Micron Earnings Beat

Things in the semiconductor market are getting better, and Micron (MU) continues to perform very well. Shares of the company look relatively inexpensive, and the company's huge cash flows could turn out very valuable going forward.

Micron's third quarter earnings beat estimates once again, for the eighth time in a row:

Micron has a history of being underestimated by analysts, but this quarter's beat was the biggest in the last two years, at a whole ten cents a share.

Micron was able to report a very steep revenue growth rate of more than 90% year over year, as well as 20% quarter to quarter, which was based on a multitude of factors:

The company's wide array of DRAM products saw average selling price increases of 14%, which is not only a positive for the company's top line performance, but especially good for Micron's gross margins, which ultimately translates to higher operating and net earnings per dollar of sales the company generates. Micron's NAND product line saw much higher volumes on a quarter to quarter basis, with product sales expanding 17%. The mentioned average selling price increase, in combination with lower production costs, allowed for a whopping 1000 base points increase in the company's gross margin.

The market for Micron's product lines will continue to expand at a solid pace:

The total DRAM market is forecasted to grow six percent next year, and more than eight percent annually through 2025.

The NAND market is forecasted to grow at an even higher pace though, growing by about 10% next year, and by more than nine percent annually through 2025. Micron thus should be able to expand its top line further over the next years, and due to the company's operating leverage (since design expenses and other factors are one-time costs, no matter how high the volumes are that Micron is producing) Micron's earnings should grow at an even higher pace going forward. If Micron can hold its market share, high single digit top line growth and double digit earnings growth seems possible going forward.

Micron's non-GAAP EPS totaled $1.62 in the most recent quarter, which is substantially higher than the company's GAAP earnings of $1.40 per share. As this cartoon illustrates in a funny way, adjustments to GAAP numbers can make sense though, and when we look at Micron's results we see that most of those adjustments are justified:

The company's Inotera acquisition was a one-time item, thus its impact should be excluded in the earnings numbers to better reflect the company's core performance. The same holds true for the losses of the restructure of debt that occurred during the last quarter, and adjusting for forex rates makes sense, too. I do not believe that stock based compensation should be excluded, as those have a real & lasting impact on shareholders (through dilution), but those account for only one fifth of the total non-GAAP adjustments. Overall Micron's earnings are of a high quality, and its cash flows are, too:

In the most recent quarter Micron produced an incredible operating cash flow number of $2.41 billion, which, in combination with relatively low capital expenditures, translated to a quarterly free cash flow of $1.2 billion. Annualizing that amount would mean annual free cash flows of roughly five billion dollars, which would mean Micron traded at about 7 times its free cash flows. Some retailers and car manufacturers with murky outlooks trade at such valuations, but Micron's outlook is very solid -- this valuation thus looks pretty low, especially with the broad market very close to its all time highs.

Micron will have to find a way to use those cash flows in a way that is beneficial for its owners, as the company is not paying any dividends, and its share count keeps increasing. Acquisitions such as the Inotera takeover can increase shareholder value, and paying down debt (Micron has decreased its long term debt by $800 million in Q3) can make sense, too, but I believe stopping the dilution of current shareholders would be a great way to use the company's cash flows as well -- after all Micron's share count grew by 1.5% in just three months. Stopping the dilution (or even better, shrinking the share count) would mean that Micron's owners could fully participate from the company's earnings growth in the next years, which would ultimately make each share more valuable.

MU PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

At six times forward earnings and with an EV to EBITDA multiple of less than five Micron looks very inexpensive, even though Micron has been even cheaper over the last year (such as last fall, when shares traded at roughly half the current share price). Due to the low valuation and a positive outlook Micron still has room to see more share price appreciation, especially if management finds a way to utilize the company's cash flows in a meaningful way.

Takeaway

With a positive outlook for its markets for the next decade, strong margins, high cash flows and a pretty low valuation Micron looks like an attractive stock, even though the company pays no dividends and the ongoing dilution of current shareholders is a negative. If management finds a way to employ the company's huge cash flows in a meaningful way, Micron's shares could grow much higher over the next years, I believe.

