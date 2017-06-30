Aimia Preferreds:Foresight Is 20:20

Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) preferred shares currently offer a very low risk and compelling way to play the beleaguered company. The non-renewal of Air Canada contract, which jeopardizes future revenue, management changes and redemption fears have decimated the common and the preferred shares. But with the company on a fast track to pay off its debt post a dividend cut, the preferred shares look like they're set for 30% compounded returns over the next 4 years. Let me show you why we think our foresight is 20:20.

The dividend cut was the last straw for investors in Aimia. A lot of investors hung around because the promise of an annual 80 cent dividend on a $2.00 stock was quite irresistible. However, Aimia changed their minds right before they were supposed to pay the dividend a whole 5 weeks after the dividend was declared. The reason cited was that it would fail a legal test if it paid the dividend. The news was not well received. The common tanked and so did the 3 preferred shares.

Why was the dividend actually cut?

Aimia used the bank line of credit to pay off $200 Million in bonds maturing in June 2018. The reason for this was twofold. First, the line of credit expires in 2020 so the maturity is pushed out two years and second the interest costs are lower than those on the bonds. But doing so now makes the banks providing the line of credit the last debt holders. The only other debt maturity is the May 2019 bonds but those come due before the line of credit. My sense is that the banks were not too happy with the dividend payout in the face of all this uncertainty and collapsing market cap and forced the dividend cut. The other theory out there is that bond holders of the May 2019 bonds forced the issue, but considering those bonds were trading at around 93 cents on the dollar, even prior to the dividend cut, I do not think anyone was overly worried.

Redemption Threat: Not as bad as Shawshank

We had previously modeled an accelerated redemption timeline for Aimia and we showed that even with a rapid redemption of an additional $300 million a year, Aimia would be able to produce enough free cash flow to pay off its debt.

We consider that situation highly unlikely for 3 reasons.

1) Points being saved for a specific purpose will in all likelihood be used only for that purpose. If a person wanted to fly to Frankfurt in a year they are hardly likely to use the current balance of points to fly to Cancun today.

2) The extremely long lead times for booking the best flights means that anyone who was in a position to redeem for a trip they wanted will have done so at the earliest possible time and the recent news will not impact a majority of Aeroplan point users.

3) A majority of people will be relatively indifferent to multitude of outcomes. People carrying point balances of up to $500 worth will be relatively indifferent to the prospect of a 20-30% devaluation ($100-$150 loss) in 3 years time. This would likely be the worst case devaluation for the points held.

The bigger threat to Aimia though is a slow dying off of the business if people view other point systems as more rewarding and switch spending on those cards. Hence there is still is a requirement to address the current situation.

Levers to manage the current situation

With Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) jumping ship from 2020, Aimia has 5 levers to manage the situation which it can use in decreasing order of preference.

1) Partnering up with one or more airlines.

The CEO has been "on air" (couldn't resist) reiterating that the spending power of Aimia members is a large negotiating tool and he is right. However, the very early cancellation of the Air Canada contract is both a blessing and a curse here. It will take a lot of time to get other airlines to make a big commitment for flights post 2020. The fleet logistics, demand and supply, fuel prices are all in a flux that far out. The contract with Air Canada was negotiated during much more trying times for Air Canada when it did not have many options. Currently all the airlines are in good shape and unlikely to be ready to be rushed. On the flip side, it is a chance for them (the airlines) to lock a good deal while Aimia is feeling the heat. Westjet (OTC:WJAFF) is one we consider as a good candidate in spite of having its own loyalty program. Westjet routinely sells flights to AirMiles Canada (no relationship with Aimia) a non-affiliated loyalty points issuer.

2) Offering a deal Air Canada cannot refuse.

This would definitely look bad for Aimia but it is the quickest way to take pressure off the situation. Air Canada felt that they can squeeze an annual $100 million out of their own loyalty program in the future but that is a high risk maneuver. Should Aimia offer them an additional $50-$75 million annually, Air Canada would find that highly appealing versus a $100 million highly risky proposition.

3) Accelerating the timeline for Club Premier stake sale.

Club Premier loyalty stake is estimated to be worth around $650 million CAD. Contrary to market perception, I think there are probably a huge line of buyers for that stake at a 10-20% discount to that price. I think a sale is possible that will generate $400-$450 million after tax proceeds to Aimia. Aimia can use this pay off its debt and be in a net cash situation. Also headlines related to it can be spun as very positive for Aimia's financial health and would decrease the risk of redemption run.

4) Business as usual.

It is possible that there has been no change in redemption patterns and management see the best course of action to just use FCF to pay off debt. If the patterns have not changed much, Aimia should be able to generate 200 million plus of FCF in each of 2017, 2018 & 2019. That is enough to pay off all its debt ($390 million net, disregarding redemption reserves). Closer to the date and under less pressure, a better, longer term deal could be negotiated.

5) Guarantee the rewards.

The biggest loss to Aeroplan users post 2020 is the fares which Air Canada was selling at a discount. The difference between the market value of these fares and cost to Aimia is between $40-$80 million a year. The wide range of this is because a lot of these fares are during very low loads for Air Canada and in the absence of Aimia's purchases of these fares, it is likely that Air Canada would have to substantially discount there for several years while its own loyalty program took off. Aimia could offer Aeroplan members a "deal" whether it be 5% or 10% discount on "off peak" fares and agree to bear the cost of that for the same number of trips it had with Air Canada. Committing to that now would help restore the brand but would be costly.

Why the Preferreds?

With the range of options at Aimia's disposal, the common looks like it should to well as it is trading at about 1.25X FCF. We agree that it is a good investment. However for even more risk averse investors, the preferreds appear to be a very good bet. The total preferred shares outstanding are about 12.9 million. At the current market prices, the market cap of the preferred shares is $120 Million. While the dividends are currently stopped, we expect them to restart on at least the preferreds once the bank line of credit is paid off. As they are cumulative, all dividends will be paid eventually in our opinion. Barring a sale of Club Premier stake, we expect this to happen somewhere at end of 2017 to middle of 2018. Current yields range from 14-17% on the 3 preferreds.

Conclusion

As the debt is paid off, the preferreds become the de facto owners of the company in case of a solvency issue. We think that is highly unlikely but in any case there is more than enough juice in the assets to ensure that the preferred shareholders are made whole. The redemption points stand as liabilities on the balance sheet, but they rank even below the common. We think that the yield with a gradual 15% appreciation per year for the next 4 years make it highly likely that Aimia preferred shares will return 30% compounded.

Note: Aimia symbol on the TSX:AIM. The preferred securities are AIM.PR.A, AIM.PR.B and AIM.PR.C. All 3 preferred are highly illiquid and trade with wide bid-ask spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAPFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long AIM.PR.B & AIM.PR.C

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.