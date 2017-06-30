Vanguard Natural Resources: Reorg's Valuation Methodology Leaves Potentially High Upside

Most of us have seen the movie The Big Short in which it is explained how a few sophisticated hedge fund managers dared to short the housing market simply because they dared to deeply look into the quality of the underlying mortgages bundled in complex financial instruments. In the case of Vanguard, I looked deeply into it and I’m unable to reconcile a reorganization value ranging from $1150M to $1500M on page 458 of their disclosure statement with the asset base of VNRSQ. I believe a fair reorganization value should be significantly higher.

This article, with major edits, is partial material from three letters archived as docket #973, #974 and #975, that I sent to Judge Isgur who’s presiding over the Vanguard Natural Resources bankruptcy.

Docket #975 discusses a minor issue regarding the independence and retention of professionals for a SOX 404 engagement, which is about ICFR: internal control over financial reporting. Docket #977 is an audience set for July 12th, 2017 on my objection.

The Role and Importance Disclosure Statement

Excerpt from the Disclosure Statement – docket #892:

“VNRSQ is providing the information in this Disclosure Statement to Holders of Claims or Equity Interests for purposes of soliciting votes to accept or reject the joint plan of reorganization of Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC and its Debtor affiliates, pursuant to chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code.”

The Ad Hoc Equity Committee wrote a letter to equity holders in docket #851 on what the vote is about:

1 – Voting against the plan, which I will do. I do not believe that voting for the plan would in any way result in a less favorable treatment. Also, as per p.12, of the disclosure statement, section: “L. General Settlement of Claims and Equity Interests”. Voting for the plan is deemed a motion that the plan is a good faith compromise and settlement which I strongly disagree with. If you don’t vote against the plan, you are deemed to have voted in favor of it.

2 – Opting out of the releases, which I will also do. I also do not believe that releasing VNRSQ will result in a less favorable treatment.

If you want to vote against the plan and/or not release the debtors you’ll need to cast a vote here: Prime Clerk, If you don’t have ballot ID#s you can request them at: vanguardballots@primeclerk.com.

CODI – Cancellation of Debt Income is Unlikely

As VNRSQ entered bankruptcy on Feb 2nd 2016 and filed a reorganization plan, the Senior Notes Holders are looking to cancel that debt, inject $275M and infuse $275M of cash in exchange for 97% of the New Equity upon emergence. Because VNRSQ is a public MLP (Master Limited Partnership), not a C-Corp, when the senior notes debt is cancelled, it is considered income and is taxable at the common unit partner level.

According to the latest disclosure statement in docket #892 p. 619, recent acquirers of VNRSQ’s common units would not incur CODI, but quite to the contrary, an income loss would flow through the limited partners. That’s good news. For a worst case scenario, on page 621 of docket #892, there’s an example of the calculations of warrant strike mechanics if Vanguard’s re-organization plan passes as-is.

2017 Estimated Taxable lncome/(Loss) per Common Unit by Partner Group Unit Purchase Price Unit Purchase Price 2017 Estimate Taxable lncome/(Loss) 2017 Estimate Taxable lncome/(Loss) 2017 Estimate Taxable lncome/(Loss) Partner Group Unit Acquisition Date Low High Low High Median ENP ($19.81) $3.26 ($7.40) LRE ($25.79) ($9.47) ($17.72) VNR 10/2007 - 09/2008 $11.74 $19.02 ($6.57) ($2.23) ($4.31) VNR 10/2008 - 03/2009 $4.72 $11.95 $0.37 $1.18 $0.82 VNR 04/2009 - 07/2009 $10.26 $15.08 ($0.76) ($0.10) ($0.63) VNR 08/2009 - 12/2009 $13.69 $22.07 ($5.17) ($3.45) ($3.83) VNR 01/2010 - 12/2011 $18.93 $33.09 ($15.86) ($9.10) ($13.05) VNR 01/2012 - 12/2012 $23.29 $30.00 ($22.26) ($17.87) ($20.05) VNR 01/2013 - 05/2013 $26.93 $29.79 ($23.60) ($21.48) ($22.19) VNR 06/2013 - 12/2013 $25.57 $29.52 ($24.17) ($21.10) ($22.56) VNR 01/2014 - 09/2014 $27.46 $32.95 ($29.32) ($23.69) ($26.07) VNR 10/2014 - 11/2014 $22.04 $27.37 ($22.86) ($19.74) ($20.16) VNR 12/2014 - 07/2015 $10.46 $21.82 ($17.04) ($12.56) ($15.00) VNR 08/2015 - 11/2015 $5.47 $9.86 ($11.72) ($8.98) ($9.61) VNR 12/2015 - 12/2016 $0.50 $5.84 ($6.71) ($3.18) ($4.29) VNR After 12/2016 $0.05 $1.07 ($3.42) ($2.89) ($3.18) EROC ($26.60) ($5.53) ($16.40)

Assumptions



Unitized amounts provided for Common Public units only



Unitized amounts exclude partners who have contributed property in exchange for units

Unitized differences due to partner allocations of §704((NYSE:C)) and §743((NYSE:B)) step-up and step-down

Income and loss from 2017 operations were derived from Debtors' projected financial results which are based upon many estimates and projections

2017 estimated taxable income includes estimate of CODI and deemed taxable loss arising from the transactions contemplated by the Plan

Estimated taxable income includes estimated cost depletion expense only and does not include an estimate for percentage depletion

No distributions contemplated for 2017

This table is suggesting that a buyer, after Dec 2016, of VNRSQ would be attributed a taxable loss ranging from $2.89 to $3.42 per common unit. At 40% tax rate and using a median of $3.18 income loss, that’s roughly $1.27 of tax asset per unit. Since the common units are around $0.06, this seems like a sweet deal for a tax asset. Please consult a tax adviser.

Confirmation of Reorganization Plan is Uncertain

There is a significant risk that the proposed reorganization plan cannot be confirmed as-is because it likely fails the “Best Interests of Creditors” test: Ch 11. 1129 (A)(7). Next, I’ll discuss other incremental reorganization values, pause with a discussion of oil & gas technology advances to finally support an asset-based value with hard real transaction data.

Reorganization Values

Huron Consulting

Recently the Ad Hoc Equity committee hired Huron Consulting to estimate a reorganization value. They came up with a reorganization value range of $2.1B to $2.6B with a mid-point of $2.35B. Huron used data provided by the debtors and good faith was assumed as indicated in the footnote #4 page 2 of docket #641. That valuation range first came up on April 24th. Price-wise on VNRSQ, the market did not react in any significant manner but there was significantly more volume in the week after. Price-wise, there was a notable reaction in the preferred shares: VNRAQ, VNGBQ and VNRCQ. These preferred closed up 20-22% on April 25th on heavier volume compared to previous days.

The muted price reaction on VNRSQ could be explained because at that time management had presented a very incomplete disclosure statement with no information on CODI, discussed above. CODI applies only to VNRSQ holder not to the preferred holders. That is a detail that can be found in the Master Limited Partnership Agreement of Vanguard. Investors, in aggregate are aware of the CODI risk and given that at least close to $400M of debt is being cancelled and there are 131M common units, this would have yielded at potential taxable income liability of $3+ per common unit. This appears to be no longer the case; quite to the contrary, since an amended disclosure statement was filed on May 31stin docket #842.

Valuation Methodologies

There is lots of room to pick a methodology that best reflects and maximizes the interest of stakeholders. It must also have a fair chance of withstanding current market opinions and prospects upon emergence from bankruptcy.

Right now, the speculative nature of buying the common unit VNRSQ is that their treatment, according to the current plan of reorganization, would give the common unit holders ONLY warrants on 3% of the New Equity with a strike price far out-of-the-money. The treatment of the preferred units, VNRAQ, VNGBQ and VNRCQ would give their holders 3% of the New Equity AND warrants with a lower strike than the commons on 3% of the New Equity but still out-of-the-money. Please consult the last page of the disclosure statement in docket #892 for warrant strike mechanics.

In the reorganization, the $1.8B debt shrinks to $930M. The management-proposed reorganization value range of $1150 to $1500M implies an emerging New Equity in the range of $220M to $570M. Some risks and sources of return for common and preferred equity holders are:

The judge accepts the reorg plan as-is and common equity holders are left with out-of-the-money warrants and the preferred holders have 3% of the New equity plus warrants. The common unit holders could theoretically be wiped out. By-the-way, there are 13.8M preferred shares outstanding. 3% of the New Equity in the worst case scenario is a range of $6.6M to $17.1M divided by 13.8M preferred shares implies a valuation range of $0.48 to $1.24 for the preferred and that assumes that the warrants that come with the preferred are worth zero. Currently the VNRAQ, VNGBQ and VNRCQ are trading around $0.30... There’s likely a minimum of 60% profit to make on the preferred, right now!!! I’m of the opinion that the judge is unlikely to rule on such low reorganization values because there is plenty of evidence that the asset base is worth significantly more than $1500M, as discussed below. The common unit holders could very well receive a significant chunk of the New Equity like the bankruptcy of UPL where equity holders received 41% of the New Equity of UPL with UPL having $2000M of debt at emergence. UPL has 149000 net acres. Vanguard has 805000 net acres and is planning to emerge with $930M of net debt. It makes little sense to me that VNRSQ holders would get only out-of-the-money warrants. Bankruptcy judges are presented reorg values based on a weighted average of several valuations methods. The judge can underweight certain valuation methods and overweight others. Specifically, the judge ascertains the motivations and credibility of management, more on that in dockets #973, #974 and #975, as well as fairness and equitability of the reorg plan to all stakeholders based on all circumstances. If the judge finds that management credibility is questionable in their approach, he may decide to underweight valuation methods that depend on management inputs and business plan to favor valuation methods that rely on more objective inputs such as precedent transactions at the asset-based level. And that’s what I think could happen. The judge could rule to significantly change the proposed emerging capital structure; More on that below in the Absolute Priority Rule Deviation section.

Vanguard hired Evercore to perform a valuation of their reorganization value and provided Evercore with the inputs. If the judge was to find the valuation inputs questionable this would most likely tilt the final outcome in favor of common and preferred unit holders. In docket #973, I wrote about questionable valuation inputs.

Judicial valuation appears to be the result of a weighted average of several methods as explained in the “Valuation Methodologies: A Judge’s View” paper written by Hon. Christopher S. Sontchi. Evercore used the NAV, DCF and precedent transaction analysis at the enterprise level methodologies which substantially depend on inputs provided by management. Evercore used comparative company analysis, if Evercore cherry-picked lousy companies the contribution of that method to the final weighted average would also bring the valuation downward; Finally, Evercore used transaction analysis at the asset-based level; More on that at p. 456 of docket #892, disclosure statement.

Evercore is acting as the investment banker of Vanguard. Well-known thing about investment bankers is that they have analysts periodically writing reports on their clients with “Strong Buy”, “Buy”, “Hold”, and very rarely “Sell” recommendations. Instead of issuing a “Sell” they’ll withdraw their coverage to protect the business relationship. The independence of Evercore is questionable.

The quality of these valuation inputs relies on a tremendous amount of Debtor-specific subjectivity. Management is attempting to arbitrarily seize 10% of the New Equity which I find on the high-end of management incentive plans in bankruptcy reorganizations. In docket #733 p.5, the US trustee opposes the disclosure statement and finds no legal justification for the MIP (Management Incentive Plan). In a deposition of Daniel Aronson of Evercore, the investment banker of Vanguard, while answering questions about the MIP, Aronson states that Evercore “felt that based upon our work, that 10% number was a good place to start”; That’s on p29. of docket #789. More hilarious is on p.30 of docket #789: Aronson: “And 10 percent, quite frankly, is where I start as a rule of thumb on just about every MIP that I do, or that I'm involved in.” Quite frankly, it does not get more subjective and arbitrarily than that. A rule-of-thumb!! Even astrology has calculations. If the judge does not go for it, the difference could accrue to existing equity holders.

Precedent transactions analysis at the asset-based level; this one I like the most and is the closest in principle to putting a fair market value on all those net acres for an orderly liquidation, not a fire sale. This could be achieved by appointing a CRO (Chief Restructuring Officer), instead of using a trustee in Bankruptcy. A Reorganization value based on precedent transaction at the asset-base is better because:

It subsumes discount rates, market consensus outlook of commodities, the use of the best technologies and most efficient operations.

Very few assumptions needed: The issue of the shifting around of proved developed, proved undeveloped, possible and probable reserves is avoided. Vanguard had less than 100% of their reserves audited every year, over the last 4 years while LNGG, MEMP, TTEN, BBEPQ, EVEP, LGCY, MCEP and UPL each had 100% of their reserves audited over the last 2 years. (See Excel sheet in attachment)

Precedent asset-based transaction analysis is much harder to game than the other methodologies.

Very easy to understand, to apply and inputs are objective. It’s just transactions that can be normalized depending on how much accuracy is required.

Captures the mood of the market, specifically technological breakthroughs that occurred over the last few years. Recent advances in oil & gas technologies is a crucial part for understanding why assets are worth so much more now than before the oil crash.

Ultra Petroleum Bankruptcy post-emergence

Ultra Petroleum is a good example that demonstrates the fair market value of net acres in a post-oil-shock environment.

May 3rd. 2017 From 8-K

Ultra Petroleum Pro Forma Balance Sheet

As of the Effective Date, the company had the following secured and unsecured financings outstanding:

Description Balance Terms Pro Forma Debt: ($ Millions) Term Rate Term Loan, secured $800 7 years Libor + 300 2022 Notes, unsecured $700 5 years 6.88% 2025 Notes, unsecured $500 8 years 7.13% Total debt at emergence $2,000 6.7 yr avg. 5.86% avg. $400MM Revolving Credit Facility, secured - ~5 years

As of the Effective Date, Ultra Petroleum issued shares of New Equity as follows:

Description Shares Ownership Pro Forma Common Equity Shares: (Millions) % Existing equity holders 80.0 41% High yield noteholders 70.6 36% Rights offering 44.4 23% Total 195.0 100%

(As of the Effective Date, there were 194,991,656 shares of New Equity issued and outstanding.)

In May 2017, at a trading price of $11.59/share, this gives UPL an enterprise value of $4.26B. I’ve approximated that UPL may have at most $200M of current assets to operate its total 149000 net acreage as show below from its 2016 10-K.

As of December 31, 2016 UPL had total gross and net developed and undeveloped oil and natural gas leasehold acres in the United States as set forth below.

Ultra Petroleum Developed Acres Developed Acres Undeveloped Acres Undeveloped Acres Gross Net Gross Net Wyoming 35,000 23,000 70,000 46,000 Pennsylvania 19,000 10,000 125,000 62,000 Utah 5,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 All States 59,000 38,000 199,000 111,000

Simply put, the implied value of Ultra Petroleum net acres is $4260 - $200 = $4060M. $4060M divided by 149000 Net acres = $27248 per net acre.

Now we’ll compare Vanguard’s net acres on Dec 31st. 2016 with UPL after it emerged from bankruptcy.

Vanguard's Basin Acreage by Basin - Dec 31st. 2016 Developed Acreage Developed Acreage Undeveloped Acreage Undeveloped Acreage Total Acreage Total Acreage Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Green River Basin 60,730 24,837 65,690 10,333 126,420 35,170 Permian Basin 331,208 227,703 24,418 15,340 355,626 243,043 Piceance Basin 16,112 10,477 9,208 6,878 25,320 17,355 Gulf Coast Basin 167,364 78,677 22,247 12,703 189,611 91,380 Arkoma Basin 373,578 171,248 15,766 8,454 389,344 179,702 Big Horn Basin 23,392 14,559 1,120 1,073 24,512 15,632 Williston Basin 59,026 31,189 393,399 34,555 452,425 65,744 Anadarko Basin 67,946 18,389 31,938 8,363 99,884 26,752 Wind River Basin 22,989 21,026 64,542 41,439 87,531 62,465 Powder River Basin 65,106 37,868 49,181 28,998 114,287 66,866 Total 1,187,451 635,973 677,509 168,136 1,864,960 804,109

Comparing UPL and VNRSQ; For its proved reserves, UPL has developed and undeveloped acreage of 149000 and fetched a reorganization value above $4 Billion. The undeveloped proved acreage of VNRSQ alone exceeds the total acreage of UPL. Therefore the reorganization value that management proposes simply does not add up. As reported by WYCO Researcher on Seeking Alpha, The major difference between UPL and VNRSQ is that UPL had a CEO with a major equity stake to protect, VNRSQ’s management holds practically nothing.

Vanguard’s Equity Holder should not despair, on March 16th, 2017, in docket #356, Judge Isgur ordered the appointment of the law firm Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP to form the Ad Hoc Equity Committee and represent the interests of equity holders. Gardere will be paid a contingency fee of 5% of the incremental value the equity holders receive beyond the current treatment provided by the current reorg plan. This effectively brings in some muscle to the rescue of and a fair fighting chance for the little guy. I’ve been following this bankruptcy docket-by-docket and I’m happy with their work.

In order to really grasp the potential of how VNRSQ’s bankruptcy could wind up check out the last year of Ultra Petroleum while it was in bankruptcy at: UPLMQ | Stocks Interactive Chart for Ultra Petroleum

Linn Energy

April 30th. 2017 - 8-K filing: LNGG sold 27500 Net Acres for 581.5M. That’s $21145 per net acre.

Comparability of Acreage Value

From M&A Database, I obtained a sample of 80 transactions over the last year with prices ranging from $231 per acre to $72727 per acre with an average of $16303 per acre. VNRSQ_article_data.xlsx

In May 2017, VNRSQ raised a bit of cash by selling a mere 3500 net acres in Glasscock County for $105M. That’s $30000 per acre. Because VNRSQ is fairly well geographically diversified across the US, the sample points in the right direction for a fair valuation. As of Dec. 31st. 2016, VNRSQ has a total of 805000 net acres and 243043 of those are in the most valuable Permian Basin.

In the table below, I extended the $/acre exercise I did above with UPL to LNGG and 26 other going concern peer companies. Four are 100% Permian Basin pure plays and the rest represent other basins. You will immediately notice that these are $/acre at the enterprise-level and that they are similar to the $/acre at the transaction-level that you can find in my Excel spreadsheet. The Enterprise-level Asset Fair Market Value = Equity + Liabilities – Current Assets – Other Assets. The liabilities are book values from the latest Q1 filing and equity is simply June29th.2017 closing price multiplied by the number of shares outstanding. All numbers are in Millions, except $/Acre.

Peers Equity Liabilities Current Assets Other Assets Asset Fair Market value Net Acreage $/Acre Asset Location VNRSQ 1500 805000 1,863.354 LNGG 2720 1616 357 1103 2876 2640000 1,089.299 UPL 2260 2000 200 4060 149000 27,248.32 RSPP 5021 1610 146 108 6377 97408 65,469.62 100% Permian CPE 2099 556 116 28 2511 39825 63,051.37 100% Permian FANG 8566 1250 199 68 9550 105894 90,180.53 100% Permian CXO 17905 4787 1353 346 20993 587007 35,763.39 100% Permian LPI 2522 1565 153 264 3670 143040 25,656.96 89% Permian MTDR 2105 771 310 3 2563 145367 17,628.86 65% Permian REN 669 566 58 41 1135 51948 21,857.57 38.5% Permian QEP 2388 3652 513 95 5433 1198258 4,533.886 CLR 11924 9517 930 16 20495 1970993 10,398.1 ECA 8505 8170 1693 4654 10328 3634000 2,842.076 XEC 8964 2184 949 870 9329 6303249 1,480.028 COG 11554 2537 748 168 13176 1372976 9,596.373 RRC 5841 5839 298 94 11288 1294252 8,721.6 WPX 3793 3688 428 87 6966 509585 13,670.2 SWN 3126 5918 1789 264 6991 4509289 1,550.416 55% New Brunswick, Canada WLL 2025 4324 244 99 6006 764832 7,852.869 75.3% Rocky Mountains OAS 1871 3236 269 24 4814 517801 9,296.948 93% Bakken and Three Forks GPOR 2722 2152 296 293 4287 228249 18,780.04 93% Utica Shale SM 1779 3431 850 100 4260 851324 5,004.228 CRZO 1079 1645 73 7 2644 221284 11,946.35 SRCI 1299 223 79 61 1382 332400 4,158.434 EPE 900 4295 301 22 4872 572511 8,510.005 DNR 617 3815 188 102 4142 589178 7,030.342 63% Rocky Mountain, 37% GulfCoast HK 655 1135 203 58 1529 456973 3,345.419

VNRSQ and LNGG are almost in the same category. LNGG just recently emerged from bankruptcy while VNRSQ is still in that process. For the sake of objectivity, I am having a very hard time finding reasons that would justify the statistically significantly low and improbable $/acre of VNRSQ and LNGG, especially LNGG since it has emerged from bankruptcy. I think LNGG is a neglected stock, a rare bargain and needs a bit of analyst coverage.

In this article, I’m trying hard to avoid talking about Bad Faith, but today, while researching the differences in governance between C-Corps and MLPs, I stumbled on this recent paper: Toward Consistent Fiduciary Duties for Publicly Traded Entities, written in Oct. 2016 by Sandra K. Miller and Karie Davis-Nozemack. On p.37 it mentions an analyst using inappropriate numbers to justify a parent’s company asking price. That’s in the context of a parent company dropping down assets in an MLP and in the above-mentioned paper; it is part a greater discussion on the Difficulties of Proving Bad Faith for MLPs. This is relevant because in an MLP the director’s fiduciary duties have been waived by the Master Limited Partnership Agreement. Directors of an MLP can get away with almost anything. Fortunately, VNRSQ will emerge as a C-Corp and investors will regain the protection of director’s fiduciary duties.

The proposed re-org value of VNRSQ was produced by Evercore, VNRSQ’s investment banker. Maybe Evercore made a mistake in its valuation of VNRSQ and used inappropriate inputs. I did a study of the volume-weighted average prices of commodities over the lives of properties of VNRSQ and 7 peer companies. These are numbers found in the annual engineering audit reports. The oil, NGL and Gas volume-weighted average price over the lives of properties for VNRSQ correspond to relatively low probabilities of 3.75%, 31.36% and 5.71% respectively in the sample population. A shortcoming of that analysis is that the sample is small: 8 peers. However, it does cast a serious doubt and increasing the sample size could confirm that the volume-weighted average prices in Vanguard’s reserve audits are statistically significantly low and not representative of the true reserves economic value. Because Vanguard is geographically diversified, I opine that its volume-weighted average prices over the lives of properties should be closer to averages.

volume-weighted average price over the lives of properties 2016 Oil NGL Gas Vanguard's $36.12 $13.43 $1.85 Average $38.64 $16.14 $2.16 St. Dev. $1.42 $5.58 $0.20 Probability 3.75% 31.36% 5.71%

You will find the data of the above table in Engineering Audit Inputs worksheet of this Excel file: VNRSQ_article_data.xlsx

Otherwise, I apologize to readers for being unable to provide an objective reason that could justify such a low re-org value. Maybe it is because I don’t work in the oil & gas industry and that I’m missing some key principles. Maybe VNRSQ proposed re-org value is fair, but it requires the skills and knowledge of a petroleum engineer to derive it which I certainly don’t have.

Vanguard’s management purports a high-end re-org value of $1500M for its 805000 net acres. That’s $1863 per acre. It simply does not make sense. I invite readers to consult my activity in this case in dockets #973, #974, #975, and #977.

Rob Galeano

Early in this bankruptcy Judge Isgur received a letter from Rob Galeano, docket #135, in which he pointed out that assuming rock bottom liquidation price of $5000/net acres the asset base could be worth a minimum of $4.6B. I further developed that reasoning by gathering data points on real transactions that occurred within the last year in most of the basins where Vanguard operates.

Technological advances in oil and gas extraction efficiencies affect valuation

The reorganization value that I calculated is much higher than what Huron Consulting and Rob Galeano came up with. It took me a while to wrap my mind around what I was looking at. I had to reconcile some kind of “Prudence Bias” thinking: “That can’t be”, “That’s not possible”, “If I write such a high number, I risk Judge Isgur not taking my first letter seriously, I was afraid of losing credibility”. But the facts and numbers don’t lie and we have to follow them. Before I present my data table and its conclusion, it is important to recognize that there have been some tremendous technological advances in the oil & gas extraction industry during the last two years. The pivotal point in valuation is technology, coming up next.

The following excerpts from Bloomberg news unequivocally explain and support much higher valuation due to technological advances. Full articles in attachment.

Taken from In Fight Against U.S. Shale Oil, OPEC Risks Lower for Longer

The charts above clearly illustrate the technological advances in the industry. At the very end of 2014 there were about 1500 rigs producing about 9.2 million barrels a day. Now, as of mid-May 2017 there are about 700 rigs producing 9.3 million barrels a day. That is what drives up the price per acres that companies are paying.

The rig spree, coupled with efficiency gains, is yielding strong production growth. In the first quarter, EOG Resources Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest U.S. shale producers, announced year-on-year output jumps of 18 and 19 percent respectively. Smaller companies, including DiamondBack Energy Inc., Parsley Energy Inc. and RSP Permian Inc., achieved 60 percent to 80 percent increases. A lot more is coming.

"Our break-even oil price is $20 a barrel," Frank Hopkins, Pioneer’s senior vice-president, told an industry conference in London this week. "Even in a $40 world, in a $50 world, we are making good returns.

Taken from A Fit U.S. Shale Industry Challenges OPEC Once Again

And as shale returns with a vengeance, it’s not just the pioneer cowboys that dominated the first phase of the revolution in the Bakken of North Dakota. This time, Exxon Mobil Corp. and other major oil groups are joining the rush.

In January, Exxon agreed to pay as much as $6.6 billion in an acquisition designed to more than double the company’s footprint in the Permian basin of west Texas and New Mexico, the most fertile U.S. shale field. (For 250000 acres: $26440/acre)

It’s not just more activity. The growth is also the result of far more efficient ways to drill than existed only two years earlier. With oil companies benefiting from lower service costs, Shell reckons it can drill a well today for about $5.5 million, down a whopping 56 percent from 2013. And the new wells, thanks to more powerful fracking techniques, are yielding more barrels than ever.

The average Permian well now gushes 668 barrels per day, compared to just 98 barrels four years ago, according to government data.

And the revival isn’t confined to the Permian, which stretches from Texas into New Mexico. Drilling is also increasing in other shale basins, such as the Scoop and Stack in Oklahoma, and in the Gulf of Mexico’s deep-water oilfields.

"Today, almost every single shale basin is economic in the $35-$50 a barrel price range," said Regina Mayor, head of energy at KPMG LLP in Houston.

Taken from Big Oil Buys Into the Shale Boom

Exxon Mobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Chevron Corp., are jumping into American shale with gusto, planning to spend a combined $10 billion this year, up from next to nothing only a few years ago.

And even with their enviable balance sheets, the majors have been as relentless in transforming shale drilling into a more economical operation as the pioneering wildcatters before them.

At Bongo 76-43, Shell is drilling five wells in a single pad for the first time, each about 20 feet apart. That saves money otherwise spent moving rigs from site to site. Shell said it’s now able to drill 16 wells with a single rig every year, up from six in 2013.

The company said it spends about $5.5 million per well today in the Permian, down nearly 60 percent from 2013.

“We’re literally down to measuring efficiency in minutes, rather than hours or days,” said Bryan Boyles, Bongo 76-43’s manager.

Guidry, head of Shell’s shale, said the company could make money in the Permian with oil at $40 a barrel, with new wells profitable at about $20 a barrel.

Reorganization value based on recent comparable transactions.

Using comparable transaction valuation methodology I’ll create a point estimate of Vanguard’s value based on its net acreage and averages of $/acre per basins.

For all basins except Powder River Basin, The source of the data is from M&A Database . The source data for Powder River Basin is from Samson Resources II March 2017 Investor Presentation p.27. Because I could not identify transaction data specific for the Green River, Piceance, Arkoma, Big Horn and Wind River basins I used data from other basins simply as a mathematical plug and it’s the lowest average $/acre, most likely understated by prudence. Excel workbook in attachment. VNRSQ_article_data.xlsx

Let’s plug the averages of $/acre per basin computed in the Excel file next to Vanguards net acres as of Dec 31st. 2016…

Developed Acreage Developed Acreage Undeveloped Acreage Undeveloped Acreage Total Acreage Total Acreage Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net $/Acre Comparable Valuation Green River Basin 60,730 24,837 65,690 10,333 126,420 35,170 7,523 $264,596,143 Permian Basin 331,208 227,703 24,418 15,340 355,626 243,043 26,335 $6,400,451,625 Piceance Basin 16,112 10,477 9,208 6,878 25,320 17,355 7,523 $130,567,702 Gulf Coast Basin 167,364 78,677 22,247 12,703 189,611 91,380 8,720 $796,807,491 Arkoma Basin 373,578 171,248 15,766 8,454 389,344 179,702 7,523 $1,351,960,651 Big Horn Basin 23,392 14,559 1,120 1,073 24,512 15,632 7,523 $117,604,973 Williston Basin 59,026 31,189 393,399 34,555 452,425 65,744 14,070 $924,991,782 Anadarko Basin 67,946 18,389 31,938 8,363 99,884 26,752 8,889 $237,788,496 Wind River Basin 22,989 21,026 64,542 41,439 87,531 62,465 7,523 $469,945,922 Powder River Basin 65,106 37,868 49,181 28,998 114,287 66,866 $11,962 $799,840,805 Total 1,187,451 635,973 677,509 168,136 1,864,960 804,109 $11,494,555,591

My point estimate for a reorganization value, based on precedent transaction analysis of assets is $11.5B. I did not cherry pick data points. This estimate is based on transactions that took place over the last year. This is not exact science but this point estimate is far away from what VNRSQ’s management says the company is worth. I believe the judge’s ruling on a reorganization value could land somewhere in between the purported range by VNRSQ’s management of $1.15B to $1.5B and my point estimate of $11.5B. Note that according to the current reorg plan, at emergence, the net debt will be around $930M.

Conclusion of asset discussion

There’s strong evidence that the company has substantial assets and that the orderly, non-fire sale liquidation value is very likely to exceed all liabilities by a substantial amount. With the current plan, it is certain that senior note holders will be over-compensated.

As mentioned in the Bloomberg article: Big Oil’s Plan to Buy Into the Shale Boom referenced above, Exxon Mobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Chevron Corp are investing heavily in the types of properties that Vanguard owns. I think that to maximize the best interests of all stakeholders would be to invite major oil companies with strong balance sheet to bid on Vanguards assets. The extension to the exclusivity period, which VNRSQ currently enjoys, does not serves the interest of creditors and others. A court order terminating the exclusivity period would open other parties to propose better plans of reorganization or simply buy assets at fair market value.

All debts would get paid off with interest, preferred unit holders would have a full recovery and the common unit holders would recover the rest: This would be in the Best Interest of Creditors and other parties, except Management. VNRSQ’s Reorganization value proposed by management is so low that it naturally leads to another topic of discussion: Bad Faith. If a bankruptcy judge finds enough evidence to support bad faith on the part of a company voluntarily entering a Ch. 11 pre-packaged bankruptcy, it can go very badly for management. In the case of VNRSQ, this possibility would be beneficial to equity holders.

Absolute Priority Rule Deviation – J-Factor/Risk as a source of return

A typical holder of fixed income is a pension fund, an insurance company, a foundation, an endowment or fixed income bond fund. The traditional senior notes investors are long gone, most likely since March 2016 when the senior notes cratered to 10$.

In contrast, the current holders of Senior Notes and Second Lien Notes seek to convert their debt into equity. Although that the legal form of their claim is that of a bond, the substance of their investment is that of a high risk equity investor. These debt holders are not the typical fixed income investor seeking added returns from coupon payments, credit risk and sector exposure, they are much more the same as entities seeking a total return via capital appreciation. Their ability and willingness to bear risk is that of an equity holder. They are at the far end of the risk spectrum in the distressed security investments. They actually have a greater appetite, risk tolerance and degree of sophistication than the average MLP common and preferred unit holder who seeks distributions and special tax characteristics. The common and preferred unit holders are more akin to fixed income investors.

Consideration of investment intent is an important factor in determining that a plan is fair and equitable. Under the current plan, the current Senior Notes Holders, who are senior in form but because of their risk profile and return requirements are very much similar to equity holders in substance, will likely recover much more than their initial claim and gain a disproportionate amount of control which is not fair and equitable. It is management that bears the burden of proof that the valuation is adequate. Otherwise, the Senior Notes Holders financial interest is the average price they paid for the senior notes after March 2016 until now, which is likely around or below 50$ of par, that’s roughly $200M plus the $275M of cash they inject. If this was not happening within a bankruptcy, their investment would be equivalent to an equity offering of roughly $475M. As a quick example, with a reorg value of $5000M and $930M of debt, their stake would be $475M of a $4070M($5000M-$930M) equity, that is, 11.7%, not 97% as they are trying to get. The rest would have to go to the current equity holders.

I’ve researched the issue of absolute priority doctrine and have attached two particularly insightful papers:

I found in the first paper that the absolute priority rule is not something that is specifically mandated or required by the bankruptcy code. In the second paper, I found that a relative priority doctrine can fulfill the requirements of the bankruptcy code and avoid the difficulties of a judicial valuation and the risks of over- or under-compensating senior and junior classes. I hope that the Ad Hoc Equity committee, Huron Consulting and the judge pick up on that thread.

I intend to dig into relative priority doctrine in the next few weeks and possibly write a fourth letter to Judge Isgur about it with an application to Vanguard.

Taking Action

If you want to know who’s who in this bankruptcy and reach them, you can consult the latest master service list with all contact info in docket #999. For example, you will find emails, addresses, phone numbers of the lawyers representing the US Trustee, Vanguard management, several SEC offices involved, various committees, counsel to independent directors of VNRSQ, several general attorneys, even major oil companies can be reached via their lawyers. If you think you have something substantial to contribute, I recommend browsing that list and send registered letters to Judge Isgur AND the adequate parties. One action that I recommend is to communicate with the US Trustee and Judge Isgur on whether:

You received any communication making you aware that VNRSQ was in bankruptcy,

You would like to receive a disclosure statement,

You would like a reasonable amount of time, for example: 60-90 days, to review the 585 pages disclosure statement,

You would like the exclusivity period to be lifted to allow third party reorg plans to compete for the assets and propose a better treatment to equity holders,

You want to communicate any other concerns such as knowledge of wrong-doing that affect you or others or just a plain old good idea.

According to VNRSQs management, there are approximately 82000 common equity holders and 8000 preferred equity holders out there. Vanguard made a case that it would cost too much and would delay the proceedings to send a disclosure statement because there are too many equity holders. They argued it would cost $890000 to send each equity holder a disclosure statement on a flash drive to be fully informed and vote accordingly. It took me less than an hour of internet searches to get that cost down under $300000; More on that in my first letter to Judge Isgur in docket #973. Equity holders will not receive a disclosure statement; instead they’ll receive a very short form on a few matters to vote on with very little time to review it. The governance characteristics of an MLP are different than a corporation, for instance, management does not have a duty of care, but there are some other governance aspects to become aware of. Management would certainly love to hear from you, no matter what you have to say. You can reach them via their lawyers listed in docket #999.

Recommendations to Investors

If you are to take a position in VNRSQ, VNRAQ, VNGBQ and VNRCQ: