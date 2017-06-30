American Outdoor Brands: Full On Bull

In December 2016 we initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) with a buy call, and today we look to evaluate that thesis in light of the just reported earnings. Briefly, the stock caught our attention after seeing the massive nosedive it has taken following the U.S elections. We believed the downturn would continue more, but that longer-term this appeared to be an amazing opportunity. While AOBC is still a gun stock, they have been trying to diversify away from this to provide goods for outdoor enthusiasts. There has been positive momentum in the name, which has risen about 20% since my buy call when the name was at $20.

Let me be clear. It was a good quarter, with strong top and bottom lines. In fact, AOBC has been demolishing analyst estimates for some time. That is the kind of stock you want to own. What I mean by that is owning stock in a company that issues very realistic and reasonable guidance and then continuously over-delivers. That's why after a 30% plus pullback, we were intrigued by the name. In fiscal Q4 the company delivered revenues of $229.2 million, rising a solid 3.7% year-over-year from the $221.1 million last year. The surprise here was that the company beat consensus estimates handily. In fact, it surpassed expectations by a wide margin of $18 million. This is a solid result. Income raised some eyebrows though.

However, when we factor in expenses, net income was $27.7 million or $0.50 per share, which was down from the $35.6 million or $0.63 per share last year. Considering adjustments to earnings related to acquisition costs and inventory, earnings were still down versus last year and this has some investors I know concerned. They came in at $31.8 million or $0.57 per share, compared to $37.4 million or $0.66 per share last year. However, the expert analysts who are tasked with knowing the business better than most, were looking for earnings of $0.37. Thus, the company delivered an astonishing beat of $0.20 versus estimates. Margins remain strong but dipped in the quarter. They came in at 39.6% compared to 41.6% last year. For the year, the company saw record sales, widening margins and improved profitability. That is impressive performance. James, Debney, President and CEO stated:

“Record level revenue and profitability reflected successful execution across our strategic growth objectives, further validating our vision of being the leading provider of quality products for the shooting, hunting, and rugged outdoor enthusiast. During fiscal 2017, we rebranded our holding company name to better reflect our expansion into new markets. Accordingly, we are organized into two segments – Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories – providing a broad foundation for long-term organic and inorganic growth. In our Firearms segment, we introduced several important new products, including the Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0, which is our next generation full size polymer pistol and an important platform for the addition of new M&P pistols that we plan to add in 2018 and beyond. Sales of our market-leading M&P Shield pistol designed for concealed carry remained strong. In the fourth quarter alone, we sold over 195,000 Shield units, reflecting tremendous consumer adoption rates and extraordinary market share gains. We also continued to leverage our flexible manufacturing model, allowing us to quickly respond to consumer market changes, capture revenue, and deliver healthy gross margins. In our Outdoor Products & Accessories segment, we completed three acquisitions that drove revenue growth and gross margin expansion, and marked important progress in expanding our business into new markets that resonate with our core firearm and rugged outdoor enthusiast consumers."

Make no mistake results are being improved diversifying away from just the firearm side of the business. However, sales of firearms and accessories are still the big money maker. With the impact of new acquisitions bolstering revenues and earnings per share, there is room to run higher. Looking ahead, and considering the history of the company's earnings reports we see no reason why these expectations will not only be met, but exceeded. There is a lot to like here, including shareholder value creation via $50 million in buybacks last quarter. Further, the company has $61.5 million in cash (up from $54 million three months ago), long-term debt of $219 million when considering senior notes. It is in a strong position. Stay long.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Get email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.