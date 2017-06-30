American Outdoor: Buy On The Drop?

Introduction

This article is the 64th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) reported fourth quarter earnings Thursday after the close to poor reception. The market dropped AOBC 6% due to extremely lackluster guidance for fiscal year 2018, including revenue and earnings down big on a year-over-year ("YoY") basis and well below consensus estimates. While this issue poses risks, I think the stock offers substantial potential upside too should the company be able to turn things around.

AOBC data by YCharts

Guidance for FY2018 overshadowed what was otherwise a solid earnings report from AOBC, but I will be focusing almost solely on guidance because it was the cause of the drop and because it's much more useful than Q4's results in mapping the stock's potential going forward.

Let's first discuss the bad news that is FY2018 guidance. I don't think anyone could make the argument that the company's projections for the upcoming fiscal year were anything but horrible. Here's the table provided in AOBC's press release:

Left is Q1 2018, right is FY2018

First off, on a YoY basis these numbers are dismal. AOBC reported FY2017 revenue of $903 million and non-GAAP EPS of $2.48, which would make the numbers for FY2018, using the midpoints of the above ranges, declines of 15% for revenue and a whopping 41% for earnings. Guidance for Q1 was arguably even worse, projecting a YoY revenue decline of 30% and earnings decline of a disastrous 85%.

While the YoY comparisons are poor, these results wouldn't necessarily be that bad if the valuation had been pricing all this in, but analyst estimates hint that guidance was indeed sub-par in the context of share price. Consensus analyst estimates were calling for FY2018 revenue of $827 million and EPS of $1.63, both of which are well above actual guidance to the tune of 7%. Some investors might argue that since AOBC pretty much always beats estimates (21/22 on EPS and revenue for the past 11 quarters) these numbers are conservative and actual results might come closer to these estimates, but I would counter that the miss is too significant to be the result of even aggressive sandbagging.

To cap off this section on the bad news, it appears that AOBC is forecasting a tough year for the firearms and outdoor equipment markets similar to Vista Outdoor (VSTO), a stock in which I'm currently invested. Vista's CEO Mark DeYoung stated that we are in the midst of a cyclical downturn in the firearm and outdoor markets, and AOBC's guidance certainly seems to confirm this notion. Typically these downturns last between 12 and 18 months and to hear DeYoung discuss it we still have a few months left before we can expect a market turnaround.

To be clear, AOBC has some problems that will pressure the company's top and bottom lines in FY2018 and this translates into a risky investment at least in the short-term. But I think there is potential upside here in the medium to long-term as well for those willing to take the leap.

The main reason I'm invested in VSTO is a reason that can be applied to AOBC as well: buy low, sell high. When sentiment is low in a cyclical business and a recovery is all but guaranteed down the line, I see an opportunity. Part of the reason why firearm sales specifically aren't doing well now and aren't expected to do well next fiscal year, as AOBC's guidance shows, is that a Republican, pro-gun candidate is currently sitting in the oval office. It's no secret that gun sales do much better on Democratic administrations, as Obama's tenure overwhelmingly proved:

In the first two months of 2017, background checks have fallen by 4.3 million or a 17% decline YoY. It cannot be understated how important politics is to the gun industry, and it's just a fact that when Democrats are in power, guns sell, and when Republicans are in power they do not. It also happens to be that politics are cyclical as well in that the incumbent party as a whole usually loses. In that way, power waffles back and forth, and the next time it could waffle is in the 2018 midterm elections.

This will be an important catalyst for firearm manufacturers if the Democrats were to take regain control of the a branch of government, likely the House of Representatives. Gun sales and politics are intimately related and I don't think it's a stretch to say that investors in these stocks should be watching the political climate very closely.

The reason why I think AOBC offers upside here is due to the potential rebound in gun sales from the current trough due to a political catalyst or due to a general recovery from the downturn portion of this cycle. Take a look at the historical P/E to get a sense of where I think AOBC can go if we see a recovery:

AOBC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

In this case I think trailing P/E is more useful than forward P/E because the former provides information on the past, which is what we're looking at here. The trailing P/E right now is so low because the market was expecting some poor results on the way (which was the correct expectation), but one can see where it might go if the cycle reverses and sales recover from the upcoming dip. The historical trailing P/E is much higher than 9.7 and I think it can get up there again should the firearm and outdoor markets bounce back.

It's hard to imagine they won't considering firearms and outdoor equipment are relatively popular and neither market has much outside competition from other products or services. In fact, the blame for the decline has been almost solely placed on the disappearance of fears over strict gun control laws that consumers thought Obama, and then Clinton, would impose. I think what we are seeing now is a pullback from the record gun sales during the Obama administration.

The reason I'm rating AOBC a Speculative Buy and not a Hold or a Sell in light of the dismal FY2018 guidance and gloomy market outlook for firearm sales under the Trump Administration is because of the sheer magnitude of potential upside should the market do a one-eighty and improve. The issue is that gun sales can continue to languish for a year or more if Republicans maintain control of the government. This is the risk investors take when making an investment in a stock like AOBC.

But for those investors with the patience to hold on for a while, this is, in my opinion, a convincing buy low, sell high scenario. There are risks that the revenue and earnings declines in FY2018 could be worse than guided for or could get even worse in FY2019, but I think firearms and outdoor equipment sales are bound to recover eventually given the right, likely political, kick in the rear. In light of the risks and potential upside, I rate American Outdoor Brands a Speculative Buy on the drop.

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can do so by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.



Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSTO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.