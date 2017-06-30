Cheesecake Factory - A Declining Share Pie

A Decline in Share Price

On June 13, Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) updated the second-quarter comparable sales outlook. The company expects Q2 same-store sales to decline 1% year over year. A surprise for investors, because on the Q1 earnings call on May 3, the company provided a same-stores sales forecast of 1-2%. Over a period of six weeks, the same-store sales expectations declined between 2 and 3 percent points. Consequently, the share price dropped 10% on a single day and is down 15.7% YTD.

CAKE data by YCharts

Opportunity for Buybacks

The company has been actively buying back stocks over the last five years. The number of shares outstanding declined from over 53 million in 2012 to around 48 million currently. The current decrease in share price provides the company ample opportunity to buy back additional shares.

CAKE data by YCharts

The company has a strong balance sheet without any debt and generates sufficient amounts of operating and free cash flow. The operating cash flow has been steadily increasing over the last five years. After subtracting capital expenditures to drive restaurant growth, there is still ample free cash flow to support share buybacks.

CAKE Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Another rather interesting metric to look at is the annual cash from operations/annual revenue. This metric has been steadily increasing since 2013. In 2017, the company was able to generate 0.133 cents in operating cash flow for every dollar of revenue. The steady increase implies the company can generate more cash for every dollar of revenue.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

Shareholder Value Creation

The company targets mid-teen total returns to shareholders driven by the following factors:

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Core business growth

The company estimates a core business growth of 6%. Currently, it has 207 domestic restaurants and expects to open eight restaurants in 2017. The increase in restaurants roughly translates to 4% growth. The company would need either same-store sales growth in the 1-2% range or improve profitability metrics to obtain 6% growth in the core business.

Incremental growth opportunities

In the investor presentation, the company highlights several incremental growth opportunities, which should contribute to 1-2% of the shareholder return:

CAKE has a minority equity investment in North Italia and Flower Child restaurants.

Opening restaurants in Canada

Leveraging the brand in the CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) channel

A new fast casual concept

International Licensing

The company reports international licensing adds 0.01 in EPS per restaurant (Source: Company investor presentation). CAKE currently has 16 internationally licensed restaurants. It means the company roughly generates $8 million of net income (0.16 EPS * 50 million shares outstanding) from its licensing agreements.

CAKE Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

The $8 million of net income from licensing is currently around 5.7% of $140m total net income. The Cheesecake Factory does not provide separate financial results for the international licensing operations. However, the increasing amount of international licensing will not only contribute to the net income but will also increase the net margin of the company, all else equal. We can safely assume the net margin for international licensing revenue is substantially above the 6.1% net margin for the entire company.

CAKE expects international licensing to contribute 2% to total shareholder growth. Currently, the diluted EPS is $2.86. The 2% growth means $0.05-0.06 EPS growth per year from international licensing, translating to 5-6 international restaurant openings per year. The international expansion adds $4 million to net income each year and further increase net income margins.

CAKE EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

Dividend

Over the last four years, the company increased the dividend from $0.12 to $0.24 per quarter, a CAGR of 18.9% per year. The total dividend growth in four years equals 100%. Last year the company raised its dividend 20% from 0.20 to 0.24ct per quarter.

There is a good chance the company will announce a dividend increase around the end of July. In the previous four years, it announced increases between the 20th and 22nd of July. I expect another increase of around 20%. The current payout ratio of 31% supports such an increase. Due to the recent decrease in share price, the company currently trades at a dividend yield of 1.9%. An increase of 20% will bring the yield to 2.3%. The high dividend increases and 2%+ yield will make it attractive to dividend growth investors.

CAKE Dividend data by YCharts

Conclusion

The Cheesecake Factory forecast a hiccup in same-store sales growth in Q2 2017. Subsequently the share price decreased. The decrease in share price provides investors with an opportunity to buy the stocks at a lower price. The company still has a strong ability to generate cash flows and aims for a total shareholder return of about 15%. The international licensing operations will add significant value. Furthermore, the company is becoming more interesting for dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.