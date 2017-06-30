Chesapeake Energy: $4 Billion Away From Comfort

Barring a significant increase in oil prices, Chesapeake needs to raise as much as $4 billion via asset sales and equity issuance to bring its leverage to a comfort level.

The liquidity crisis in the E&P sector in early 2016 brought Chesapeake Energy (CHK) just few steps away from a reorganization. Since then, the company has made tremendous progress addressing the risk of financial distress. Chesapeake sold off assets, repaid or exchanged a massive amount of debt and restructured midstream contracts. These measures came on top of the internal restructuring program that had been underway at Chesapeake for few years, whereby the company targeted to simplify its liabilities and contracts, streamline the asset portfolio and reduce costs.

In my view, the liquidity challenges, which were dire in 2016, have been fully addressed at this point and distress risks have been dramatically reduced. Chesapeake has no significant debt maturities until 2020. As of March 31, 2017, the company had nothing drawn under its revolver and had a cash balance of ~$250 million. As long as Chesapeake manages to fund its spending from operating cash flow and asset sales, without borrowing on the credit facility, the company has two-three years to execute its operating plan and strengthen the balance sheet without facing refinancing pressures.





(Source: Chesapeake Energy, June 2017)

That said, Chesapeake’s leverage remains uncomfortably high. For first quarter, the company reported $525 million in Adjusted EBITDA, or $2.1 billion annualized. Using this EBITDA run-rate and $9.1 billion debt principal balance as of March 31, 2017, the company’s leverage stood at approximately 4.3x, which I view as being far above the comfort level, given Chesapeake’s business profile. In my view, the company would achieve a “comfort” position in terms of credit metrics once it reduces its leverage to a roughly 2.5x range.

Cash flow generation is obviously strongly dependent on commodity prices. I would argue that the commodity price environment during the first quarter of this year was favorable, producing respectable price realizations for oil and strong price realizations for natural gas. It is important to note that differentials in the Marcellus North area, where Chesapeake is a major producer, were also much narrower in first quarter than during 2016. As a result, it is difficult to make a case that Chesapeake’s cash flows in Q1 2017 were depressed due to cyclically low commodity prices. Moreover, first quarter may prove to be the strongest EBITDA quarter for the company in 2017.

To achieve a 2.5x target leverage instantaneously, Chesapeake would need to reduce its debt by as much as $3.8 billion, assuming the repayment is made via equity issuance. Given that Chesapeake’s current market value of common equity is just $4.6 billion, using a $5 per share price, such a massive equity issuance is inconceivable. A more practical debt reduction route appears to be a combination of asset sales, production growth and equity issuance.

Let’s assume that the company sells assets for after-tax proceeds of $3 billion which are used to repay debt. This would bring debt principal amount to ~$6.1 billion. Let’s further assume that the sales represent a multiple of 8x Q1 2017 EBITDA. As a result, Q1 2017 pro forma EBITDA would be ~$430 million. Further, let’s assume that EBITDA grows by 20% in 2 years and such growth is achieved by spending within cash flow (which, I admit, is an optimistic assumption).

At 2.5x leverage, the company’s cash flow generation two years from now would support a debt level of $5.2 billion. In other words, an additional almost $1 billion of equity would need to have been issued for debt to be reduced to a comfortable level.

In its stated strategy, Chesapeake appears to emphasize production growth. However, such approach works well if capital is being deployed at high rates of return. Chesapeake allocates capital to six major operating areas, which include the Marcellus North, Utica, Haynesville, Mid-Continent, Eagle Ford and Powder River Basin. Some of the capital is being spent on emerging play exploration and delineation. As a result, it is difficult to expect landslide returns on investment or fast production growth if spending is limited to approximately the EBITDA.

A growth-driven deleveraging may be what investors like to hear. However, in reality, Chesapeake currently has little alternatives but to undertake a strategic asset sale, if it is serious about bringing its leverage to a safe level. In fact, a strategic asset sale – i.e., an exit of at least one core operating area – could serve the company well. Given its vast asset footprint, Chesapeake is unlikely to have sufficient financial resources to advance a simultaneous development of all its core areas at an optimal pace.

Of the company’s six core areas, only four could put Chesapeake on track for a $3-$4 billion proceeds target (in combination with other, more tactical divestitures). Those four areas are the Eagle Ford, Utica, Haynesville and Marcellus. The PRB and Mid-Continent assets are too early-stage to serve the purpose of raising large proceeds and not giving the upside for a song. Let’s make no mistake, each of the four established operating areas is Chesapeake’s crown jewel. A divestiture of any one of these areas would be a sacrifice for the portfolio.

Arguably, Chesapeake has the flexibility of deferring any potential strategic sale for another few years. However, taking the bitter medicine early appears to have merits, given that one of the alternatives could be to take it two years from now in a hurry, with the stock trading at a discount as long as the issue remains unresolved.

