General Mills Is Keeping Up Appearances - How Long Will This Go Well?

General Mills (GIS) continues to post soft topline results as the underlying trends are quite worrisome. The company just ended a year in which volumes were down 8% which is a lot for a stable company. The main issue is the fact that the positioning is poor, yet this is exaggerated by rather aggressive price hikes and cost cuts in marketing budgets, among others.

Price hikes and cost cuts boost margins and allow earnings to be flattish, yet the issue is that is only worsens the positioning of the company over time which could be dangerous. While leverage levels are reasonable at 2.5 times, this leverage ratio rises to 3 times if pension liabilities are included. This ratios is on the high side if topline results are not improving, as the payout ratio with regards to the dividend is quite high.

Given the challenges, I am not a buyer yet at market-equivalent multiples given the leverage and positioning argument. To create any margin of safety, as interest rates could be on the increase as well, I will only become a buyer in the forties.

Reality Kicks In

Major packaged food companies have long seen their shares rise, even as operational results have not been impressive for quite a while now. Continued declines in interest rates as well as M&A interest in the sector thanks to the aggressive stance of 3G have propelled share prices higher, even as the underlying trends have not been that good. Most companies, including General Mills have been able to offset lack of topline growth, or even declines, by cutting heavily into costs, allowing margins to increase even if sales are down.

This observation certainly applies to General Mills as well, as especially younger customers are opting for healthier products as well, creating a drag on the growth for the company. Another emerging concern is even the dis-intermediation of brands and even distribution channels, think of ready-to-eat meal boxes for instance, for which General Mills is not a supplier.

The third emerging concern is of course Amazon.com which given its scale could be disruptive to margins as well, depending on the outcome and plans with the acquisition of Whole Foods, as the food production business remains very profitable at this point in time.

The Business

General Mills is a $16.6 billion food giant which is diversified across all major food categories, selling cereals, snacks, yoghurt, convenient meals, ice cream, dough, baking mixes and vegetables to a smaller extent.

The company remains largely a play on North America as 60% of sales are generated from the US retail segment, another 12% from the convenience store segment in the US, and just 28% from international markets. In terms of profits, the focus on North America is even more pronounced, as the international operations contribute just 15% of total profits.

The business has been facing real challenges in recent years. Sales have peaked at $17.9 billion in the fiscal year of 2014, but have fallen by more than $2 billion ever since as they are up just 20% over the past decade amidst the struggles on the topline. In the defense of the company, General Mills has bought back 15% of its shares over this time window as well, allowing sales per share to rise by some 4% per annum over this time period.

The issue is that this pace of growth can not be maintained at this point in time, as sales of natural and organic products totaled just $750 million in 2016, making up less than 5% of overall sales. The company just ended its fiscal year of 2017 as trends on the topline are not showing any improvement at all. As a matter of fact, organic sales growth came in at minus 4% this year, with revenues having fallen to just $15.6 billion. Even worse, General Mills continues to raise prices quite aggressively by an average of 3%, as volumes were down 8% for the full year. This is largely driven by a 10% decline in US meals and backing and a 18% decline in yoghurt (Yoplait), both being very serious declines of course.

Besides raising prices quite aggressively the company has been cutting marketing efforts as well, allowing adjusted operating margins to improve by 130 basis points to 18.1% of sales. The increase in margins and share buybacks allowed adjusted earnings to increase by 5% to $3.08 per share.

Raising prices for goods which are not in demand, does not boost the prospects for a recovery of organic growth trends anytime soon. This is despite the +$800 million acquisition of Annie´s in 2014, while the company sold Green Giant for a similar amount in 2016.

What About 2018?

Despite cutting marketing expenses and raising prices quite aggressively, management aims to position the company for sustainable growth in topline results. The company has made investments in ecommerce and product development, which combined with cost management discipline should allow for sustainable revenue growth, at least according to the plans.

That being said, new product development is not enough to compensate for a reduction in marketing efforts and aggressive price hikes, as organic sales are seen down another 1-2% in the coming year, as additional margin gains should translate into flattish earnings.

With earnings power of little over $3 per share, on an adjusted basis, shares trade at a market multiple at $55 per share. As the company pays out nearly $2 in dividends, the 3.6% yield looks appealing, but there is little financial room to make additional investments, acquisitions, or reduce leverage, given the payout ratio which is equal to 2/3 of earnings.

The company ended the year with $766 million in cash and operates with $9.48 billion in debt, for a net debt load of $8.7 billion. This is a sizable amount with adjusted EBITDA coming in at $3.43 billion in 2017, for a 2.5 times leverage ratio. That excludes the impact of underfunding of roughly $1.5 billion on $7.5 billion worth in pension, healthcare and other post-retirement plans. If those liabilities are included, net leverage exceeds $10 billion, for a 3 times leverage ratio.

While that is not very high, the cash flow generating capacity of General Mills is somewhat limited to tackle this debt load. Not only are two-thirds of earnings paid out as dividend, the remaining earnings potential amounts to $600 million which is needed to make investments into the business and reduce leverage over time.

What Now? Appeal Has Improved, But Is Not Enough For Me

The valuation of General Mills has only increased over time, in terms of sales and EBITDA multiples, in part driven by the low interest rate environment and the improvements made in terms of margins.

While the margin gains are to be applauded, a significant portion of these gains results from price increases surpassing inflation, while the company cut real costs as well. That being said, the increase in prices for generally less desired food products, only accelerates the organic revenue declines. While the pace of sales declines are expected to slow in 2018, another 1-2% decline is projected for this year. The combination of cost cutting and price hikes puts inherent pressure on the growth potential.

That being said, shares of General Mills have seen a decent correction already from the peak optimism regarding M&A activity in the industry, as shares are down 25% from the high of $73 per share. This is a big retreat for a food company, as the market continued to set fresh highs. Shares now trade at a similar levels at which they have done pretty much since 2013. While the valuation has improved from a buyer's perspective, I can not call shares a great buy at a market-equivalent multiples. This comes as leverage is reasonably high and growth prospects are not quite challenged, while margins are sky-high already.

To compensate for the risks regarding the positioning of the business and potential for margin retreats over time, I am willing to become a buyer at just a 15 times multiple, which only makes me a buyer at $45 per share. All in all, I remain a very patient buyer as General Mills has a lot to prove, for starters a stabilization of the organic topline results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.