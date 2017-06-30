Assets Invested In ETPs Listed In Europe Reach A New Record Of $682 Billion At The End Of May 2017

The European ETF/ETP industry had 2,276 ETFs/ETPs, with 7,157 listings, assets of $682 Bn, from 59 providers listed on 27 exchanges.

ETF/ETP assets have increased by 3.7% from $658 billion in April 2017 to $682 billion in May 2017.

Assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reached a new record high of $682 billion at the end May 2017.

All dollar values in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted

LONDON - June 28, 2017 - ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in Europe reached a new record high of $682 billion at the end May 2017 surpassing the prior record of $658 billion set at the end of April 2017, according to ETFGI's May 2017 global ETF and ETP industry insights report an annual paid for research subscription service.

ETF/ETP assets have increased by 3.7% from $658 billion in April 2017 to $682 billion in May 2017 according to data from ETFGI. Year to date, ETF/ETP assets have increased by 19.1% from $572 billion to $682 billion. According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner at ETFGI:

The performance of U.S. equities was mixed in May. The S&P 500 gained 1.41% while smaller cap equities declined 2.31%. S&P 500 Growth was up 2.83% while the S&P 500 Value index declined 0.32%. In the U.S. Information Technology and Utilities were May's top performing sectors, both up 4%. Energy was the worst performer, down by 3%. International equity markets performed well in May with the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI and the S&P Emerging BMI were up 4% and 2%, respectively.

Political risks remain a focus for investors - the ability of the Trump administration to move forward on policy goals and hearings on Capitol Hill, the U.K. election, North Korea is still an area of concern and the potential Italian election later this year is raising concerns similar to those raised before the French election.

ETFs and ETPs listed in Europe gathered net inflows of $12.65 Bn in May marking the 33rd month of positive net inflows. Year to date, net inflows stand at $53.21 Bn. At this point last year there were net inflows of $17.60 Bn.

Equity ETFs/ETPs gathered net inflows of $8.06 Bn in May, bringing year to date net inflows to $32.27 Bn, which is greater than the net outflows of $6.08 Bn over the same period last year. In May, European equity ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with $4.28 Bn, followed by ETFs/ETPs providing exposure to global equity indices with $1.88 Bn, and emerging market equity ETFs/ETPs with $1.55 Bn, while North American equity ETFs/ETPs experienced net outflows with $229 Mn.

Fixed income ETFs and ETPs experienced net inflows of $3.52 Bn in May, growing year to date net inflows to $12.38 Bn, which is less than the same period last year which saw net inflows of $16.15 Bn. In May, Corporate bond ETFs/ETPs gathered the largest net inflows with $1.97 Bn, followed by emerging market bond ETFs/ETPs with $1.13 Bn, and government bond ETFs/ETPs with $725 Mn, while inflation ETFs/ETPs experienced net outflows with $619 Mn.

Commodity ETFs/ETPs accumulated net inflows of $1.12 Bn in May. Year to date, net inflows are at $6.28 Bn, compared to net inflows of $6.31 Bn over the same period last year.

iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows in May with $6.25 Bn, followed by db x/db ETC with $1.64 Bn and UBS ETFs with $1.49 Bn net inflows.

Year to date, iShares gathered the largest net ETF/ETP inflows with $16.29 Bn, followed by UBS ETFs with $6.55 Bn and Lyxor AM with $6.32 Bn net inflows.

