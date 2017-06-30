Does Adobe have Competition? Not Really

Anyone in the creative industry knows that Adobe (ADBE) is the gold standard for multimedia/creativity software. It boasts an impressive 69.86B Market Cap and maintains incredible brand recognition (Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) to every amateur photographer, graphic designer, and creative professional.

ADBE Market Cap data by YCharts

What Can't They Get Away With?

In 2013, Adobe announced that it was converting its popular Adobe Creative Suite software to a subscription based model and the creative world went nuts (source). Meaning instead of paying once for the piece of software, you'd be paying a monthly reoccurring fee in order to use it.

Who are Adobe's Competitors?

So while the users went berserk, no one could offer a sufficient alternative software that matched Adobe's Creative Suite capabilities. Sure, there are alternatives like Capture One Pro that substitutes Adobe Lightroom and Affinity Photo that is moving up to compete with Adobe Photoshop, but there lacks a comprehensive replacement that scales as much as Adobe's flagship product, Creative Suite.

The competitors that do exist primarily compete with the Adobe Creative Suite on only one or two levels. You have rival photo editing companies competing against Adobe Photoshop and page layout software competing against Adobe InDesign, but there lacks a comprehensive system to rival the complete design package Adobe's built.

These competitors did try to steal segment customers during the initial 2013 subscription announcements. Competitors like Corel, a primary illustration software company, Xara another primary photo editing software and Quark, a page layout software, all offered promotions to existing Creative Suite users to encourage the switch (source).

However, these competitor promotions had little effect on the long-term growth of Adobe's flagship product or share price.

Adobe's Subscription Revenue Continues To Grow

For all the uproar over the 2013 Adobe Creative Cloud subscription announcement, there wasn't much backlash in terms of revenue for Adobe. Since Adobe announced their move to a subscription service, revenue has progressively grown for their flagship product. See their June 2017 Investor Presentation.

Is Adobe A Monopoly?

For the amount of hate Adobe received over the Subscription move in 2013, little of that backlash affected revenue. Simply Adobe held all the cards since their software tightly webbed into the daily workflow of the professional world.

We could question if Adobe is a monopoly? Yes, there are competitors to Adobe, but at the professional level, Adobe dominates the industry.

Similar to how Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) dominates web searches. 64% of web searches are done on Google and 33.1% are done on Bing and Yahoo combined (source). Yes, Google has competition, but it maintains a solid hold on searches similar to how Adobe maintains a solid hold on the multimedia/creativity software industry.

How Is Adobe Benefiting From A Multimedia/Creativity Software Monopoly?

At this point, Adobe is its own worst enemy. They even state this in their 2016 Form 10-K as a Risk Factor. "If we cannot continue to develop, market and offer new products and services or enhancements to existing products and services that meet customer requirements, our operating results could suffer." If they can't compete with themselves, their products will become stagnant. It's the old tortoise and the hare race, if the Hare (Adobe) slows down too much, they'll be passed by the tortoise.

Look at the share price the last 5 years, you'll notice a nice consistent stream of increase in share price. No multimedia/creativity software businesses have the capabilities of Adobe to compete, so Adobe has enjoyed regular growth with few interruptions.

ADBE data by YCharts

One of these contributors is the $1.77 billion in quarterly revenue shared in their 2017 Q2 Investor Earnings Report. This is a record in quarterly revenue, nearly $400M more than their Q2 in 2016 (source). $1.21 billion of that comes from Digital Media, which contains their flagship, Adobe Creative Suite's reoccurring revenue.

These trending graphs can give us a pretty good indicator that Adobe's revenue will continue with consistent growth while there is little software competition to disrupt their reigning market cap over the multimedia and creative software.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.