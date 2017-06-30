Mark Cuban's ICO Investment Is Not What You Think It Is

Did Cuban become convinced of the possibilities of crypto, or does he have a different agenda?

Now, one of his venture investments is doing an Initial Coin Offering, and Cuban is partaking.

[Source Flickr:] (TechCrunch50 Day 2 Party - Krystel Ariel, Mark Cuban and Brian Solis)

Seeking Alpha just reported Mark Cuban is backing an ICO for Unikrn - Initial Coin Offering - despite calling out Bitcoin (Pending:COIN) being in a bubble just a few weeks ago. An ICO is when a company offers a number of tokens to investors in exchange for cryptocurrencies, which they can subsequently turn into USD to pay salaries or other company expenses.

Unikrn is an eSports betting venture that recently issued a virtual token that people can use to bet on matches between eSports contenders. The virtual token can be exchanged for cryptocurrencies that can be exchanged for USD. Even if it’s all perfectly legal, in my experience, it puts the company on thin ice with regulators.

Cuban backed this company back in 2014 through a traditional venture investment. According to Nick Tomano, tech investor at Runa Capital, it is about 25x easier to raise money through an ICO versus through traditional financing.

Differences between venture investment and ICOs Venture equity ICO Voting rights yes no Economic rights yes Yes Liquidity No, or severely limited Yes, at least it appears so Legal yes Yes, but many unanswered questions Health of market Heated People are throwing money at ICOs that one Google search reveals as scammy Transparency of deal terms to outsiders Limited Transparent

Cuban is not backing this ICO despite believing cryptocurrencies are in a bubble but because they are.

The formal terms are not out yet, but I’m thinking Cuban recognizes the opportunity he has to infuse a startup, he backed at much more favorable terms, with an influx of cash from a red hot ICO market. He makes a “token” investment himself to leverage his fame, and a multiple of it will be put in by the currently not very discerning ICO investing community.

One of Cuban’s co-investors in Unikrn is 500 Startups. Coindesk quoted them earlier:

not only is 500 Startups interested in ways to let retail investors back projects by buying digital tokens, he's even open to the idea of his own portfolio companies supplementing their cash flow by leveraging blockchain.

ICOs should be used and reviewed like investments. I believe people buying into ICOs and those who will potentially buy into Unikrn believe they are investing. Supplementing the cash flow of a company is not investing. That’s donation. That’s the key to this apparent turn by Cuban. He’s not suddenly convinced ICOs or Bitcoin are a great investment, but in recent weeks, he has come to understand he can exploit the bubble he perceives by putting in a little bit of money himself, so others will en masse supplement the cash flow of his venture investment. As an added bonus, this ICO money doesn't come with any voting rights.

I’m not a psychic, and I can’t read Cuban’s mind. The final terms of the ICO are unknown yet. However, statements by Cuban and co-investor 500 Startups would explain this approach. I would be pleasantly surprised if the ICO turned out to offer terms competitive with going venture terms. For additional background, also read: “What Mark Cuban Doesn’t Understand About Bitcoin.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have some cryptocurrency exposures