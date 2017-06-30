Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Updates On CR845-CLIN2002 OA Phase 2b Data - Slideshow

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Updates On CR845-CLIN2002 OA Phase 2b Data - SlideshowJun.30.17 | About: Cara Therapeutics (CARA) The following slide deck was published by Cara Therapeutics Inc. in conjunction with this event. 114 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Biotechnology, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts