bunch of times). These scary market events happen and then a new high gets made eventually. Even the Nikkei will at some point make a high (it traded close to 40,000 in 1989 and is around 20,000 now). The variable is when. Anyone not believing in that or worried it won’t happen next time either needs to lighten up on equities or employ some sort of tactical strategy that spares the full brunt of the next decline."

I’m not sure how it ever became part of the religion of investment professionals to “believe in” time diversification, but to me it defies history and logic. That is to say, I agree with Statman and his profession here, and would warn investors against a passive faith that “a new high gets made eventually.” The patient stock investor’s happy ending is not “foreordained in Heaven,” as Samuelson put it in the Statman article to which he links.

Sure, U.S. history is blessed with the absence of 20-year periods containing stock market losses, but you don’t have to suffer apocalyptic visions of the end of American civilization to question this assumption. Indeed, the above quote from Nusbaum refutes itself. If you were Japanese and planning your 30-year retirement in 1989, your portfolio has only recovered to half its peak (without withdrawals) 28 years later! You’ll recall that Japan was the No. 2 economic superpower at that time and has since fallen only as far as No. 3!

Japan’s economic strength began to wane during the time the Nikkei flamed out; no shortage of financial commentators in the past decade have accused the U.S. of no less. The point is that investing involves - are you sitting down? - risk. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take risk, or not retain an optimistic view of the future. But you should spread your bets - beyond the 50/50 or 60/40 stock/bond asset allocation that Nusbaum and others recommend. Property and cash (globally diversified better still) could help an investor endure a long down period in stocks or bonds.

