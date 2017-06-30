Door Opens For BDC IPOs After 2 Year Drought; Middle Market To Grow More Crowded

This month's IPO for TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) by Carlyle Group was the first BDC to go public in two years. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was the last to IPO in 2015.
The Carlyle print, along with two other signals - several similarly sized BDCs are trading at or above NAV and demand is white-hot for middle market assets - suggest the timing is right for other private vehicles or new platforms to go public.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC), the undisputed goliath of BDCs with $9.2 billion in assets under management, currently trades at book value.
Here's a look at others trading at book or higher among the top 15 BDCs by AUM:
As part of the TCG BDC IPO, Carlyle merged its other BDC, NF Investments, into TCG BDC, to create a single platform with a combined adjusted pro forma net asset value of $18.32 per share.
The IPO priced at $18.50 per share, the tight end of an $18.50-$19.50 target range, for $166.5 million in proceeds. Since then, however, the stock has traded lower, and today was quoted at $18.20.
Some smaller BDC platforms, those with roughly $500 million or less in AUM, are trading at .9x or lower. Those metrics make it tough for a smaller vehicle to IPO since investors don't want to buy at book if they can pick up a comp under par.
But clearly there is opportunity at the larger end of the market. Antares Capital has not announced plans for a BDC, but there is market chatter that the lender, which is backed by Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, is weighing the addition of a BDC platform to its arsenal. In April, Antares expanded its lineup with a giant, $2.1 billion debut CLO.
A parade of new BDCs would heighten an already competitive marketplace for assets, particularly at the upper end of the middle market spectrum.
Lenders are underwriting covenant-lite loans more frequently for borrowers generating $50 million of EBITDA or less, a benchmark that was once the red line for such credit agreements. More recently, 'big boy' documentation - loan agreements with loose terms for additional debt and EBITDA adjustments typically reserved for large-cap companies - recently found their way into CityMD, an operator of medical clinics that falls under the $50M yardstick.
So while the market may be receptive again for BDC IPOs, finding quality assets to plug new portfolios will be more challenging than ever.
