Were IPO Investors Blindsided by Q$ Financials?

MEDFF appears to be an excellent operator with a horrible misunderstanding of public company investor needs. They need to upgrade and improve their shareholder communications.

As it is only 21 days since trading began, we wonder if management had the benefit of internal financial reports in deciding to sell shares through a secondary.

Recently MEDFF issued its March 31, 2017 Q4 and fiscal year results revealing a sharp slowdown in sales growth from the third quarter and an actual decline in EBITDA.

The MedReleaf IPO (OTC: MEDFF)has come and gone with the stock falling as much as -28.3% on the first day of trading and never closing above the issue price.

In my original article 'Is the MedReleaf IPO a Disaster Waiting to Happen?' I outlined my concerns after reading the preliminary prospectus.

When I first reported on MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) here on May 31, 2017, the company had just provided details of its Initial Public Offering ((NYSEARCA:IPO)) (see Is the MedReleaf IPO a Disaster Waiting to Happen?) In that report I commented on the many red flags I saw in reviewing the preliminary prospectus including:

The underwriters were a who’s who of cannabis financiers that rated MEDFF a “best efforts” issue and not a "bought deal" like many other recent issues. I simply asked, “Do they know something?” Maybe the fact that none of the overallotment was taken up answers the question. The offering was to raise $100 million of which $20 million was allocated to buy shares sold by insiders including the CEO and every director of the company as well as their Israeli partner. I referred to this secondary component as “problematic.” I noted that as recently as six months earlier, MEDFF issued shares at $2.96 per share. The proposed IPO price was $9.50 which was some 300% higher. At the same time our LTB LP stock index was down 5-10%. What justified this much higher issue price in the face of a falling market trend?

I warned that because MedReleaf is a Canadian marijuana industry leader, if this issue is a fiasco, it could damage the entire cannabis stock group. The potential existed for this issue to flop.

I’ll leave it to you to select the most appropriate adjective to describe the issue. To help you make a selection, here is how trading has progressed:

On the open market, MEDFF has not closed above issue price once. On the other hand, it has traded as much as -28.3% below issue price.

Another revealing comparison is the trading in MEDFF compared to Canopy Growth (OTC: TWMJF) since the IPO. TWMJF and MEDFF appear to rank #1 and #2 in the Canadian cannabis industry. Here we show the result excluding the first day’s decline from the IPO price of $9.50 to a close of $7.40 per share.

When this chart declines to the right it means MEDFF is underperforming TWMJF. On an ongoing basis, I believe the two will begin to move pretty much in tandem. Before that starts, the market must decide on the appropriate relative valuations. This process is not complete but clearly the market is leaning toward concluding that MEDFF was valued too high at the IPO price. This is what the relative performance chart indicates.

All of that is fine but now we have some new and possibly unsettling information. On June 28, 2017 MEDFF reported financial results for the three months ended March and the year ended March 2017. This was just 21 days after MEDFF commenced trading on June 7, 2017.

Here is some of what CEO Neil Closner had to say about the results:

"We doubled revenue in fiscal 2017 and we did it profitably – growing Adjusted EBITDA more than threefold…."

True. But at the end of nine months, sales were up 141.0%. Meanwhile, a fourth quarter sales increase of 51% was a slowdown by nearly half from the third quarter year-over-year sales gain of 93.6%. Adjusted EBITDA did triple for the year but in the most recent quarter it was -17%. So the financial information the public is getting now paints a far less rosy picture than the information provided when MEDFF was marketing its IPO.

"With the successful completion of our IPO in June we have $74 million in financing to help fund our strategic growth initiatives….”

Of course MEDFF raised $100 million but $20 million went to buy stock from the insider group at $9.50 per share. That money won’t help the Company’s future growth because it is going to allow at least one insider, according to Closner, to buy a summer cottage. But that leaves $6 million which must be the fees and commissions paid to the underwriting group that probably earned it. It couldn’t have been easy getting clients to pay $9.50 for shares the market is valuing at over $1 a share less.

“…we believe positions MedReleaf well for future growth and profitability."

I am sure IPO investors hope there is future growth and profitability. That will allow them an opportunity to sell their shares at the same price as the insider group’s secondary sale.

Although I am obviously being sarcastic, there is a serious issue. When did the insider group know about the apparent slowdown in growth that would be implied by the fourth quarter statements and especially the decline in fourth quarter EBITDA? I guess they would surely have known before trading started on June 7, 2017. My question relates to the fairness of selling an IPO based on the optimism formulated around third quarter financials while management’s and the insider’s decision to sell shares might have been insight based on non-public fourth quarter data.

Conclusion: MEDFF’s ‘investor relations’ model needs to abandon the Donald Trump approach to communications. Instead of trying to justify their failed attempt at a smooth and positive IPO, they need to frame a more shareholder sympathetic message. It appears MEDFF’s management does not realize how condescending it sounds to investors who are suffering from the losses in their portfolios as the CEO explains one reason for the secondary is so one of their senior insiders could buy a cottage. Just as insensitive is their statement they have $74 million to fund future growth which rubs investor’s noses in the fact that management sold $20 million worth of stock at higher prices and broker’s received millions in fees and commissions for convincing people MedReleaf was a strong buy at $9.50. I believe MEDFF would be well served by professional and improved corporate communications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.