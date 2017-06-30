ILG Is Up Over 100%, But Merger Talks Are At Risk

ILG Inc (ILG) shares are up over 100% since my article profiling the company on March 2nd, 2016. While I am naturally very happy with the return on my long position from that time, I am less than happy with the company’s current valuation. Hence, although this has been a very successful investment, it is time for me to move on, so I thought I would update my reasoning for all of you as well since I have recently sold my shares.

For a bit of background, ILG is a company in the vacation ownership (timeshare) business. Their original business was Interval International, which facilitates the exchange of timeshare weeks between owners. Essentially, this business charges a fee for a matchmaking service. As an example, if I owned a timeshare at a ski resort, and wanted to go see Disney (DIS) World, and you owned one in Orlando but wanted to go somewhere else, II would give me your timeshare week in exchange for mine, and give you either my week or one from someone else. All the consumers pay a fee, and they also charge a membership fee. Finally, since there is breakage (folks who deposit their week but never take a vacation elsewhere) they rent out the excess inventory.

They have expanded their business into managing resorts, and doing rentals. Additionally, they have made a number of acquisitions. Most notably they purchased the timeshare development (and associated management and lending) businesses from Hyatt (H) and Starwood Hotels. That allows them to sell timeshares under the Hyatt, Sheraton, and Westin brand names.

The original thesis was that the market believed that ILG had overpaid for the acquisition, and that in a conservative scenario (no synergies) the shares should be worth $20.17, up from their price of $13.39 when I wrote the article. The acquisition went well, and the company is now selling timeshares at two properties on Maui, a Westin and a Hyatt, which is a big deal. The upside catalyst I mentioned, a potential transaction with Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC), has become the consensus opinion, with activist pressure pushing for it to happen. The company’s shares have blown through that price target on the combination of improving business and merger speculation, and have doubled to $27.42.

That share price puts them at an 11.48 EV/EBITDA, which is ahead of my 10X EBITDA target, which is why I have sold my shares. There is a relative valuation argument that can be made for further appreciation here, as major competitors VAC and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) both trade at EV/EBITDA multiples in excess of 13X. While a multiple expansion to the upside is possible, there are also downside risks here.

ILG has a tax matters agreement with the former Starwood, which is now part of Marriott International (MAR). Essentially, Starwood spun off Vistana in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction to its shareholders, and then it was immediately merged into ILG. The former Starwood shareholders owned more than 50% of the company, so that wasn’t a problem from a tax-free point of view for the spin-off. However, if ILG issues more stock or makes acquisitions within 2 years that make that no longer true, the tax free status of the transaction could be impaired, and ILG would have to pay the taxes for Starwood. That is a material incentive to NOT complete a transaction prior to the expiry of the two year period in the spring of 2018. So while my suspicion that a transaction would be contemplated (and likely eventually completed) still holds, I think the market is likely to be disappointed with the progress between now and spring of next year.

The other reason I suspect the company is fully valued has to do with their inventory position. With two resorts in Maui selling at full speed, the company will have a hard time replacing that margin once those resorts sell out. They won’t be able to get sanction for new resorts on Maui, and the other three hotels they own with plans to convert to timeshare resorts are in lesser valued locations (one in Kauai and two in Mexico). The higher supply of timeshares in both of those locations will make those resorts harder to sell and likely hurt their margins. Thus, it seems likely to me that they may be approaching peak EBITDA.

The company does have potential upside if a transaction with VAC is consummated, but I believe there is likely to be a better entry point when the market is disappointed with their progress in reaching a transaction, whether for tax or other reasons. I also think the 13X EBITDA their competitors trade at is quite high for the quality of their businesses, so if you have ILG shares and want to continue holding them (especially if you need to hold them for awhile longer to get long term tax treatment) a matching VAC short may make sense. I still like ILG the best of the companies in the business, as its exchange business is less economically sensitive than VAC or HGV and their development heavy business lines, so I may re-enter at any point, especially if shares decline.

My original ILG article is an example of the type of analysis that subscribers to my premium service, The Microcap Review, have access to. The service includes net-net picks, straight value stock picks, and multiple arbitrage ideas from the under-followed microcap sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.