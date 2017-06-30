Carrizo Oil & Gas - Adding To Delaware, But What About The Price & Capital Allocation?

Given the questionable asset allocation of Carrizo in the past and ¨questionable¨ adjusted earnings reported, I would be very cautious from here onwards.

The price looks relatively steep, certainly if the company is diluting the shareholder base while shares trade at their lows.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) is making another big investment into the Delaware Basin and is perfectly happy to pay for the deal in part by issuing shares after those have dropped over 60% from the highs late in 2016. While the company claims that the price for the acquired acreage is great, compared to relative other transactions in the area, the acquired properties look expensive compared to Carrizo´s own valuation based on acreage, drilling locations and production, although I realize that they can not be compared on-on-one.

That being said, the willingness to issue shares at these low levels, and adding more debt to an already leveraged balance sheet, highlights the questionable capital allocation strategy of the business. Continued buying and selling of assets is not a viable capital allocation strategy unless you are really good at it. It does not appear that management has track record at hand, as shares are down 60% over the past year, and are just up 40% compared to 1997 when the company went public.

Adding Acreage In The Delaware Basin

Carrizo announced that it has reached an agreement with privately held ExL Petroleum Management to acquire properties in the Delaware Basin in a $648 million cash deal.

The acquired properties entail 23,656 gross and 16,488 net acres, acreage positions which is well suited for long-lateral drilling. The activities include 4 operated rigs, as wells produce 8,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, of which 48% is in the form of oil. The company sees potential for 350 net drilling locations in the Wolfcamp with EUR seen up to 1.5 million barrels of oil-equivalent.

On top of the agreed purchase price, Carrizo will fork over another $50 million each year to ExL if WTI averages at $50 per barrel or more, in any of the years between 2018-2021, with a maximum payment being limited to $125 million. Following the deal, net acreage in the Delaware basin will jump to more than 42,500 net aces.

Based on the current production numbers, Carrizo is paying a substantial multiple at $81,000 per barrel of oil-equivalent being produced each day.

To finance the deal, Carrizo has already closed an offering of 15.6 million shares at $14.60 per share, raising $228 million in gross proceeds in the offering, sufficient to cover 35% of the purchase price. To avoid incurring too much additional debt, Carrizo is opening to streamline the business and shed non-core assets.

Updated Plan

Carrizo is upbeat about the deal in the Delaware and has made some changes to the 2017 budget as a result. Drilling and completion investments, which make up 90% of the capital spending budget, are seen at $630 million this year, up from $540 million guided earlier. The company will add over a hundred million to the Delaware basin assets, while making a slight cut to the Eagle Ford investments, which still receive the vast majority of capital investments.

For the year, production is now seen at roughly 55,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, plus or minus 500 barrels, of which roughly 36,000 barrels will be produced in the form of actual oil.

Ahead of the latest deal, Carrizo had most of its presence in the Eagle Ford, while it has been active in the Delaware Basin as well, while it holds non-core assets in the Niobrara Formation and Marcellus as well. These first three areas contain 160,000 net acres, 2,000 undrilled locations, roughly 800 million unbooked reserve potential and produce roughly 45,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day.

The company had 66 million shares outstanding in Q1 and operates with $1.32 billion in debt, based on the net debt load and the impact of derivative assets and liabilities. At $15 per share, Carrizo was valued at $2.31 billion on an enterprise basis. That is equivalent to $15,000 per net acre, $1.1 million per undrilled location and $51,000 per barrel of oil-equivalent being produced each day. The acquired properties in the Delaware Basin are valued at nearly $40,000 per net acre, over $1.8 million per undrilled location and $81,000 per barrel of oil-equivalent being produced each day. Based on all of these metrics, the valuation of the acquired assets is >50% more expensive than its own valuation, and that is before taking into account the additional payments of up to $125 million.

This raises a red flag unless these properties are really that more productive than the overall acreage and assets of Carrizo, but only time will tell.

What About The Earnings Power?

Carrizo actually posted a net profit of $40 million in Q1, equivalent to $0.61 which is a very decent number. This earnings numbers is not that realistic however as it included a $25 million derivative gain and some minor other items, for an adjusted earnings number of $12.1 million, equivalent to $0.19 per share. That is quite a sizable profit number as production averaged at little over 46,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day in Q1, which means that earnings come in at $3 per barrel of oil-equivalent produced in a quarter in which oil averaged at $50 per barrel.

This profit is in part artificial as a result of large impairment charges taken in the past which now depress depreciation charges, which is good for net profits, but does not improve cash flows. Depreciation charges were down roughly 10% in Q1 of 2017 compared to the same period a year earlier, even as production was up 10%. This is not the result of Carrizo more efficiently running its operations, but rather comes from impairment charges artificially lowering those costs.

Depreciation charges amounted to just $55 million in Q1 and this is a low number, confirmed by a look at the cash flow statement. The company spend $123 million in capital expenditures, or $114 million after accounting for some small (net) divestitures. This suggests cash outflows from investments of $60 million in order to grow production by just 10%, more than eating the earnings of $12 million. This tells me that cash outflows come in at $200 million on an annualized basis based on the Q1 numbers, cash required to grow production by 10% per annum in a $50 oil price environment.

The company posted an adjusted EBITDA number of $94 million in Q1 of 2017, which annualised works out to $380 million. With a net debt load of the stand-alone operations of $1.31 billion, leverage is on the high side at 3.5 times EBITDA. This is certainly the case as oil prices have fallen some $5 per barrel since Q1, creating a drag on EBITDA with production running at 16 million barrels of oil-equivalent per year. That could easily push up leverage ratios to 4 times or more.

Final Thoughts

The issuance of another +15 million shares will increase the share count to roughly 82 million shares, roughly three times the share count a decade ago. While production is now approaching 50,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, it already stood at 18,000 barrels back in 2007. While production has tripled, so has the share count, so investors have not seen any production gains on a per share basis. Even worse, balance sheet of the company remains very leveraged and Carrizo has never paid a dividend.

Can you blame me for being cautious on the prospects for Carrizo as it is making an acquisition at relative higher multiples than its own valuation? Even worse, management is perfectly comfortable to dilute the share count by more than 20% at a price of $15 per share, even as the shares traded at a high of $45 just half a year ago.

Capital allocation is an art and unfortunately I do not think that many energy companies are very good at doing it, as I can not be enthusiastic about this deal based on the share issuance alone. While adjusted earnings look appealing, that number is fake as it is heavily impacted by big impairment charges in the past, which the company typically tells you to ignore in terms of the earnings statement. While that seems safe, cash flows do not lie, and the company continues to bleed cash.

Given the poor past capital allocation decisions and continued cash outflows, even with oil at $50, I am not impressed by management at all, and stay away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.