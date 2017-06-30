Solar Edge - Summer Bull Leg?

(image source: SolarEdge)

One of the contradictions that there are no value buys left, and that all stocks are overvalued, is SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG), a company developing a global supply position to the solar manufacturing industry.

SolarEdge products are being shipped to over 100 countries. Year on year growth has developed into a book value of $7.41 with a p/e of 14.29. Currently trading at about $18.41 with 12 months trailing earnings of $1.29, SolarEdge looks like a good buy.

Financial data source: Gurufocus.com

Products

The SolarEdge main offering is a power optimizer which is attached to the solar panel on the roof, maximizing available power, and converting it from DC to AC voltage. As described by SolarEdge:

Smart modules optimized by SolarEdge come with module-level power electronics that provide optimized power harvesting, safety, and module-level monitoring. System owners can see up to 25% more energy with module-level power optimization. By using smart modules, installers can simplify purchasing, inventory, and site logistics, while also reducing labor costs. Thanks to SolarEdge's detachable power optimizer design, installers can enjoy easy serviceability. Intended to work with SolarEdge inverters for maximum benefits, smart modules can also operate with third-party inverters using SolarEdge's independent optimization technology IndOP™.

The solar industry has moved to power optimizers as a means of regulating panel level solar energy production. An issue raised by a Motley Fool writer in an article called 'SolarEdge doesn't control the end customer', is whether or not SolarEdge could compete with components designed as part of the panel, which could in theory reduce 'on site' installation costs.

The biggest challenge SolarEdge faces in growing its business and expanding its profits is that it's a small supplier to consumer-facing players in the solar market. It doesn't make solar panels, and it doesn't develop the solar customer base. It's reliant on others designing its product into their systems, and given the fickleness of that clientele, that's proven to be an erratic business model for many companies.

There's an assumption being made, that these early solutions will carry on as they are, and that SolarEdge will lose out, because they're not a panel manufacturer. That might be the case, (who can predict the future), but there are plenty of OEM manufacturers in other technologies, which haven't found it necessary to continually expand their product lines to compete. For example, OEM camera manufacturers, don't have to produce the tablet, mobile phone or PC as well.

SolarEdge already produce a manufactured product which can be customized to meet the needs of embedded module manufacturers, it seems modularity is an aspect of competition they already have in mind. Their products also offer 99.5% - 98.8% peak/weighted efficiency. There's very little for another manufacturer to improve on, (continual 100% efficiency is a very hard concept to market).

According to SolarEdge product description, their power optimizers offer:

Superior efficiency (99.5% peak efficiency, 98.8% weighted efficiency)

Mitigates all types of modules mismatch-loss, from manufacturing tolerance to partial shading

Designed for extreme environmental conditions

Advanced, real-time performance measurement

Automatic module DC voltage shut-down for installer and firefighter safety

Independent optimization technology (IndOP™) - allows operation with any inverter and requires no additional interface hardware

Embedded by module manufacturers

Simplified inventory management and manufacturing

Thermal separation between bypass diodes & power optimizer

Easier ribbon connection and verification for reduced cycle time

400W, 60/72 cell module compatibility

Consolidation in any industry is a real threat which can't be ignored, but sometimes there are reasons for companies failing which are not just because they're forced to compete, but because they're ineffective at changing their business in the face of changing competition. However SolarEdge seems to be offering a product which is already maximizing efficiency, and reduces the management costs for the variety of dealers and qualified electrician installers who are the real 'knowledgeable end users' in this market.

Reducing Third Party Solar Management Costs

SolarEdge says:

By using smart modules, installers can simplify purchasing, inventory, and site logistics, while also reducing labor costs. Thanks to SolarEdge's detachable power optimizer design, installers can enjoy easy serviceability.

So there is an opportunity for installers looking to trim costs, to make wider installation savings from SolarEdge products, and the products can be already be embedded by module manufacturers. A panel manufacturer's ability to produce microinverters doesn't automatically mean an ability to produce them to the same level of efficiency. If another manufacturer can't improve on what is already available at the same price, (the profit level could end up being reduced from competition), why would they want to duplicate that process rather than buying in something that's already been created? (There is a cost to start up high volume manufacturing, with worldwide distribution).

While SolarEdge continue to produce figures which imply growth, there's no reason to suppose as yet, that they're necessarily going to fail, but it's always something to watch, and be aware of.

Stock Chart

The weekly chart and RSI shows that SolarEdge is currently extremely overbought. The most recent daily candlestick is red, so indicates some weakness, at the current level which is a potential selling resistance point. SEDG still appears to be climbing within the identified channel though, so a short term bounce is more likely than a solid correction. There's more likely to be a stronger reaction at the 27.5 level. The market may also pull back in advance of the selling resistance level suggested. The rising channel provides some support itself, as well as the green horizontal 'buying' support areas, along with the 50 moving average. A correction to the 50 ma implies a correction on the RSI to 'over sold' levels, which seems less likely, especially as summer is usually strong for solar installations.

While SolarEdge may still have to prove its competitive colors in the years ahead, the stock is rising from a low introduced in late 2016, and the company is profitable. There seems to be a reasonable entry point materializing soon, for interested investors, which would form support from a reversal at about 27.5. Downside risk (in the event of a deeper correction, with over sold RSI) is at, or near, the 50 moving average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.