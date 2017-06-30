The Next Foods Buyout

An activist investor has finally stepped in at Hain Celestial (HAIN). Hain is one of the last remaining major consumer packaged foods companies with a strong tilt toward healthy/natural/organic products. It’s a prized asset. However, it’s been ‘complicated’ over the last year or so with accounting issues. The overhang of its accounting misteps is still keeping shares depressed, still off more than 30% from its 52-week high.

Engaged Capital is coming hard.



Engaged Capital is an activist hedge fund that has a new 9.9% stake in Hain. The activist is launching a change of control director contest, where it’s looking to replace 7-of-the-8 board members. Engaged is invested at prices between $32 and $37 a share.

Engaged has had discussions with the board and plans to have more. Glenn Welling, the leader of Engaged, cut his teeth at Ralph Whitworth’s (who passed away last year due to cancer) activist hedge fund, Relational Investors. If you don’t know who R. Whitworth is, but you’re interested in activism, you should - here’s a tribute to Whitworth.



Easing issues.

The accounting issues look to be subsiding at Hain. The company filed its 2016 annual report in mid-June, noting that there was no intentional wrongdoing that was part of the accounting errors. The results of the findings had no material impact on its numbers. This was the first filing in more than a year and it hasn’t had an annual meeting since 2015.

Engaged has likely been watching and waiting, and now that the accounting issues are all but put to bed, they’re ready to pounce. Betting that a major brand is also ready to pounce, ideally taking advantage of the depressed stock price at Hain.



The Amazon (AMZN) + Whole Foods (WFM) boogeyman is coming tho.

I talked about Whitewave (WWAV) being an activist investor and buyout target - it got bought by Danone. Diamond Foods (DMND) got its buyout a couple years ago. There was General Mills (GIS) buyout of Annie’s before that and there’s been a slew of private brand buyouts - including Van’s Natural Foods, Blake’s All Natural, So Delicious, Dave’s Killer Brand and Mighty Leaf Tea. The healthy food angle is hot right now. Whole Foods is getting bought by Amazon and could spark light a fire under other brands to get involved in the industry, but it should (more so) signal that big brands are interested in the huge natural and healthy foods market.



The worry is that an Amazon-Whole Foods company will put pricing pressure on packaged foods companies like Hain. The big part is that Hain’s largest customer is United Natural Foods (UNFI), which is the major Whole Foods supplier. The silver lining, however, is that Amazon-Whole Foods will likely be more competition for the likes of ConAgra (CAG) - i.e. private label food brands - than Hain. If anything, the Amazon-Whole Foods deal will expand the potential reach of Hain products.

Engaged Capital successfully pushed another natural foods company - Boulder Brands (BDBD) - into a buyout in 2015. Boulder Brands was bought by Pinnacle Foods (PF). There’s no reason to believe he can’t do the same at Hain. And with Hain which is one of the largest makers of ‘healthy’ foods in the consumer packaged foods industry, there are a number of companies that might be interested.This could include General Mills, Hormel (HRL) and Campbell Soup (CPB) - all three have been relative underperformers and have market caps in the $15-$30 billion range, which means Hain can really move the needle for them. Bigger players that could easily snap up Hain and use their global footprint to scale the brand are Pepsi (PEP) and Kraft Heinz (KHC).



I like the healthy foods market and have covered it a fair amount in the past. Hain has always been too ‘rich’ from a valuation perspective and the accounting issues raised a lot of red flags. But Hain has a strong brand portfolio and there’s the still the potential for Hain to get back to growing sales with sales and promotions now that the accounting issues are less of an overhang.

Some key Hain brands



The benefits of a shift toward healthy brands will outweigh any negative Amazon-Whole Foods impact. Coupled with the fact that Hain is a prized asset in a very hot industry - and is being pushed by an activist with some experience in getting food companies sold - it’s worth a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.