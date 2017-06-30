Yes, Virginia, Even Gold Bugs Should Buy Bank Stocks Now

Even if you are a gold bug and skeptical of the global financial system, there's no reason not to make some money on undervalued bank stocks right now.

After passing the Fed's stress test this week, bank stocks have strong momentum in the market that should continue for at least 3-6 months or longer.

The big bank stocks are not overvalued like 2007-2008 anymore - they are priced at bargain valuations compared to the rest of the market.

There will be another crisis sooner or later, but it's unlikely to hit the exact same sector as 2008.

On a fundamental basis, I have deep concerns about the long-term stability of the global financial system. The Fed and the rest of the world's central bankers only got out of the 2008 financial crisis by printing trillions of dollars of newly created debt and keeping interest rates at, near, or below zero for almost a decade. It is only natural to have concerns about a financial system based on such policies.

But the fact is, so far it's working, and the performance of markets and economic indicators over the past year and a half point to a strong likelihood that the system will keep working smoothly for at least the next 12 months and possibly longer.

Now I always believe one should take precautions with one's portfolio, just in case the financial system collapses tomorrow - you never know. A 10% allocation of gold (SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)) and other precious metals, a few select gold miner stocks (VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)), a healthy cash cushion, some real estate investments, and even a little bitcoin and ethereum, are all important parts of a well-balanced portfolio. They can sustain you in the event of an unexpected economic or financial crisis or collapse.

But at the same time, I also believe one should position one's portfolio to make gains, in case the financial system doesn't collapse tomorrow, or this year or next year. This is, after all, the more likely case.

And this brings me to the notorious big bank stocks (Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). We all know the names: JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS). America has hated them for a decade, and it is fair to say with good reason.

But a decade of oversight and stricter capital controls has had its effect. Oh, there are surely problems in the global financial system, and they will eventually lead to another crisis somewhere in some sector. But it probably won't happen immediately, and it probably won't happen to the same banks that blew up in the last crisis in 2007-2008.

In the meantime, you can make real money buying these same bank stocks.

All the banks passing the Fed's stress tests on Wednesday was a big turning point, and it is a good time for smart investors to get on board. The bank stocks' valuations are still very cheap, in the 11-12 P/E range even now in the middle of this week's rally. As the bull market continues to march higher, more and more investors will realize that a repeat of 2008 is unlikely, and that bank stocks offer very attractive valuations as other stocks' valuations rise to rather high levels.

William Smead of Smead Capital Management was on CNBC Wednesday afternoon making an astute point: right now investors are paying P/E ratios in the 21-22 range for basic consumer staples stocks (Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)), while bank stocks are available for half that valuation. But the banks are going to grow their earnings more than the consumer staples are over the next 12 months. He's right.

The following long-term chart illustrates how bank and financial stocks, compared to the S&P 500 (SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)), have barely gained back any of the share of the market that they lost in the financial crisis:

Looking at a more near-term perspective, the bank stocks had a short burst after the election, but they have traded in a sideways range for the past 6 months, in fact giving back ground compared to the S&P 500:

The point is, these bank stocks have a lot of room to run. This week's rally looks like just the beginning of a big move higher over the next 3-6 months. It's not too late to buy this rally -- in fact, if you buy now, you are getting in on the early side.

You may believe in gold and precious metals. So do I. You may hate the big banks. You may have deep concerns about the long-term stability of the global financial system. So do I. But that doesn't mean we can't make some decent money owning bank stocks for the next 3, 6, or 12 months or longer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various bank stocks.