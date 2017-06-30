Surprisingly Uneven Growth At Sirius XM

More than six years ago, I wrote my first article for Seeking Alpha titled A Sirius Look at Subscribers. That article looked at Sirius XM Holdings' (SIRI) business model for acquiring new subscribers and the number of subscribers that it lost each quarter. More than 300 articles later, I am still interested in the company's business model and how it attracts and retains subscribers.

As most investors in the company know, Sirius gets most of its subscribers by offering free trials (typically lasting from three to twelve months) to potential subscribers who purchase new and used cars, with the expectation that a certain percentage will appreciate the broad diversity of content enough to begin paying for the service at the end of that trial. The car manufacturers are a willing partner in these efforts because Sirius not only subsidizes the installation of the satellite radio in the new vehicle but also shares all future subscription revenue from that radio with the manufacturer.

The subscriber activity data is broken down into a number of categories, including total subscribers, paid promotional subscribers, and self-pay subscribers. Self-pay subscribers are, obviously, subscribers that have chosen to pay for a subscription to the service. The paid promotional subscribers are free trials to the end-user, funded partly by the car manufacturer in return for a somewhat higher portion of future subscription revenue.

The program has worked well, with the company last seeing a decline in self-pay subscribers back in the second quarter of 2009. Since then, the number of total subscribers grew by slightly more than 70% from 18,413,435 to 31,602,000, with the number of self-pay subscribers growing by just under 70% from 15,421,414 to 26,210,000. This growth is reported by the company each quarter and highlighted in its press releases.

As noted previously, the number of self-pay subscribers has increased every quarter since the middle of 2009. During those past eight years, the company has had only one quarterly decline in total subscribers (more on this later). On the other hand, the paid promotional trials have been far more erratic. These subscribers loosely track new vehicle sales but are also impacted by changes in market share of those OEMs that choose to participate in the paid promotional trial program. In addition, the participating OEMs offer trials of different lengths, ranging from three months up to five years, with some popular vehicles being offered with 6-12 month free trials.

We can see how the combination of factors impacts the paid promotional trial growth when looking at changes in the paid promotional trial population over the years. That population declined for four consecutive quarters beginning in Q3 2008, then began growing until a decline in Q4 2010, followed by drops in Q3 2011 and a large drop in Q4 of 2013 (when one major OEM (widely assumed to be General Motors (GM) exited the paid promotional trial program). The growth then resumed until Q3 of 2016, but since then, each quarter has declined. The large paid promotional trial population decline from 4,911,733 subscribers in Q3 of 2013 to 4,477,493 in Q4 resulted in the only decline in total subscribers since 2009.

With the consistent total subscriber growth quarter after quarter, one might also expect to see consistent revenue growth quarter after quarter. At least this is what I expected to see, and it's why I was surprised to see a decline in both subscriber revenue and total revenue from Q4 of 2016 to Q1 of 2017. It wasn't something that immediately jumps out at an investor because the company rarely discusses sequential growth. Instead, it shows the growth from the previous year. For example, the first line on the Q1 earnings press release shouts:

- First Quarter Revenue Climbs 8% to $1.3 Billion

And, it's certainly true, the revenue was 8% higher than Q1 of 2016. Surprisingly, it was down from Q4 of 2016. The total revenue had declined from $1,302,998,000 to $1,294,066,000. That might be explained by a seasonal drop in equipment sales or advertising revenue related to fourth quarter holidays. However, subscriber revenue had also declined from $1,084,140,000 to $1,078,257,000. .

It's not what I expected to see, especially when one considers the company added 355,000 subscribers in Q4 and another 257,000 in Q1. Then, consider that as subscribers continue to renew throughout the year, some will become subject to higher subscription rates and higher Music Royalty Fees. And, finally, the company eliminated the two-year and three-year discounts for those subscribers willing to pay in advance, which should also drive up monthly fees as those subscribers renew.

I began to wonder if this type of sequential decline from Q4 to Q1 had occurred previously, so I went back to gather data for the past five years:

Subscriber Revenue Total Revenue Q4 2012 $ 774,466,000 $ 892,415,000 Q1 2013 $ 783,342,000 $ 897,398,000 Q4 2013 $ 852,547,000 $1,000,078,000 Q1 2014 $ 851,436,000 $ 997,711,000 Q4 2014 $ 922,192,000 $1,090,952,000 Q1 2015 $ 911,470,000 $1,080,990,000 Q4 2015 $ 998,775,000 $1,196,146,000 Q1 2016 $1,009,682,000 $1,201,010,000 Q4 2016 $1,084,140,000 $1,302,998,000 Q1 2017 $1,078,257,000 $1,294,066,000

Data from company press releases and SEC 10-Q filings

The decline in Q1 of 2014 could be explained by the loss of that one major OEM from the paid promotional subscriber program but doesn't explain the decline in Q1 of 2015 or the one that occurred this past quarter. Is it something to be concerned about?

The fact that annual revenue grew in both 2014 and 2015 strongly suggests that it may be unimportant. Nevertheless, it is something that I will be monitoring more closely in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although long, I have greatly reduced my position recently based on the current price. I have been regularly trading large blocks of shares for the past 6 months.