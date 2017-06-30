Campbell Soup - Suffering From Transition Struggles

While valuations have become more normal over the past year, I require a further retreat to the mid-forties before I will become a buyer.

The creation of a fresh segment should lead the transition, but ironically enough it is this segment which is posting the worst results at the moment.

Campbell Soup (CPB) is struggling, but the "nature" of the struggles might surprise you. The company is posting a very modest decline in organic sales, but this weakness originates not from the core business which seems ill-positioned, but from the supposed growth area of the business.

This is concerning for investors, as it becomes evident that it will take many years or even decades for Campbell to transition itself, putting a big dent in the growth potential of the business. While topline growth is a challenge for the industry at large, and certainly also for Campbell, valuation multiples have come down to market-equivalent multiples at this level, after shares have seen a sizable retreat already.

Moderate leverage and continued investments allow Campbell to make a successful transition, despite the current headwinds, but growth potential remains low for quite a while to come amidst a challenged positioning. Given that shares still trade at market-equivalent multiples, I see no margin of safety at these levels, which only makes me a buyer if shares dip into the mid-forties.

A Challenged Business

Campbell Soup might be best known for its canned soup business, which entails a big portion of the company, but this does not come close to covering what Campbell is about. Over time, Campbell has diversified its $8 billion business away from soup, which nonetheless remains the key category.

Soup makes up a third of sales, baked snacks 30%, simple meals are responsible for another fifth of sales, while beverages contribute 14% to overall revenues. The company has been seeing its fair share of challenges in recent years with regards to trust among consumers as especially younger generations are stepping away from packaged food companies amidst concerns about ingredients and sustainability of their operations.

Besides making organic investments into better products, changing recipes and changing the way in which Campbell is engaging in business, the company is making bolt-on deals to reposition the company as well. In 2013, Campbell finalized the purchase of Bolthouse, in a $1.55 billion deal, in order to add carrots, beverages and salad dressings to the company. This move should allow Campbell to move from cans to fresh and healthier food over time, but this acquisition has seen its fair share of struggles.

This major deal was followed by other deals including the 2014 purchase of Kelsen in a $331 million deal. The producer of famous Danish butter cookies added $180 million in sales, accompanied by a solid growth track record as well. This deal was financed by the sale of the European simple meals business that same year in a EUR 400 million deal. Unfortunately demand for this ill-positioned business was not that great, as Campbell only received a 1 times sales multiple for that business.

In 2015, Campbell acquire Fresh Gourmet in a $232 million deal to add hummus, dips and tortillas to its product portfolio, adding $100 million in sales in the process. Besides adding these "millennial" friendly foods, the company has been innovating as well, creating soup on the go, healthier snacks and better sweet indulgences, among others.

Does All The Portfolio Changes Sort An Effect?

If you look at Campbell Soup over the past decade, you might have the idea that the company has not made any progress. Sales have ranged between $7 and $9 billion over this ten year period, but overall have been flat at around $8 billion.

That does not mean that investors have not seen any growth, in fact the company bought back over 20% of its shares over the past decade, which works out to a 3% revenue growth per share per annum. The 30% run higher in the share price corresponds to the revenue growth per share over this period of time.

The key to create sustainable returns going forwards is a successful transition of the product portfolio. While Campbell has made some progress, growth is still not within immediate reach. In May, Campbell posted its third quarter results for the fiscal year in which organic growth came in at minus 1%, in line with the results for the first nine months of the year. Ironically enough, it is the fresh segment which is responsible for the declines, as organic sales growth at the fresh segment (which includes Bolthouse and Fresh Gourmet) fell by 6%. This segment now make up 13% of total sales and only broke-even during the quarter, while the ¨challenged¨ 2 core segments posts margins which range from 15 to 23%.

The disappointments at the fresh division have a real impact on earnings. Adjusted earnings are up three cents through Q3 to $2.51 per share, as GAAP earnings of $1.85 per share were much lower, driven by impairment charges. While this is solid, Q3 adjusted earnings fell by six cents to $0.59 per share on the back of the struggles in the fresh segment. Based on these numbers adjusted earnings are seen at close to $3 per share this year, for a 17-18 times earnings multiple at $52 per share.

Campbell ended Q3 with $313 million cash and operates with a $3.08 billion net debt position, which excludes $800 million in post-retirement and pension related liabilities (as of the end of 2016). How high is this net debt position of $3.1 to $3.9 billion? With adjusted EBITDA running at $1.8-$1.9 billion, leverage ratios are quite reasonable ranging from 1.7 to 2.1 times. This and a 50% payout ratio do provide quite some flexibility from a financial point of view for management.

Situation Seems Reasonable, Challenges Are Real

Having just reviewed the prospects for General Mills (GIS) which trades at a similar to slightly higher multiple, despite posting 4% organic sales declines and operating with quite a bit more leverage, the situation for Campbell looks both reasonable and manageable.

The 1% organic growth declines are real and secular, but the declines are not that aggressive, in part the result of actions already taken in the past regarding portfolio management. What is worrying is that the part of the business which should drive the transformation to growth is actually causing the current revenue declines. On top that, this Fresh segment is not even profitable at current times.

Despite the struggles at the Fresh segment, overall margins remains very high as the Amazon.com and Whole Foods tie-up with Amazon.com could perhaps cause pressure on margins over time, placing more power into the hands of the distribution channel instead of the procedures. In fact since this deal has been announced, packaged food companies have been lagging quite severely. The other real concern is that the growth segment of Campbell, or better said the ¨supposed to be¨ growth segment, is not just shrinking, it is not profitable at all.

That being said, the situation is certainly not dire as Campbell´s leverage is very reasonable. The payout ratio of close to 50% of earnings provides for a decent 2.7% yield, while it allows for real money to be channeled into growth and transformation ambitions as well.

Campbell´s shares have fallen nearly 25% from the peak at $68 which was driven by lower interest rates and speculation about M&A throughout the sector, involving 3G Capital of course. While such a retreat is sizable and surely increases appeal, I would not call shares very appealing yet at market-equivalent valuation multiples. To create any appeal I am looking to buy at a discount compared to the overall market given the slower growth and positioning challenges, as a 15 times multiple only makes me a buyer in the mid-forties.

