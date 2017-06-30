KB Home Still Has Foundation For Continued Price Momentum

Company Description

KB Home (KBH) is a homebuilder based in the United States. It operates in seven states, building and selling single-family houses, townhomes, and condominiums. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as residential mortgages. KB Home caters primarily to first-time home owners.

Industry Snapshot

The homebuilding industry as a whole is positioned to perform well in the near-term. The U.S. population and household formations continue to outpace residential construction due to the conservative stance of homebuilders since the housing collapse. This imbalance in supply and demand has caused home prices to increase, helping homebuilders offset their rising construction costs. New home sales continuing to climb and are expected to accelerate in the coming months.

Confidence among homebuilders has held stable in the recent past and exceeds the one-year average, according to the National Association of Home Builders Sentiment Index. Even housing starts and building permits are rising, though slightly down in May.

With short-term interest rates low and only one more rate hike expected for 2017, upward pressure on mortgage rates is likely to be minimal. The labor market also appears to be healthy, given low unemployment rates and healthy job creation. Prospective buyers are therefore expected to move forward with new home purchases.

Stock Data

KB Home trades for $24.06 on the NYSE and has a market capitalization of $2.04B (based on closing price of 6/28/2017). The high and low over the last 52 weeks have been $24.09 and $14.06, respectively. Over the last six months, KGH has generated a return of 50% (compared to 8.5% for the S&P 500).

Investment Thesis

KB Home is an attractive investment at its current price. Compared to industry peers, KB Home appears moderately undervalued. Using a relative valuation approach, the estimated intrinsic value of KB Home is approximately $29.41. (Note that the $29.41 was calculated as the average of the four estimated values shown in the table below). This is compared to a current price of $24.06, representing a 22% upside.

Not only is KBH cheap compared to peers, it is also cheap relative to the overall market. Out of the 3,363 stocks screened, KBH is the 156th cheapest. This was determined by creating a single master composite out of the following ratios: price-to-book, price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, and price-to-free cash flow. In order to determine the rankings, each ratio was assigned a percentile ranking on a scale of 1 to 100. After all the ratios were ranked, stocks were assigned an overall ranking by averaging the four rankings. (This method is an adaptation of O’Shaughnessy’s “Composited Value Factors” as discussed in What Works on Wall Street).

Generally value investors like low-value ratios, such as the ones covered above. Growth investors on the other hand like high growth. KBH currently offers both. It is still cheaply valued but gaining in price. Over the trailing six months, KBH has generated a return of 50.0%. Over the last quarter, is has increased 15.1%. Hearkening back to the strategy of O’Shaughnessy presented above, combining value and growth factors can often produce outstanding performance compared to relying simply on pure growth or pure value.

Risks

Given that KB Home caters to entry-level buyers, the company is more vulnerable to rising mortgage rates and weakening labor markets. This is in contrast to firms such as D.R. Horton (DHI), which sells to different levels of the housing market (i.e., entry, move-up and luxury). Most notably, the latter two levels are less influenced by mortgage rate levels and labor markets.

Another risk KB Home faces is its leveraged balance sheet. Financial leverage (based on the most recent annual report) is at 2.98 compared to the peer median of 2.05. The financial leverage ratio measures the degree to which a company uses debt and other liabilities to finance assets. KBH leverage has consistently been above the peer median for the last 5 years. It has however come down dramatically from 2012 and 2013 levels.

The financial leverage of KBH would be more concerning if it wasn’t for the fact that KBH has an above-average interest coverage ratio. Although the interest coverage has been below or at the peer median since 2012, marketed improvement was shown in 2016. Based on 2016 numbers, KBH could cover paying the annual interest it owes by 26.3 times its EBIT. In short, the firm has a strong ability to fulfill its interest obligations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KBH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.