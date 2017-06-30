Micron Climbs On

Wear a pair of lifting shoes when you deadlift, not running shoes like this guy.

Micron's (MU) earnings beat Thursday reminded us that it was one of our system's top names back in February. Although Micron has done well since, it illustrates one drawback of the portfolio construction method we use in Bulletproof Investing. We'll elaborate below, and also present our updated potential return estimate for Micron over the next six months.

Our Number 6 Name In February

In an article written on February 9th (Micron's A Buy), we mentioned that Jim Cramer had called it a buy and our system agreed:

Our site agrees with Cramer and BofA Merrill Lynch. As of Thursday's close, Micron was No. 6 on (our) daily ranking of securities by their potential return over the next six months, net of hedging costs (for an explanation of how it calculates those potential return estimates, see "Calculating A Potential Return For Amazon" here). [...] Our site's potential return for Micron over the next six months was 26%.

Since then, Micron has exceeded our potential return estimate:

A Drawback Of Our Approach

In our portfolios, each position is hedged, either with optimal (least expensive, given the parameters) put options, or an optimal collar. Some securities are too expensive to hedge with put options. For the others, our system estimates potential returns net of hedging costs both ways, and uses the hedge that generates the higher net potential return within the portfolio. In Micron's case, the hedge that generated the higher net potential return was an optimal collar, which we included in our February article:

Recall that our potential return estimate for Micron in February was 26%: that's why the collar above was capped at 26%. A drawback of this approach is that if the underlying security exceeds that cap, you don't participate in the further upside.

The upside cap is a drawback specific to collars, but another drawback common to collars as well as put options is the hedging cost. In the collar above, it was 3.39% of position value (calculated conservatively, assuming you bought the puts at the ask and sold the calls at the bid). In our approach, the plan is to hold each security for six months or until just before its hedge expires, which, in this case would be next month. Assume, for the sake of this example, that Micron shares are at Thursday's closing price of $31.47 when the investor exits this position in July. Rather than being up 29%, he'll be up 26% minus the cost of hedging, or 19.61%.

So Why Hedge?

Looking at the gains a hedged investor is likely to give up on Micron, it's a reasonable question to ask. The answer is to limit your risk in the event the stock tanks over the next several months, as Micron did, for example, in 2015:

By hedging, you avoid the possibility of taking large losses on any position, and by doing that, you free yourself to concentrate your money in a handful of names you're most bullish on. That's essentially the Bulletproof Investing approach, except we also take into account hedging cost when measuring our bullishness.

Our Current Potential Return Estimate For Micron

The screen capture from our site's admin panel below shows our system's current potential return estimate for Micron. Due to the alphabetical ordering, two other names appear in this image, Bank Mutual Corporation (BKMU) and Immunomedics (IMMU).

The "Long Term Return" column shows the average six-month return over the last 10 years, the "Short Term Return" shows the most recent six-month return, and the "6m Exp Return" shows the mean of the two. The "Adj Exp Return" is our potential return after gauging option sentiment by attempting to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months with an optimal collar.

Since the mean of BKMU's Long Term Return and Short Term Return was negative, it failed the first of our two screens to avoid bad investments, so our site didn't bother calculating a potential return for it. For IMMU, the mean of the long and short term returns was positive and huge: 70%, thanks to its 137% run-up over the last 6 months. But our gauge of option sentiment lowered our potential return for it down to 3%.

Similarly, though less dramatically, the mean of the long- and short-term returns for Micron was 24.2%, and our option sentiment gauge lowered our potential return for it down to 14%. Net of hedging costs, our net potential return estimate for it was about 9.7%. By way of comparison, our top names now have net potential returns over 20%. So our system is still moderately bullish on Micron, but it isn't one of our top names now.