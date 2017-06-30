Stock Market Black Swan Risk #1 - A Spike In Oil Prices

The decline in oil prices the last three years has been the primary driver for continued low bank yields and high stock prices worldwide, in my opinion. The overall inflation rate drop from around 2% year-over-year [YoY] in 2014 to under 1% in Europe and America has allowed central banks to remain in a self-reinforcing cycle of printing money and claiming everything is under control economically. While Ben Bernanke was chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, he made pains to express any up-move in crude oil and energy prices was “transitory,” meaning don’t worry, be happy now.

With the globe awash in mountains of debt, record modern levels by nearly every account, whether nominal stat or relative ratio, low interest rates are now a “requirement” to keep the financial asset boom since 2009 going. Low interest rates require low inflation, and low inflation requires low crude oil and natural gas prices. Core inflation, excluding volatile energy and food prices, is running around 2% YoY in America during 2016-17, the target zone for the Fed to allow interest rates to rise again.

Policy makers were getting nervous as YoY inflation in the U.S. approached 3% during the first part of 2017, a function of the nearly 90% crude oil quote increase from the February 2016 bust low. The May CPI report discusses how the latest drop in oil/gas prices from a March $55 high quote in West Texas Intermediate has slowed overall inflation numbers.

Major recessions and bear markets result from oil price shocks

Low crude oil prices are highly correlated with a stable U.S. economy, alongside higher stock and bond market pricing, while rising crude oil has proven an important drag on bonds, stocks, and the economy over the decades.

Recessions and bear markets have often been triggered by an unexpected inflation jump, historically from rises in crude oil. The 50% U.S. stock market drop of 1973-74 was largely a function of the first OPEC-led oil supply shock to America. The life-blood of getting things done in an economy, energy and specifically crude oil for transportation are a main ingredient for economic booms and busts. The incredible increase from $2 a barrel in 1970 to $40+ during 1981 had several root causes, but the requisite spike in global inflation rates is the reason for a decade of losses in stocks and bonds during the 1970s. The relative underperformance of U.S. financial asset total returns (including dividends) vs. the purchasing power of each Dollar during that decade is actually equivalent to the 1930s Depression era.

Outside of the punk 1970s decade for stocks, the 1990-91 recession and 20% bear market can be traced to the double in crude oil prices during the first Gulf War vs. Iraq. Saddam invaded Kuwait in the summer of 1990 because the small oil rich nation resisted calls to cut production, despite low prices affecting the entire OPEC organization. Sound familiar?

Even the Great Recession real estate bust can be linked to the 2007-2008 spike in crude oil inflation. Again, a related 50%+ bear market in U.S. stocks during 2008-09 can be tied to the unexpected crude oil rise from $52 to $140 a barrel over 13 months.

Low crude oil and natural gas prices are causing chaos in the Middle East

I have explained for several years, the “lower for longer” oil price argument could prove catastrophic to Middle East nations, creating political and social upheaval. The real costs of petroleum production in the Middle East, including public spending to support local populations is dramatically higher than the theoretical cash cost to pump oil out of the ground. The International Monetary Fund estimated in late 2015 long-term prices above $70 to as high as $100 a barrel would be necessary to keep peace in the Middle East and prevent public unrest.

Already, radical change in Saudi Arabia’s political pecking order has been taking place in 2017. While getting little press in America, the odds of this major change destabilizing the leading Arab nation’s internal workings and ambitions in the region cannot be understated. Activist military intervention in Yemen has been led by the new royal successor, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and his younger more aggressive personality could lead to greater conflict between his nation and Iran. You need not take my word for it. The Yemen civil war pitting one group backed by Saudi Arabia and the other backed by Iran is yet another proxy war between the two, similar to the Syrian conflict, and MbS has led the Saudi Defense Ministry during the war.

The big Middle East news in June revolves around Qatar. This small nation with super-huge oil/gas reserves has been more sympathetic to secular western culture and willing to give Iran some slack. The Saudis just began a boycott of Qatar economically in an effort to change their somewhat pro-Iran view of the world, in stark contrast to its Arab allies. Saudi Arabia outlined a list of demands to Qatar for normalizing relations a week ago. More of an ultimatum, Saudi Arabia is basically demanding Qatar follow Saudi leadership or face new penalties, even the growing odds of military invasion. Qatar immediately accepted economic aid from Iran and military help from Turkey. The list of demands has an expiration date of 10 days, or July 3rd, for acceptance or denial by Qatar. Since Qatar is unlikely to meet the demands, what Saudi Arabia does next is open to question.

Just last week, U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson let slip America is looking to topple the current Iranian government, if possible. While clearly not the policy of the Trump administration’s predecessor, President Obama, we may have witnessed a not so subtle shift in U.S. policy toward a harsher reality with Iran. Considering the huge arms deal Trump made with Saudi Arabia last month, and the events on the ground in Syria in June, it could be the U.S. is preparing for a larger conflict with Iran soon. The fact the United States is funneling troops into Syria to defeat ISIS and fill that void politically in the middle of Russian/Iranian forces stationed in Syria is a major game changer.

Supply/demand balance improving since the summer of 2016

Global crude oil “inventories” may already be in decline during the second quarter of 2017, with a peak around the beginning of 2017. OPEC cuts, if undertaken as promised, are projected to create the first meaningful drawdown for inventories in years according to IEA estimates. While improvements in production are expected in the U.S. shale industry, flat to falling worldwide production levels pictured on the green line below, and steadily rising demand pictured in yellow have finally pushed the market into a minor deficit situation. After a spell of whittling down global inventories, any increase in demand or sudden supply drop will generate a sizable price rise in crude oil prices, all else being equal.

Market sentiment and trader positioning mirror past oil bottoms

Investor and trader pessimism about the chance of an oil price upswing is approaching levels similarly seen at the important multi-year bottom last February. Futures traders and hedge funds hold the greatest level of crude oil shorts today since 2016. As highlighted on the graph below, the foundation for short covering and a turn higher in buying/optimism about crude oil could be at hand, with or without political trouble in the Middle East supply chain. Compared to the overanxious level of long futures owned by speculators in March at the $55 a barrel peak, a meaningful reversal into a rising price trend is possible, using contrarian analysis.

Favorite North American focused oil plays

I have mentioned Halliburton (HAL), Suncor Energy (SU) and EOG Resources (EOG) in past Seeking Alpha articles during 2017. They remain the best U.S. and Canada focused drillers and producers to consider for purchase, based on a variety of fundamental and technical data points. They continue to outperform peers and competitors in the early summer months, using my momentum screens. If we do get a meaningful jump in crude oil and natural gas prices, I expect the three to be sector outperformers and gain relatively more (or lose less) than the S&P 500 average return going forward.

Putting it all together

Absent a major recession in demand globally, the world looks headed toward much higher oil and gas prices in coming years. In turn, higher energy prices will add to the inflationary pressures building in America. Leaving the bond market and Federal Reserve little choice, a jump in bond yields and short-term borrowing rates the rest of 2017, into 2018, could dent both economic demand and stock market complacency.

The biggest fear from central bankers today is a spike in oil inflation. If Uncle Sam is forced to start paying interest expense on $20 trillion in debt, the federal government will be stuck with huge deficits and reduced outlays far into the future. Without fiscal stimulus to help final demand, and record debt levels at U.S. businesses and consumer households already holding back spending, where will increased demand come from to propel the economy in 2018 and beyond?

In the end, a super-sized climb in crude oil would likely bring about stagflation, namely rising interest and inflation rates despite falling economic demand and output. This rare economic phenomenon is not currently expected by Wall Street. Few investors are prepared for such an outcome, although the odds of it appearing continue to grow.

My June article on the technical deterioration in U.S. stock momentum during the spring of 2017 warning of a 10% or greater market correction is looking spot on, each day that passes. Are the markets already anticipating new problems in the Middle East?

You can review the booming stock market indexes represented below the last two years. I have pictured the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), leading PowerShares Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) for comparison. A large unexpected spike in oil inflation and interest rates could reverse the chart patterns sharply lower quickly from here.

At this juncture, a military invasion of Qatar or a direct conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia could dramatically change the crude oil supply/demand balance literally overnight. Investors should be hedging their portfolios for the potential of meaningful stock market losses now, looking at increased ownership of oil production assets outside the Middle East, and thinking of ways to take advantage of an inflationary spike. Hard assets like direct real estate and precious metals holdings, similar to the winning 1970s investment vehicles, should be seriously reviewed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HAL,SU,EOG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.