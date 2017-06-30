Rite Aid: You're Just A Gambler

Rite Aid (RAD) just released its fiscal Q1 earnings so I will revisit the name today. Yesterday in a popular piece entitled “The Empire Strikes Back” we detailed its failed merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). What we had been talking about all last year was that this deal was needed for Rite Aid. In that article we talked about how a new deal was ‘struck’ and as such WBA would be still pursuing much of RAD’s assets. The bottom line is that Rite Aid cratered on the news, while WBA was about even on the day. But in that piece we said we would be examining the performance of each company independently.

That takes us to the purpose of this column on Rite Aid. While everyone for the most part has been focused on the new deal which started this sell-off, operational performance has been one of my largest concerns with the company which is why I had gone on record and said “Rite Aid: This Buyout Needs To Happen.” Even though this new deal is much more likely to go through than the prior merger, we should operate under the assumption that there will be no deal, and that Rite Aid will be on its own. And so, we should analyze each stock independently on its own performance based metrics. Regardless of the drama associated with the merger, business must move forward. Forget about WBA at the moment and let’s focus on Rite Aid’s performance

It was less than stellar. What do I mean? Well, in fiscal Q2 2017, the company saw revenues of $7.8 billion, which missed estimates by over $100 million. Further, these were down 5% year-over-year. Now, in addition to the sales miss, the bottom line saw as miss as well. Net loss came in at $75.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, adjusted net loss to the company was $52.4 million, or $0.05 per share. This was a miss against estimates of $0.04, and is just not good enough. Adjusted EBITDA was $192.6 million or 2.5% of revenues. It's important to note that both adjusted EBITDA and net earnings were down markedly from last year. What is the deal here?

Obviously, there are operational issues that management didn’t get a handle on as they were likely awaiting the merger. Maybe this is speculation, but there were clear segment specific issues. Retail Pharmacy Segment revenues were $6.4 billion and decreased 4.9% primarily as a result of a drop in same-store sales. Pharmacy Services Segment also were pressure heavily this segment saw revenues of $1.5 billion which were down 5.6%. Same-store sales dropped 3.9% year-over-year, consisting of a 5.0% decrease in pharmacy sales and a 1.5% decrease in front-end sales. Pharmacy sales included an approximate 222 basis point negative impact from new generic introductions. The number of prescriptions filled in same stores decreased 1.1% over the prior-year period. That said, prescription sales accounted for 67.9% of total drugstore sales. All in all, the quarter was definitely indicative of a company that seems to be in waiting with declining performance in many key metrics. It was just not good enough.

Coverage of Rite Aid is interesting now that it finally seems that there will be a deal that goes through with Walgreens Boots Alliance. The deal will be accretive for WBA cuts while it really seems Rite Aid is taking what it can get. Given the results posted by Rite Aid, Walgreens will have some work to do to clean up operations. Bottom line? The obvious declining performance is a big concern. The reimbursement rate environment is an issue, and in fact is the largest issue the company faces, but the company usually had strong performance in the front end business. That has turned around in recent quarters. There is not much to like here. While the name has fallen tremendously, and traders could be coming in looking for a dead cat bounce or even some value, it is too much like gambling to me. If you buy here you are a gambler.

