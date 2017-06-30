The iPhone Age

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 30, 2017.

Apple didn't just invent the smartphone, it created the true “PC for the rest of us.”

Source: Wired

When Apple (AAPL) introduced the Macintosh in 1984, it billed it as the “personal computer for the rest of us.” Its famous “1984” commercial implied that the Mac would destroy the PC hegemony of Wintel that ruled (and has ruled since) personal computing in most of the world. But the Mac failed to live up to its promise.

Most of the rest of us couldn't afford a Mac, and those of us who invested in it (as I did as my first PC) found it far from effortless to use. The GUI interface was brilliant, when it didn't crash, but crash it did, all too often. Lacking true multitasking, any app could take it down.

The Mac remained a niche product despite efforts by Apple to expand its user base through licensing in the 90s. Far from destroying or even diminishing the Wintel hegemony, Wintel thrived by copying the Mac's best attributes.

What Apple only aspired to with the Mac, it has achieved with iPhone. Most of us don't think of the iPhone as a personal computer, and that's a testimony to the frictionless character of its user interface. But it's a computer more powerful than the original Mac by far, and comparable to many Intel (INTC) based PCs with Core M processors.

As Steve Jobs foresaw, we use our iPhones for so many of the things that we used to do on PCs: check emails, send messages, surf the net, watch videos. And there are a great many things that we use iPhone for that we didn't use the PC for, such as recording video, taking pictures, finding our way with GPS and maps, etc.

The form factor of the iPhone has proven to be enormously durable, and indeed, the iPhone cannot really be considered a single device, but a platform consisting of multiple iOS devices of various screen sizes. As our cellular infrastructure transitions to 5G, the distinction of voice calling for iPhone will disappear.

The larger form factors of iPhone and iPad have continued to grow into more PC functions. iOS 11 for iPad will allow users to do even more of the traditional PC tasks that are impractical on iPhone because of the screen size. Increasingly, Apple is making iOS into its preferred personal computing platform.

Where the Mac was unaffordable, iPhone has made personal computing almost universally affordable. And here it don't begrudge the iPhone's Android imitators. Through Android, the smartphone has brought personal computing to literally billions of people who could afford no alternative. The propagation of smartphone-based personal computing is, in my view, the most significant development in technology in this century. And iPhone started it all.

Apple deconstructs the PC business model

Part of the reason that the Mac failed to live up to its promise was that Apple still had to operate within the classic PC maker paradigm. Apple bought its processors from commodity processor makers such as Motorola, put them in a box, and added its operating system to create a personal computer.

Apple tried to do this as efficiently as possible, but was constrained by the limits of the PC commodity model. It had little control and influence over the design of the heart of the personal computer, the microprocessor. Apple's role was essentially the same as the other PC box makers, to integrate the hardware and OS into a usable computer. As Windows improved and became more Mac like, the elegant simplicity that Apple aspired to became less and less of an effective commercial discriminator.

Beginning with iPhone, Apple began to transform the PC business model. The iPhone was the perfect platform for Apple's approach of tightly integrated software and hardware. For the most part, smartphone customers aren't interested in customizing their devices, adding new hardware, or modifying the operating system. The smartphone just needs to work, effortlessly.

Beginning with the introduction of the first iPad in 2010, Apple took the transformation a crucial step further by freeing itself of dependence on a processor supplier. Apple created its own custom designed system on chip (SOC), the A4, which would also find its way into the iPhone 4.

This ran so counter to the PC commodity model that it was almost universally assumed to be an aberration that would quickly be corrected. The A4 was described as a “boutique” processor and hobby of Steve Jobs.

The A4 was no hobby. It was a revolution. With the A4 Apple had adopted a completely new paradigm for PC manufacturing. It was a natural extension of Apple's role of systems integrator, except that it took that role to the silicon level. More and more functions were being consolidated onto the SOC. If Apple was to maintain control of its iPhone (and iPad) designs, it had to get involved with the design of the SOC.

For many years afterwards, the commodity model would be asserted as the ultimate and natural state of the smartphone. Microsoft (MSFT) asserted that model in its Windows Phones, and Intel (INTC) asserted that model through its attempts to sell x86 SOCs for smartphones and tablets. Both failed.

Far from being transitory, the new paradigm that Apple pioneered has continued to gain momentum. Apple's largest competitors, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei, both feature their own custom designed SOCs in their mobile devices. Although the commodity model is the norm in the low-end Android world, Apple's business model has proven nearly indestructible in the face of the commodity onslaught. Apple continues to take the lion's share of industry profits as a result.

Yes, there is life after iPhone

Critics of Apple often harp about Apple's over dependence on iPhone, predicting dire consequences when the “good enough” commodity smartphones eventually overwhelm it. The fact that this hasn't happened even after ten years of trying never seems to deter the critics.

This over dependence is a problem that most companies can only wish they had. But I agree that eventually the world will move beyond the smartphone.

It will be a long transition, however. The iPhone's form factor has proven immensely durable, and has been subject to imitation but not replacement. Probably, it will never be replaced completely, but morph into a variety of form factors that support mobile computing.

These other form factors mostly try to solve the fundamental limitation of mobile computing devices, the screen size. For something that you can put in your pocket, the screen can only be so big. Apple is thinking very hard about this problem, and is working towards solutions on multiple fronts.

Flexible screens: One way to solve the screen size problem is to make it foldable, bendable, or rollable. Apple has a patent application for a scroll-like device that uses a roll-up screen. This technology depends on OLED screens that are bendable, an active area of research, but substantial progress is being made. This technology is probably several years away.

Smartwatches: Some wearables like smartwatches just live with the small screen size, but provide added voice control capability. They often rely on AI assistants to compensate for the lack of screen real estate. Apple Watch relies heavily on Siri. Smartwatches are adopting cellular connectivity, and eventually Apple will too, in order to support voice and video calling, as well as cellular data connections. In this role, smartwatches will start to take over the basic communications functions of the smartphone. This probably happens some time around 2020 for Apple, as 5G networks are deployed.

Smartglasses: These can provide a subjectively large screen experience, without the large screen bulk. Apple's acknowledged interest in augmented reality is a natural fit with smartglasses. I expect the first Apple smartglasses products to emerge some time around fiscal 2019, and initially to be tethered devices that primarily serve as adjunct displays for iOS or macOS devices. Think of these as AirPlay devices that you can wear.

Recently I published exclusively for Rethink Technology subscribers a five year Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for Apple in which I project the revenue impacts of cellular connected Apple Watch and Apple Glasses. In the model, I project that income from iPhone begins to gradually decline after fiscal 2018, but this is more than compensated by growth in Other Products (Watch and Glasses), and in Services (App Store, streaming media). The resultant revenue growth is shown below:

The calculated fair value for Apple shares is $188.71. There's plenty of upside for Apple as it approaches the post-iPhone Age. I remain long Apple and recommend it as a buy.

