GLD Should Do Well In The Near Term, As Gold Enters Its Seasonally Strong Period Of The Year

Not only stocks but also commodities experience some seasonal patterns in their price development. Gold is no exception. As the historical analysis of monthly returns of the yellow precious metal shows, gold is about to enter one of its historically strong periods of the year. It is a good news not only for investors in physical gold but also for investors who invest in popular ETFs that track the price of gold. The most known, biggest and most popular of them is the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD). The NAV of GLD's assets is more than $34 billion and it claims to hold over 27.44 million toz gold. Although the statement that shares of GLD are fully backed by physical gold has been questioned several times, what is important for the short-term and mid-term investors, GLD share price tracks the price of gold very well. As a result, GLD is a good option for short-term and mid-term investors who want some exposure to gold but they don't want to invest in financial derivatives.

As can be seen in the chart below, the GLD share price tracks the gold price very well. Over the last 10 years, the gold price grew by 94.01% while the GLD share price grew by 84.29%. The difference should by attributed mainly to the GLD's expense ratio that equals 0.4% per year. However, this is not that important for the short-term investors. For long-term investors, holding directly physical gold is a better option.

GLD data by YCharts

The gold price enters one of its two historically strongest parts of the year, which should be good also for the GLD investors. The table below shows the monthly performance of gold futures (price data provided by Stooq), over the last 48 years. As can be seen, every month has experienced some great as well as some poor returns over the last five decades. However, some of the months are able to outperform in the long term.



Source: Own processing

As shown by the chart below, over the last 48 years, the highest average returns were recorded in January (2.0%), followed by July (1.58%), May (1.57%) and November (1.37%). On the other hand, the worst months for the gold investors were October (-0.48%) and June (-0.38%). As can be seen, the best seasons for gold are winter (November - February) and summer (July - September).

Source: Own processing

An interesting statistics is captured also by the chart below. It shows the percentage of positive years for each of the calendar months. As can be seen, over the last 48 years, the gold price increased during the month of July in 64.58% of cases (31 out of 48 years). From this point of view, July is the most successful calendar month for gold. It is followed by September and November (58.33% both) and January, February and May (54.17% each). The least successful months are June (37.5%) and March (39.58%).

Source: Own processing

The long-term statistics are interesting, however, as shown in the chart below, the situation has changed quite notably in recent years. Over the last 10 years, January was the best month for gold by far, with an average return of 4.15%. Although the average July returns remained positive, they declined to 1.10% and were surpassed by February (2.30%) and August returns (1.93%). A significant change occurred also in the month of December. The average December returns were 0.83% over the 1969-2017 period but they were -0.82% over the 2007-2017 period. Also the average September and November returns decreased, however, they managed to remain positive. It can be seen that besides the January-February period, the July-August-September period is a seasonally strong period for gold.

Source: Own processing

When talking about the number of years that experienced positive returns in a particular month, over the last 10 years, January, February and August were able to deliver positive returns most frequently (7 out of 10 years), followed by April, July and September (6 out of 10 years). Also from this point of view, the July-August-September period is one of the two seasonally strong parts of the year for gold.

Source: Own processing

As gold enters its seasonally strong period of the year, the share price of GLD should grow as well. Although the gold price declined over the recent weeks, the technical indicators indicate that a reversal is highly possible. As shown by the chart below, the quicker moving average is above the slower one, which is a bullish signal. The GLD share price seems to be creating a local double bottom (however this pattern hasn't been completed yet). The RSI is rebounding from last week's lows, moreover, we can see a weak form of the RSI divergence, when the RSI indicator created a notably higher low, while the GLD share price created a new low approximately on the same level as the previous one. All of the above-mentioned technical analysis tools indicate that GLD share price should start to climb soon. However, the situation will be clearer, after GLD crosses the $120 level.

GLD data by YCharts

The fundamental factors are relatively favorable for the gold price as well. Further FED interest rate hikes are questionable, as the U.S. inflation rate started to decline slightly again. This is also one of the reasons why the USD has started to depreciate against the other major currencies. Moreover, there are still some strong political tensions between the USA and Russia regarding Syria and Ukraine. Other global political risks are presented by the never ending Greek debt crisis saga, the German parliamentary elections that are about to take place in September, the continuing migration crisis and related significantly increased risk of terrorist attacks in Western Europe. All of these events have the potential to push the gold price notably higher.

Conclusion

The analysis of historical patterns shows that there is a good probability that gold price and GLD share price will grow in the coming weeks and months. The months of July, August and September tend to be positive for the gold price. Also the technical analysis indicates that this year shouldn't be an exception. A short-term buy signal will be confirmed if the GLD share price crosses the $120 level. If it crosses also the $123.5 level, it should mean a continuation of the bullish trend that started in early 2016. In this case, GLD share price should attack the resistance level at $130.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.