Rice Midstream Partners Should Continue to Grow Despite EQT Acquisition of Rice Energy

But, growth at Rice Midstream Partners is critical for EQT. And, the pressure is now on EQT Midstream, which is now expected to eventually acquire Rice Midstream Partners.

The acquisition includes Rice Energy's subsidiary, Rice Midstream Holdings. In May, Rice Energy had announced it was accelerating its dropdown plans of Rice Midstream Holdings' assets to Rice Midstream Partners.

EQT announced its intention to acquire Rice Energy on June 19th. Rice Energy's share price soared 25% while Rice Midstream Partners' share price fell as much as 30%.

The situation is akin to the “which came first – chicken or egg?” question. Did Rice Energy (RICE) know it was an acquisition target when it mentioned in early May it was accelerating its dropdown schedule to Rice Midstream Partners (RMP)? Or, did the publication of said intention increase its allure to potential suitors?

“Given the significant growth of our ROM system, we are analyzing selling more than the previously guided one-third of the system to RMP in the second half of 2017.”

The “ROM system” is the Ohio gathering system dubbed Rice Olympus Midstream. It is held by Rice Midstream Holdings, a subsidiary of Rice Energy. The anticipated dropdown of Rice Midstream Holding's assets to Rice Midstream Partners was the cornerstone of RMP's plans to grow its annual distribution by 20% annually through 2023.

A few short weeks later, on June 19th, EQT Corporation (EQT) announced its intent to acquire Rice Energy for $6.7 billion. The acquisition will include Rice Midstream Holdings.

Consolidation in the Appalachian Basin is hardly a fresh concept. For the past nine months, Rice Energy had been actively integrating Vantage Energy, acquired for $2.7 billion in September 2016. The acquired acreage deepened the company's roots in the Marcellus shale and Utica shale in the basin. The acquisition included 174,000 acres – 85,000 in the Marcellus shale, 52,000 in the Utica shale and 37,000 in the Barnett shale. Rice Energy's acreage total in its core locale increased over 50% while the number of locations actually increased 66%. Adding Vantage's 462 locations to Rice Energy's 702 increased the total number of locations to well over 1,100. Projected schedules revealed Rice Energy had over ten years of drilling inventory.

“Through 2019, we're targeting 27% to 33% compound annual production growth in Appalachia.”

EQT's appetite for Rice Energy was understandable. Analysts immediately lined up behind the prospect. The combination of the companies will propel EQT to the number one spot as the largest natural gas producer in the United States.

Initially, the market had a mixed reaction to the EQT/Rice Energy announcement. Rice Energy's share price rebounded approximately 25% to the $24 range. EQT's share price fell 9% to close at $53.51 on June 19th. Additionally, one key snippet of the announcement regarding Rice Midstream Holdings sent the share price of Rice Midstream Partners tumbling as much as 30%.

“EQT will also obtain Rice’s midstream assets, including a 92% interest in Rice Midstream GP Holdings LP, which owns 100% of the general partner incentive distribution rights and 28% of the limited partner interests in Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP), and the retained midstream assets currently held at Rice. The retained midstream assets, which EQT intends to sell to EQM in the future through drop-down transactions, are expected to generate approximately $130 million of EBITDA in 2018.”

In a moment, Rice Midstream Partners was stripped of its growth potential via dropdowns. As the day wore on, analysts revealed an expectation for EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) to eventually acquire Rice Midstream Partners at “some point but with only a modest premium”.

First impressions can be a tad misleading. EQT will actually need a healthy Rice Midstream Partners. It will also need a growing Rice Midstream Partners.

Existing Midstream Assets

It helps to understand the existing midstream assets.

At year-end 2016, Rice Midstream Holdings' two gathering and compression systems consisted of 92 miles of pipeline in Belmont and Monroe Counties of Ohio. The gathering capacity is 4.8 MMDth (million dekatherm) per day and compression capacity is 18,960 horsepower. The gathering system average throughput volumes for 2016 were 708 MDth per day. Of this throughput, 700 MDth per day transpired on the Rice Olympus Midstream system. The majority of the volume (55%) came from third parties and the remaining 45% came from Rice Energy's Exploration and Production segment. The primary third-party customer was Gulfport Energy (GPOR). Projections for 2017 expect throughput to increase to a range of 1,125 MDth per day to 1,185 MDth per day, equating to over 60% growth at the midpoint of the range. In the 2017 first quarter, average throughput increased to 969 MDth per day.

Comparatively, the Rice Midstream Partners' gathering and compression system is 159 miles of pipeline in Washington and Greene Counties of Pennsylvania. Its gathering capacity is 4.14 MMDth per day and compression capacity is 59,500 horsepower. Throughput volumes in 2016 averaged 983 MDth per day. The majority of the volume (73%) came from Rice Energy's Exploration and Production segment while only 27% came from third-party volumes. The primary third-party customer was EQT. Projections for 2017 expect throughput to increase to a range of 1,315 MDth per day to 1,380 MDth per day, equating to over 35% growth at the midpoint of the range. In the 2017 first quarter, average throughput increased to 1,235 MDth per day.

Additionally, Rice Midstream Partners has fresh water distribution systems in Washington and Greene Counties, Pennsylvania, and Belmont County, Ohio. Volume in 2016 was 1,253 MMGal and is projected to increase to a range of 1,300 MMGal to 1,450 MMGal in 2017.

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) owns and operates the midstream assets for EQT in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia in the Appalachian Basin. The gathering systems include 300 miles of high-pressure pipeline and 1,500 miles of low-pressure pipeline. EQM provides services to EQT and third parties. EQT accounted for 75% of EQM revenue in 2016. Firm gathering capacity is 1.8 Bcf (billion cubic feet) per day.

Converting the throughput capacity for the three companies' results in an effective comparison. One thousand cubic feet [MCF] of natural gas equals 10.30713 therms.

MDth (thousand dekatherm) Dth (dekatherm) Therm Mcf (thousand cubic feet) Bcf (billion cubic feet) Rice Midstream Holdings 4,751 MDth 4,751,000 Dth 47,510,000 therm 4,609,431 Mcf 4.61 Bcf Rice Midstream Partners 4,137 MDth 4,137,000 Dth 41,370,000 therm 4,013,726 Mcf 4.01 Bcf EQT Midstream Partners 1,855 MDth 1,855,283 Dth 18,552,831 therm 1,800,000 Mcf 1.8 Bcf

When comparing maps (EQM map with grey background and RMH map with white background), EQT's need for the gathering systems in Belmont and Monroe Counties, Ohio held by Rice Midstream Holdings is obvious.

While EQT does have gathering and transmission pipelines in Washington and Greene Counties of Pennsylvania, its gathering systems (shown in orange) are limited compared to the gathering systems of Rice Midstream Partners (EQM map with grey background and RMP map with white background). Note the pipeline denoted in brown on the EQM map represents the Equitrans transmission pipeline.

In EQT's presentation citing the rationale for the acquisition, the company highlights the increased capacity serving various markets. Most notably, acquiring Rice Energy should triple its capacity available to the Gulf market.

Potential Midstream Growth

EQT stated Rice Energy's retained midstream assets are expected to “generate approximately $130 million of EBITDA in 2018”. This represents healthy growth.

In 2016, Rice Energy guided for adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $45 million for Rice Midstream Holdings. The company delivered $47.7 million. In its May 2017 investor presentation, Rice Energy guided a doubling of adjusted EBITDA for Rice Midstream Holdings for the year in a range of $85 million to $95 million. The run rate based on the 2017 first quarter is approximately $89 million. It also highlighted a “strong growth outlook in 2018+” for ROM.

To grow to $130 million in 2018 would represent another 45% of growth. This may seem formidable after doubling in 2017. But, Rice Midstream Partners and Rice Midstream Holdings have actually achieved a 105% compound annual growth rate from 2014 through 2016.

Growth at Rice Midstream Holdings depends on production in Ohio. For Rice Energy specifically, the vast majority, over 70%, of locations and 65% of its production are in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. As already highlighted above, the midstream assets retained at Rice Energy generate more revenue from third parties.

Rice Midstream Holdings is not the key asset for gathering Rice Energy's production in Pennsylvania. Rather, Rice Energy is dependent on Rice Midstream Partners in Pennsylvania. Contractual arrangements between Rice Energy and Rice Midstream Partners were long-term.

“RMP has secured dedications from us under a 15 year, fixed-fee contract for gathering and compression services covering [i] approximately 186,000 gross acres of our acreage position as of December 31, 2016 in Washington and Greene Counties, Pennsylvania, and (ii) any future acreage we acquire within these counties, excluding certain production subject to a pre-existing third-party dedication. We have also granted RMP the exclusive right to provide certain fluid handling services to us until December 22, 2029 and from month to month thereafter. The fluid handling services include the exclusive right to provide fresh water for well completions operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales and to collect and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water for us within areas of dedication in defined service areas in Pennsylvania and Ohio. In addition, RMP has secured dedications from third-party customers under fixed-fee contracts for gathering and compression services in Washington County, Pennsylvania with respect to approximately 18,000 of their existing gross acres, and any future acreage they may acquire within areas of mutual interest of approximately 66,000 acres.”

Unless EQT substantially stalls Rice Energy's planned progress in the Marcellus shale, its growth potential in Pennsylvania is still plentiful. The company has over 1,100 locations remaining for development and nearly 80%, over 800, are located in the Marcellus shale. The identified locations are concentrated in core positions. Rice Energy also employs multi-well pad drilling.

This combination of factors, core positions and multi-well pad drilling, means the gathering systems serving Rice Energy today will be key in the future. These gathering systems are owned by Rice Midstream Partners. These same factors should mean minimal capital outlays will be required of Rice Midstream Partners to gather this production and expand throughput.

So, yes, Rice Midstream Partners is losing its dropdown growth potential from the midstream assets in Rice Energy's subsidiary, Rice Midstream Holdings. But, it hardly means all growth potential has vanished. Growth potential in the Marcellus shale still abounds.

For 2017, Rice Midstream Partners had capital investment planned for build-outs in Greene County. As well, it had pre-funded the initial planned dropdown from Rice Midstream Holdings in the second half of 2017. Therefore, by not expending on the dropdown, the company should have available capital for investment.

In the Meantime

Without the dropdown growth potential, it is unlikely Rice Midstream Partners will continue to commit to 20% distribution growth through 2023. For the full year of 2016, distributable cash flow totaled $143 million and the company distributed $84.3 million to partners. In 2017, distributable cash flow is projected in a range of $160 million to $170 million. Its latest distribution bump to $0.2608 per unit equates to an approximate run rate approaching $112 million. The company's track record for quarterly increases will likely fall. Still, should the distribution remain stable throughout the remainder of the year, Rice Midstream's current pace should be easily covered. At a distribution of $1.0432 per unit and a share price under $20, Rice Midstream Partner's yield exceeds 5%. So, although the growth potential of the distribution is now questionable, the distribution appears safe and is healthy.

Because EQT Midstream Partners is also an MLP, “eventual acquisition” of Rice Midstream Partners is not technically a reason for fear in regard to distributions. EQT Midstream Partners currently yields under 5% on a distribution of $3.56 per unit when the share price exceeds $71.20. EQT Midstream had previously committed to grow its distribution 20% annually in 2017. It also intended to grow the distribution 15% to 20% annually beginning in 2018. The acquisition of Rice Energy and intended dropdowns of Rice Midstream Holdings' assets to EQT Midstream in 2018 may well increase this pace.

EQT Midstream Partners will have to invest capital to fund the Rice Midstream Holdings dropdown in 2018. It would also have to invest capital should an “eventual acquisition” of Rice Midstream Partners occur. The company currently boasts an approximate 1.6X Debt-to-EBITDA ratio. Its long-term goal for the ratio is 3.5X so the company clearly has room to finance these additional investments. On the other hand, Rice Midstream Partners' leverage ratio is currently just 1.1X with plans to cap the ratio below 2.5X through 2018.

A debate on whether to fear “eventual acquisition” by EQT Midstream based on management style and philosophies is best left for future discussion. It is pertinent Rice Energy will nominate two board members to EQT's board of directors. The integration of Rice Energy, inclusive of a 2018 dropdown of Rice Midstream Holdings' assets, is expected to last into 2019 and will be telling. In the meantime, current unitholders of Rice Midstream Partners may experience slower distribution growth and could even see a distribution freeze but should not fear a distribution cut.

Lingering questions remain including what exactly is the “modest premium” EQT Midstream would offer Rice Midstream Partners in an “eventual acquisition”. Rice Midstream Partners will, most likely, continue to grow in the meantime (though not at the pace previously projected based on expected dropdowns). On June 16th, Rice Midstream Partners closed at $24.36. At the originally projected adjusted EBITDA growth of 20%, the market had valued it at a price-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 13X to 14X. By the same metric, if it grows adjusted EBITDA only 10% annually through 2019 to $210 million, the company should be worth, reasonably, at least $28.

There's no doubt EQT's announcement of its intention to acquire Rice Energy put pressure on Rice Midstream Partners' share price. But, from a longer-term perspective, the pressure should shift to EQT Midstream. Rice Midstream Partners will have little trouble proving its worth to EQT. As it does, EQT Midstream will feel the pressure of offering a reasonable premium in an “eventual acquisition”.

