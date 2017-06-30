The Paratek Rally Might Have Just Started

I will try to shed some light on the complications of the Paratek story which will likely continue to weigh on the stock price.

I first wrote about Paratek (NASDAQ:PRTK) in November 2016, after the AdCom documents had cast their doubts on Cempra's (NASDAQ:CEMP) solithromycin. In the title I said "Cempra Longs Can Make Their Money Back With Paratek" - and this is what happened. Cempra had just gone from $18.50 to $7.30 while Paratek is now up ~145%. In my second article (February 2017), I predicted a rally and following likely positive CABP trial results. Less than two months later, we got a positive read-out and the stock gained 50%.

A difficult story

While Wall St. likes simple stories, Paratek has always been too complex to be easily likeable. It belongs to the "empiric middle market" in the antibiotic space, hence neither to the simple, cheap generic segment, nor to the equally easy to understand expensive space of narrow-spectrum agents. Therefore, if you want to truly understand the potential of omadacycline, you have to understand which specific situations are not covered by the other two segments - and these are very, very few. Most investors stop here and focus on the much easier narrow-spectrum agents instead, e.g. Achaogen (AKAO). On the other hand, most sell-side analysts avoid the deep research needed for a credible sales projection and simply use tiny market share assumptions. A 2% share might appear conservative at first sight, but is worth nothing, if you don't understand why x patients would necessarily get omadacycline, despite generic competition and the existence of other well entrenched branded drugs that usually work as well.

To show you what I mean, let me walk you through one of the most interesting slides Paratek has published:

(Source: company presentation)

There are lots of antibiotics approved for ABSSSI out there and many of them are generic. A new branded empiric antibiotic for ABSSSI is guaranteed to get a loud yawn from Wall St. - yet some details may make a difference. At first sight, the final addressable market of 735k patients in the community setting (lower right hand corner) seems to be made out of thin air, not really different from a "conservative" sell-side projection of 2% peak share. The same could be said about the 400k in the hospital setting. In fact, in the hospital setting, Paratek assumes that all patients that switch MRSA/empiric therapy will be available for omadacycline. Which would appear to be very unlikely, given the ample choice: Linezolid (Zyvox/generic), clindamycin (Cleocin/generic) and tedizolid (Sivextro/branded until at least 2024) are all available as oral drugs and cover MRSA. So, at least in theory, patients could start on linezolid and then switch to clindamycin and then to tedizolid before even considering omadacycline.

However, tedizolid is very similar to linezolid, so a switch from one to the other drug is unlikely. If linezolid didn't work, tedizolid probably wouldn't either. Dalvance with its once weekly dosing is only apparently good value, as its infusion takes a long time and this raises treatment costs. Moreover, all the drugs mentioned (including also erythromycin and daptomycin) don't cover as many gram-negative bugs as omadacycline. This is also demonstrated by the omadacycline skin trial population which needed to exclude patients which had infections caused by gram-negative bugs, as these could not be cured by the comparator linezolid. Dalvance studies excluded gram-negative infections as well.

However, gram-negative infections are quite frequent and currently require treatment with a combination of two IV antibiotics that do not have an oral option. So this would represent the perfect sweet spot for omadacycline: With only one oral drug or a short IV infusion (30 min), it could cure these patients, covering both gram-positive and gram-negative bugs, avoiding safety issues and complexity. These patients could be released from the hospital quickly on oral therapy, would likely not come back, and the new drug - while more expensive than a generic combo - would still represent good value, as early discharge on oral therapy would save substantial money.

The number of these "sweet spot" hospital patients is the 400k in the left hand part of the slide. As we can see, these are actually extremely likely to be captured by omadacycline and Paratek itself conservatively assumes internally to capture only 25-30% of this addressable market.

Interestingly, if the company captured 25% of the hospital "sweet spot" patients, at a realistic cost of $3,000 per course, this would already lead to peak sales of ~$300m from the ABSSSI hospital setting alone - and only in the U.S. The entire community potential is not even included, just as international sales. Considering that Paratek currently trades for ~$700m, is highly likely to get approved for CABP as well and factoring in the usual take-out multiples in the space of ~2-4x peak sales, it appears that the market is pricing in the bare minimum. Probably it's much less.

Where do we go from here?

Paratek has delivered clean results for ABSSSI IV-oral, CABP IV-oral and is expected to announce top line results from the ABSSSI oral-only trial shortly. This last trial is obviously relevant for the community setting and, as we have seen, the market appears to have priced in very little of the potential upside. In fact, an oral-only indication could add 735k patients to the addressable market, which is almost twice as much as the hospital setting. And, again, this is only for the U.S.

Sarecycline, the second antibiotic developed by Paratek (together with Allergan (AGN), is also very likely to be approved after its positive phase 3. Given that Allergan is among the likely acquirers of the entire company, I do not expect a sale of sarecycline before the commercial / international partnership and/or takeover discussions.

Finally, the cUTI phase 2 trial will start enrollment later in 2017.

Once there will be certainty regarding the ABSSSI oral-only indication - and hence the drug's potential in the community setting, where Paratek absolutely needs a partner with an established sales force - the overall value of omadacycline will be clearer. This is where any partnership or takeover discussion can start.

However, cUTI could add substantial value to omadacycline and I hope the company is patient enough to wait for some more clarity on this additional indication before discussing M&A. Sure, the stock market loves a quick profit, but cUTI could add another ~50% of value, so it is probably worth to wait a few quarters for the phase 2 read-out.

Overall, considering the still low valuation, the market is clearly in show-me mode and will price in additional value only when it will be certain. This is probably also due to the series of recent failures in the space. Moreover, we have to consider that the next developments could increase the company's value exponentially.

In fact, a positive ABSSSI oral-only trial effectively "opens" the entire community space and paves the way for a potential CABP oral-only trial (which according to Paratek will be decided and paid for by a potential partner). Given that the community space is much larger than the hospital potential and broad adoption obviously increases share of mind and further boosts prescribing in all segments, the significance of the ABSSSI oral-only trial goes far beyond adding a substantial number of potential ABSSSI patients. Plus, a further enlarged safety database would obviously increase approval chances.

Bottom line

So far, approval for CABP and ABSSSI for IV-oral therapy seems to be highly likely.

Sarecycline is also likely to be approved and will likely be sold when the overall commercial strategy for omadacycline can be defined.

The upcoming ABSSSI oral-only trial read-out could add (or destroy) a huge chunk of value and probably more than the market will be willing to price in before FDA approval. The same can be said about cUTI.

While I don't know in which steps the market will recognize Paratek's intrinsic value - and obviously some risks remain (FDA, trial failures) - I feel pretty certain that on a probabilistic basis, the company is already worth much more than the market recognizes and can potentially reach the $2-3B valuation detailed in my first article - which would merely put it in line with past takeover valuations in the space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRTK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.