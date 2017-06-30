Micron's Magnificent Third Quarter

Electric Phred was lucky to have forecast earnings of $1.62 on revenues of $5.563 billion way back on April 28, 2017. Nice to be smart, better to be lucky.

Lucky vs. Smart. As with past forecasts, I find it helpful to go back and look at inputs that were correct and those that weren't. Hopefully, readers of my April 28 forecast of the third quarter took it in the spirit it was intended: that a beat looked to me as if it was in the cards, and not as a (lucky) single-point estimate. My point estimate of $1.62 was right despite many errors that canceled one another. Lucky.

Here's my report card.

Micron 3Q 2017 EP Actual 4/28/17 6/29/17 DRAM Bits 10.0% 5.0% ASP 8.0% 14.0% COGs -5.7% -6.0% Gross Margin 51.2% 54.0% NAND Bits 20.0% 17.0% ASP 3.0% 3.0% COGs -15.0% -12.0% Gross Margin 37.6% 41.0% Total Revenue $5.563B $5.566B

Obviously, my DRAM ASP and Bit growth estimates missed by a country mile - fortunately in an offsetting fashion. I will pat myself on the back (lucky) on NAND ASPs and total revenue. Most importantly, for future forecasts (should I be so foolish) is the tremendous gross margin for both business areas. I assumed a significant hike for both DRAM and NAND margins and was pleased to see those numbers handily exceeded. Things are going well at Micron Technology (MU) and appear to be getting better.

There are basically six variables for my Micron model: bit growth, Average Selling Price, and Cost of Goods for each of DRAM and NAND. I urge readers to play with numbers for each of these six variables and look for "tells" on each of these variables as the quarter unfolds. One "tell" for me, that is already unfolding for the 4Q, is a once again vibrant spot chip price, which I show below. Another "tell" was Sanjay Mehrotra's (Company CEO) admission that DRAM server bits are up 4x year over year and that this is the strongest growth portion of the DRAM segment. I think I will look for articles and brokerage reports on server growth during this quarter and let those numbers color my DRAM bit growth for the fourth quarter.

So was an earnings beat baked in? Comments here on SA and in the press seem to think a beat was baked in. Bunk! Sites like Earnings Whispers are in the business of forecasts and had analyst consensus at $1.50 as recently as 3:59pm before the earnings announcement. Their Whisper Number was only $1.53. I think this means a slew of sell side upgrades are on the way - if the internet connections work at the analyst's Fourth of July vacation homes.

What light did the analysts shed on the situation? On these earnings calls, only Wall Street sell side analysts are allowed to ask questions. Maybe we can all hope for a more modern interaction and management will take a question from say, Seeking Alpha. And maybe the Easter Bunny exists!

Analyst questions unfortunately fall in only a few buckets: stupid, useless inquiries, and known unanswerable questions. Here's an example from the last bucket:

David Wong Thanks very much. Can you give us a bit more detail on 3D NAND, the third generation versus the second generation? You've somewhat answered this in terms of the cost. But just looking specifically at second generation, how much cost savings do you get, reduction in cost per bit and does third generation have more layers or a narrower line width or both? Sanjay Mehrotra So regarding the third generation, we will provide you more details as we get closer to production of that technology, obviously for competitive reasons.

Honestly Mr. Wong! Do you really want a company you cover to be handing out competitive information on products that aren't even out? Would you respect them if they actually answered this question?

What questions should have been asked on the call? Here are a couple. Add more in the comments (or edit mine) and maybe we can compile an "SA vetted list of good questions" for analysts to ask on subsequent calls. Maybe we can formalize this and rate analysts by the quality of their questions!

3D XPoint. Our partner Intel (INTC) has been much more forthcoming than Micron on this jointly-developed technology. Clearly, it is later than was signaled in the joint summer 2015 announcement. Why? What are Micron's plans for 3D XPoint SSDs and NVDIMMs? Could we have an analyst day on some of these new technologies? How is Micron doing in 3D XPoint? Will we realize Mark Durcan's (former CEO) prediction at the 2015 summer analyst day that 3D XPoint will be half as big as our DRAM segment in 2018 (See the end of the first answer in Q&A)? Several brokerage reports have suggested that a conversion to NAND is underway at our Manassas, VA fab (see: Manassas Miracle). What is happening in Manassas and why do some analysts seem to have very specific information on something about which shareholders know nothing? There have been press reports that there is an industry-wide shortage of wafers on which we build our product. Is Micron affected? Research reports have made a big deal about the difference between floating gate vs. charge trap in NAND. Micron has recently made a point of talking about CUA (CMOS under array) on company slides. Is CUA only possible with our floating gate? Is this an important differentiator in the market? At the 2017 analyst day, one goal was inventory reductions. Inventory has gone up on each reporting period since then. What's going on? What is driving inventory up? What's the current embedded profit in our inventory if it were all liquidated today?

OK, OK, perhaps some of these are in the "too detailed for an earnings call" bucket and should be reserved for brokerage presentations and analyst days. But you get the point. Please add to this list.

What about those spot price charts? I thought you'd never ask! Obviously, as goes spot, so goes (eventually) contract prices. I've found it very helpful to keep a close eye on chip spot prices. Spot sales are a small part of Micron's output, probably less than 10%. And most of the reported spot prices deal with PCs, which we've just heard today are down to 20% of our DRAM output. And finally, spot prices aren't the contract prices most OEMs are selling off. Nonetheless, I think spot prices inform buying decisions and contract pricing in all areas.

The three charts I update nightly follow. First, is the DXI Index published by DRAMeXchange (thanks to the reader with the scale change suggestion). Second and third are the DRAM and NAND chip price charts (note: these are the average of chip prices, not price per Gb):

Conclusions. Micron has guided (see earnings slides page 15) for 4Q revenue of $5.7 Billion to $6.1 Billion, and earnings of $1.73 to $1.87. I haven't begun a model of the 4Q but these look to me to be a real sandbag job. I wouldn't be surprised if the company produces well over $6 billion in revenue and $2 or more in earnings per share.

Revel in our earnings beat! Revel in the selection of our new CEO! Revel in our climbing gross margins. Hope, along with me, that Sanjay brings his former CFO Judy Bruner aboard as a board member if he doesn't tap her as CFO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.