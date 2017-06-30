Richemont: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain?

Richemont (OTCPK:CFRUY) is one of the premier luxury goods companies in the world, dealing mostly in high-end watches and jewelry. It owns historic and prestigious jeweler Cartier, as well as Van Cleef & Arpels. It also owns the world's oldest watchmaker, Vacheron Constantin, along with what many would consider to be one of the finest, German watchmaker A. Lange & Sohne. In the "other" category, there's brands like luxury pen-maker Montblanc, which is also entering into watchmaking in a big way.

The Business

Richemont is a "controlled" company. According to the 2017 annual report, Johann Rupert owns 9.1% of the company through his sole ownership of the 'B' shares, but controls approximately 50% of the voting rights. There are 522 million 'A' shares and an equal amount of 'B' shares, but the publicly listed 'A' shares are only entitled to 1/10 of the voting rights and 1/10 of the dividend. Rupert effectively has the power to make most of the decisions, therefore, but I also believe there's a good chance that my interests will be aligned with his as a fellow shareholder, if I ever decide to partner with him.

The company does things a little differently when it comes to its central CEO role (Rupert is executive chairman), recently splitting the position into two. Former IWC CEO Georges Kern is now head of watchmaking, marketing, and digital for the company's entire brand stable, and former Jaeger-LeCoultre and Montblanc CEO Jerome Lambert is now head of operations. Rupert has also indicated that he is looking to inject more youth, more diversity, and more women into leadership positions.

What I take from all of this is that Rupert realizes things are sliding downhill and it's time for a dramatic shakeup. I like the move personally, especially when looking at Kern's work in advertising and the success of brands under Lambert. Montblanc seemed to be one of the few consistent growers for the group when he was CEO, and doing some market research by reading watch publications like Hodinkee.com and ablogtowatch.com, as well as watch forums such as Watchuseek.com, anecdotally it appears that he turned a brand that was once seen as "just a pen company" into a reputable watchmaker with street cred from watch aficionados, too.

More a jeweler than a collection of watchmakers

Richemont gets about 56% of sales from jewelry, 27% from watchmakers, and the rest falling into the 'other' category. Jewelry sales from Cartier and VC&A experienced solid growth, but this was offset by weakness in watch sales (Cartier makes watches, which is who I'm assuming the company is referring to when it's referring to watches under the jewelry segment). CFRUY said that growth in this segment would have been positive if it wasn't for "exceptional buybacks", which I don't consider exceptional at this point (more on that later).

Watch sales dipped 11%, and operating profit related to the segment fell 57%. The company blamed buybacks of inventory and capacity adjustments, citing a related "one-time charge" of 72 million Euros. The "Other" segment (which includes companies such as Montblanc and Chloe) was the only segment to experience sales growth -- coming in at 2%

As of now, the company's geographic spread is still skewed towards Asia.

Source: 2017 annual report

According to Rupert (in a rare personal interview back in March), China seems to be stabilizing. Taken from the interview, bold emphasis mine:

We have to remember that corruption in China was so rife. Obviously they had to fight this and started a rigid anticorruption campaign. Nobody of us can imagine how rife the corruption was. They also started with stronger import border control by taxation. China has normalized today. They decided that they want to lift domestic consumption. We see growth across all luxury goods.

The Asia Pacific region was flat in constant currency terms in 2017, while The Americas saw decent constant currency growth of 2%. Europe declined 8% and the other two regions declined by double-digits in constant currency terms.

Buybacks and the grey market

I hesitate to readjust the company's operating profits for its "one-time" charges, because buybacks and capacity issues have been ongoing. In the previously mentioned interview with Rupert, he even acknowledged this himself, saying in regards to inventory levels, "I suspect that there is still a lot of unsold inventory in the market, everybody's inventory. We started to pull back supply long ago, not just last year."

He expanded on the issue, saying that:

We said during the last annual general meeting in September that we will try to slim down. It is silly to produce more units than you are able to sell through. You will undermine your sales partners that way. We have around 1500 partners for our maisons. If we push too many watches into the market, they will end up anywhere on the internet in the grey market, in the US, Australia or wherever.

This can be felt in the fiscal 2017 results, where wholesale sales fell a whopping 14%, despite 4% growth in group retail sales.

Basically what happens (at least from my understanding) is this:

1. Watch company A makes too many watches

2. Richemont sells them to its authorized dealers, who then end up dumping their unsold inventory on the grey market. Richemont gets paid, the AD gets paid, but not nearly as much.

3. The "grey" market dealer with little (if any at all) overhead sells the authentic watch (without manufacturer warranty) discounted at anywhere between 10% to 65% off MSRP on its online website. The difference in price is often much less than the cost to service a broken watch by quite a bit, eliminating some of the risk of buying it on a well known grey market site.

Companies with a better grip on production numbers, such as Rolex, seem to have less steeply discounted merchandise, while other brands, even the Swatch Group's (OTCPK:SWGAY) iconic Omega, for instance, can be had for a discount of 30% or more.

This doesn't seem sustainable, especially when dealing with luxury goods where the prestige and perceived value is important. It seems like Rupert realizes this, and is attempting to "right the ship" so to speak. This is causing short-term pain, especially at the wholesale level, but it's a necessary evil for the longevity of the industry, in my opinion.

It is imperative that supply issues are corrected, especially if the company wants to successfully transition to direct-to-consumer eCommerce, like what its Baume & Mercier brand is attempting to do with its e-store on its website, for example. Swatch Group's Tissot is also experimenting with selling watches on its online site.

What if the company only sold its watches online DTC and through its own exclusive retail outlets? Grey market supply for new models would instantly dry up, it seems, while also potentially restoring some pricing power to its brands. It also seems that the long-term loser in this scenario would be the company's brick-and-mortar authorized dealer network.

Capital allocation metrics continue to slide

Richemont was capably earning 18% to 20% returns on invested capital from the period of 2008-2013, but then the slide started. It continues to this day, largely due to (hopefully temporary) weakening demand, but also restructuring and inventory buybacks.

I created the below models in Excel using data from the firm's financial statements.

Next, I'd like to look at return on equity.

ROE continues to get dragged down by sagging margins, declining asset turnover, and decreasing leverage. Share buybacks could decrease equity, hence increasing leverage, to magnify ROE, but at this point I think the firm is reinvesting excess cash in its brands and keeping its balance sheet cash rich strategically.

Conclusion

If CFRUY truly is experiencing a transitory phase that is short-term in nature, then perhaps it can return to better days, but as of now, there's a good chance it's not earning its cost of capital. Growth seemed to be picking up in the second half of the year, however, and Rupert has indicated that many of the items that crippled its operating profit in 2017 were "one-time" in nature, so maybe 2018 will be a rebound year.

I'll be on the sidelines until the picture looks a little clearer, but I can definitely see myself owning the company one day if it can turn things around, as I like Rupert's leadership and I think that it's nearly impossible to recreate brands that are in some cases two centuries (or more) old. I also like the future potential of direct-to-consumer eCommerce (if it gains efficient control of its supply chain) and expansion into luxury smartwatches, such as Montblanc's relatively new offering. Current short-term pains could lead to long-term prosperity, in my opinion.

