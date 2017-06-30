Consider This Before You Buy GE

I'm not going to lie...General Electric (GE) is a tough nut to crack right now.

There are ton of moving parts with the company (i.e., new acquisitions, divestitures, massively underfunded pension liabilities), but such is a life as an industrial conglomerate. Not to mention a brand-spanking new CEO!

But...the stock just hit a fresh 52-week low and the dividend yield is getting extremely attractive at 3.6%.

As a dividend investor with a value bias, its hard not to have GE on your radar. So let's take a look...

We currently have a Buy rating on GE and the stock is trading in our Buy Zone of $27.00-$28.00.

That said, the stock has low Dividend (3), Safety (2) and Momentum (2) rankings...which certainly makes you question whether or not GE is a "value trap" (as the only thing the stock has going for it right now is a high Value rating). Click here to learn more about our rankings and how we use them for stock selection.

But, how do you truly value a company like GE anyways?

Our Value ranking measures the stock's relative valuation compared to historical trading levels (e.g., P/Sales, P/E, P/B, EV/EBITDA, shareholder yield). We use multiple valuation metrics to derive our Value rating as multi-factor models have proven to be better indicators of long-term value than single-factor models.

As you can see from the table below, GE currently trades at a significant discount relative to some of its historical averages.

Its important to look at various valuation metrics as GE earnings have been extremely difficult to predict in the past and book value affected by the some of the company's capital decisions. That said, GE is currently trading around 16.5x forward FYE 12/31/17 EPS of $1.63, which is pretty attractive.

This is definitely a situation where you tread with caution though as a dividend investor. As shown in the charts below, operating trends have been spotty at best due to under performing business segments and growing pension liabilities (hence, the low Safety rating)...and they just fired one of the most influential and well-known CEOs in the world.

Despite our Buy rating on the stock, we would feel much more comfortable with a little margin-of-safety here due to all the near-term unknowns.

Buying With A Margin-Of-Safety

One of our favorite ways to acquire good dividend stocks is through a cash-secured put strategy (especially when we think there could be more short-term downside risk).

This strategy allows investors to generate income while mitigating downside price risk. Cash-secured puts essentially act as a limit order for dividend stocks you want to add to your portfolio (but you get paid to put the order in!).

If you sell a put, you have an obligation to purchase the stock at a predetermined price (strike price) on or before the expiration date (if the buyer of the put option wants to sell you the stock). Clearly, the risk is that the stock drops significantly below the strike and you are forced to buy the stock at a price well above market.

Here are our two risk management rules of put selling:

Only sell put options on stocks that you want to own at the price you want to own them - With a put selling income strategy (focused on out-of-the-money puts), you get paid to wait for the price you want on a stock. If the price never drops to your strike, you get to keep the premium (income) as a consolation prize. Your downside is owning the stock at the strike price (keep that in mind as you analyze the ideas below). Don't sell "naked" - Just because options offer you leverage, it doesn't mean that you have to use the leverage. We recommend securing your short put position with cash (i.e., don't sell on margin). If you aren't willing to risk the cash to back it up ... don't sell the put!

The two main things to focus on when considering a cash-secured put opportunity are Premium Yield and Margin of Safety.



Premium Yield (%) - The premium yield is the expected return on capital assuming that the option expires worthless (out-of-the-money).

Premium Yield % = option premium / (strike price - premium)

Margin of Safety (%) - Margin of safety is the percentage that the underlying stock could decline that would still allow you to break-even on the option trade.

Margin of Safety % = (stock price - break-even price) / current stock price

Note that there is always a negative correlation between Premium Yield and Margin of Safety: The higher the Premium Yield for a given strike month, the lower the Margin of Safety.

Choosing the Right Strike

Choosing the right strike price in a put selling strategy, like any investment decision, comes down to risk and reward. All else being equal, as your margin of safety (your cushion between the current stock price and your strike price) decreases, your premium yield increases (because the risk that your option will be exercised increases).

Ideally, we like to choose a strike price where the break-even price of the option trade will be in or below our "Buy Zone" for that stock. In addition, we prefer utilizing options with expiration dates that are at least 2-4 months out to reduce trading costs. Note that the annualized option premium yield can oftentimes be greater than the dividend yield on the stock. So you can essentially generate the same income without the downside risk.

Let's take a look at some of the options available for GE:

We currently like the risk/reward trade-off of the September $26.00 strike which offers a premium yield of 1.8% and a margin-of-safety of 5.5%.

In other words, you can earn ~50% of the annual dividend yield in less than 3 months without ever owning the stock (if the price stays above $26.00)!

The downside is that we would have to buy the stock at $26.00 if the price dipped that low before expiration on 9/15/17. However, its a stock we are considering purchasing now anyways, so we'll gladly take the 5.5% margin-of-safety.

Summary

We think that GE is a great long-term buy at current levels, but it could take years for shares to trend meaningfully higher given all the short-term unknowns (and there could be a little more downside risk ahead).

That said, we think that a cash-secured put strategy is a great way to still capture the juicy GE yield with a built in margin-of-safety.

New to Options?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.