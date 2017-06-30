Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Dumps As First Half Comes To A Close

CNBC: 10:30 EST

Though markets have pared some of their overnight gains, the major US indexes are still trading higher this morning. The SPX (SPY) is seeing an initial buying reaction from around yesterday’s close, while the Dow (DIA) is the strongest looking of the three. After a nearly 1.50% sell-off during yesterday’s trading, the Nasdaq (QQQ) is trading flat to marginally higher this morning.

Gold (GLD) futures have lost another 0.13% during early trading, with buying pressure coming in beneath yesterday’s lows. After failing to hold the $45 mark overnight, crude oil (USO) futures for August delivery have retaken the level.

The spot VIX has continued to lose ground, opening down in the 10-handle after yesterday’s brief stint above 15, which was the highest print since mid-May.

CNBC: Thursday Close

Technology stocks (XLK) dragged the markets lower once again yesterday, leading to the third down day for the Nasdaq (QQQ) so far this week. Other than tech, materials (XLB), consumer staples (XLP), and real estate (XLRE) dropped meaningfully during yesterday’s action. Energy (XLE) and financials (XLF) were the only S&P sectors to hold their ground during the day’s sell off, as crude oil (USO) futures were mostly flat, moving about $0.14 higher.

Source: SectorSPDR

Interestingly, gold (GLD) futures and the Japanese Yen had muted responses to yesterday’s action. Typically risk-off assets that are bought on market weakness, gold fell 0.22%, while the Yen strengthened marginally against the US Dollar. It is worth noting that the USD fell nearly half a percent yesterday against a basket of currencies.

Shout-Out

Today we offer a brief highlight to Bespoke Investment Group, for their recent article titled Notable Moves In Sentiment. The authors interpret the weekly AAII Sentiment data, and place it in the context of the historical market for comparison purposes, something we find quite helpful in keeping tabs on overall market disposition.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

The authors note that during the last week, bullish sentiment fell even further, from 32.65% to down under 30. We are now in a record period of 130 straight weeks where less than half of investors surveyed have not been bullish on the market.

Curiously, those leaving the bull camp have not entirely shifted over to the bear camp, as the percentage of investors identifying as market bears shrunk as well. At 26.86%, the bear sentiment reading is at its lowest level since the first week of 2017.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Finally, with both bull and bear camps shrinking, the percentage of either neutral or undecided investors has jumped to over 43%, its highest since August 2016.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Thoughts on Volatility

If you weren’t completely convinced at this point of how quickly rejected any form of volatility is in this current market, yesterday’s action showed a pretty glaring example of this. Though the VIX closed (only) up by 15% or so, at times it was up by more than 50%.

As noted by Charlie Bilello on Twitter just a few days ago, we are currently in one of the sleepiest market periods of all time. In fact, 10 of the 20 lowest VIX closes in history have come in the last two months.

Still, it is interesting to see just how quickly this market compresses any volatility spike. From its highs at 15.16, the VIX was back down inside the 12-handle within an hour, and back down into the 11s by the end of the day.

An interesting observation though: while Tuesday’s down move in stocks and subsequent VIX spike did little in the way of moving the VX futures curve around, yesterday’s spot move did have some consequences in the futures market. For a brief period, F1 (July) and F2 (August) both traded at the same 13.65, though both contracts closed the day well under that level.

Due to the movement in the VX futures market yesterday, there was considerable action in the VIX ETP market as well. The unleveraged long-VIX product VXX jumped over 5% during the day’s action, with the 2x-leveraged TVIX closing higher by nearly 10%. The inverse XIV dropped 5% during Thursday’s trading, but bounced back significantly after trading down to underneath $75 for a time, or roughly 15% lower.

Yesterday’s brief move higher in the long-VIX products helps to illustrate an important point. While these products, even the leveraged funds can be suitable for short-term trades or investments, they are difficult to hold successfully for longer periods of time. Even with the F1-F2 contango below 5%, the costs of holding these long-VIX ETPs is quite high.

Organic at-the-money vol tells the story of once-frayed nerves calmed considerably. Yesterday’s “backwardation” (Column 3) between weekly and monthly vol has moved back into “contango”. Of course, these are terms reserved for futures curves, but the volatility surface carries its analogous notion.

At-the-money volatility peaked yesterday near the ES bottom, and has fallen considerably since then. The real question now is whether Pandora can put chaos back in the box: have we encountered real bouts of vol that give us pause as to how sustainable this sleepy period really is, or can vol sellers sedate markets (VIX and SPX) once more.

One thing does seem to be true: selling short-dated options (puts OR calls) is getting more and more treacherous. They pay decent theta, but they are really showing potential for large adverse moves.

Tracking the Trade

About a month ago, we received a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

We've moved on to another trade, which the interested reader can follow here.

We tried discussing this position yesterday, but our platform was not giving us our payoff diagrams. Today we'll check back in on the state of this trade.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational. We do not put these positions on in reality, and we are not recommending that you trade these spreads. They're really meant to give you the reader exposure to different ways of thinking about risk and the richness of views the options market can uniquely accommodate.

Strategy (this section will not change; if you want a refresher, then please read):

For insight into what leads Pierr04 to believe this is a good strategy, we can read what he has to say below (taken from a comment last Monday):

We'll quote Pierr04 again below when we address tactics. But read (especially the first paragraph) to get a real sense of thesis.

Now, it is not at all important that you actually agree with his core trading belief. In fact, what's more useful to the notion of flexibility is to disbelieve it, but to ask yourself how you would trade the thesis if you did believe it.

What tactics would you use? Which basic structures? These are useful skill sets to develop whether you tend to be "long vol" or "short vol"; in fact, those that could most benefit from them, perhaps ironically, are the buy-and-hold investment crowd.

Tactics

From the outset, we took a different approach to trading this structure vs. what pierr04 initiated with. That said, it is important to recognize that he did not envision just sitting on his hands for fourteen weeks. Here is what he had to say in early June:

Our approach entailed scaling in more gradually; buying calendar spreads rather than just naked calls, and selling a one-month strangle to try and keep our theta more controlled. Pierr's tactic is to initiate the trade the way that he envisions it, and then to "trade around" the position: selling a futures to level out the delta when ES trades high, and buying futures when it trades low.

As with all market propositions, both approaches entail risk.

We are going to feature the performance and options sensitivities of the baseline trade that Pierr04 suggested, as well as our own modified trade. That said, we do this for educational purposes, and not at all as some sort of competition. As he said above, he never saw this as a trade that you just put on and leave be.

Pricing Update

Here is the current “baseline” trade:

Fascinatingly (to us anyway) basically all the once-positive delta has left this position (see Row Delta, Column Current) over the past month. At one point the delta was around 1.3.

Furthermore, the trade yesterday had quite a bit more favorable of a mid with the ramp-up in volatility. This was Pierr’s main contention, is that a rise in volatility would make this spread quite valuable. We got a taste of that in yesterday’s trade. The baseline was still down, even at the lows; still, the position has fallen in value by another $7 or so over the last day due to the pull-back in volatility.

The theta on this position has flattened out considerably; not that it’s “low”, but it is not harming the position the way it was at the beginning of the month.

Based on Pierr's tactic description, he may well have sold a futures contract whenever the ES pushed higher over the past couple weeks, and bought an ES futures when the market fell. This has indeed been a strongly range-bound market (at least until yesterday!), and a trader could nurse this position pretty well by hedging the position. Naturally, we’re not suggesting that he’d have had to go long at every bottom and short at every top; just taking a long at the low end of the range and a short near the top end of the range would be sufficient.

...that said, as the September 2625 calls melt away, this tactic becomes more and more dangerous. He’d likely need to push out his expirations (to say October or November), or he’d need to use some of his profits from gamma hedging to pull his long strikes lower (say to 2550).

Question for you:

If you had to trade around this structure for the next several weeks, what modification(S) would you be considering at this point? Leave a mention in the comment section!

Our approach

We modified the initial approach by scaling into the position, and also by selling calendar spreads (Aug18-Sep15 2600-strike) rather than naked calls. Finally, we sold a Jul7 2340 2450 strangle.

To show you just how temperamental vol has been of late, below is the strangle’s bid-ask near yesterday’s lows when we were finishing this piece.

Here’s the price of that same strangle now (11:00EST):

Our modified baseline is trading down about $8 from where we first initiated.

The strangle has made us about $16.25, which more or less neutralizes the 22 scaled Aug-Sep 2600 calendar spreads we made for total price of about $18.

Those calendars, which we scaled into in order to more closely replicate Pierr’s suggested baseline, cost us a weighted-average price of approximately .95. Currently they trade $.40-$.55:

The September 2600 calls - once quite attractive - have become dead in the water. They are completely unbelieved at this point, in strong contrast to the first week of June when they had quite a resilient bid on them.

Mechanics - you tell us!

We’ll suggest a trade modification next week. In the meantime, if you were going to modify our baseline position, how would you do so?

We’ve got:

Long 52 of the Aug-Sep 2600 calendars (short Aug, long Sep) Short one Sep 2400 Call Short the Jul7 2340 2450 strangle (expires next week)

Conclusion

It does appear that Pierr04 briefly got his wish. For what it’s worth, the sense we get from ES options is that vol really may pick up over the next week or quarter. It has to cut through a lot of “muscle memory” - buy the dip, sell the spike. That kind of thing. You saw this in a big way yesterday when spot VIX hit a ceiling and came crashing down.

Our sense, however, is that given the strength of the sell-off…”This Time Is Different”. We think that vol may decide to be the unwelcome house guest in many investors’ portfolios. Vol sellers need to bind and tie down this new theme quickly. This is not to say that vol needs to crash higher the way that it did in August 2015 or January 2016. But traders need to remember that there is nothing all that dramatic about spot VIX at say 20… in fact history suggests that such a level is pretty run-of-the-mill.

Always look to learn and improve at trading, or whatever it is you do, each day.

That's all for now. We welcome your comments, questions, or suggestions. As we’ve been mentioning, we’re hoping to make some changes to the Bulletin in the coming weeks (really rolling out in a big way more in early September). Please PM us or just post if there are improvements or alterations you’d like to see.

Please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.