Door Opens For BDC IPOs After 2 Year Drought; Middle Market To Grow More Crowded

New BDCs would put pressure on an already competitive marketplace for middle market assets and push loans to looser terms, a trend already set in motion.

Additional signs suggest the IPO market is ready for other BDCs to go public, at least among larger platforms.

This month's IPO for TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) by Carlyle Group was the first BDC to go public in two years. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was the last to IPO in 2015.

The Carlyle print, along with two other signals - several similarly sized BDCs are trading at or above NAV and demand is white-hot for middle market assets - suggest the timing is right for other private vehicles or new platforms to go public.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC), the undisputed goliath of BDCs with $9.2 billion in assets under management, currently trades at book value.

Here's a look at others trading at book or higher among the top 15 BDCs by AUM:

As part of the TCG BDC IPO, Carlyle merged its other BDC, NF Investments, into TCG BDC, to create a single platform with a combined adjusted pro forma net asset value of $18.32 per share.

The IPO priced at $18.50 per share, the tight end of an $18.50-$19.50 target range, for $166.5 million in proceeds. Since then, however, the stock has traded lower, and today was quoted at $18.20.

Some smaller BDC platforms, those with roughly $500 million or less in AUM, are trading at .9x or lower. Those metrics make it tough for a smaller vehicle to IPO since investors don't want to buy at book if they can pick up a comp under par.

But clearly there is opportunity at the larger end of the market. Antares Capital has not announced plans for a BDC, but there is market chatter that the lender, which is backed by Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, is weighing the addition of a BDC platform to its arsenal. In April, Antares expanded its lineup with a giant, $2.1 billion debut CLO.

A parade of new BDCs would heighten an already competitive marketplace for assets, particularly at the upper end of the middle market spectrum.

Lenders are underwriting covenant-lite loans more frequently for borrowers generating $50 million of EBITDA or less, a benchmark that was once the red line for such credit agreements. More recently, 'big boy' documentation - loan agreements with loose terms for additional debt and EBITDA adjustments typically reserved for large-cap companies - recently found their way into CityMD, an operator of medical clinics that falls under the $50M yardstick.

So while the market may be receptive again for BDC IPOs, finding quality assets to plug new portfolios will be more challenging than ever.

