Current Retail Landscape Makes Costco Even More Attractive

Costco (NASDAQ:COST), the membership warehouse chain with operations in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, Taiwan and Korea, is one of the most under-appreciated retailers in the world. There are three metrics that show how successful Costco has been in the past and why the tumultuous nature of today’s retail landscape makes the company's future look extremely bright.

Source: eMarketer

The United States is the world’s largest economy, and its retail market was estimated to be worth nearly $5 trillion in 2016. To put that in perspective, the grocery market alone is worth around $800 billion, which means there’s quite a bit of room for multiple players.

Though I strongly believe that increasing competition will hurt plenty of retailers, it will also help strong ones emerge even stronger, and Costco is one of those in line to benefit from the crushing competition in the retail industry as it kills the weaker brands.

Costco’s past success is a clear indicator of its future, so we’ll briefly touch on that. As the e-commerce wave swept over the retail market around the world, big box retailers struggled to get customers through the door. But not Costco: over the last decade, when e-commerce went from strength to strength with each passing year, Costco’s paid membership count kept growing undeterred.

Source: Costco Annual Reports 2007 to 2016 - right to left

When even Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) was struggling to get things moving during the 2015-2016 period, Costco kept adding members as if nothing was happening in the retail world. That’s the first metric for our case today.

The second and most important metric that validates Costco’s perceived value in customers’ eyes is its membership renewal rate. Why would nine out of ten customers in the United States and Canada choose to renew their memberships with Costco for the past several years if the competition were providing more value?

Source: Costco Earnings Reports

The steady increase in membership accounts, along with high renewal rates, is the clearest sign possible that Costco’s strength comes from within, independent of what other companies in the retail market do.

Costco "operates one of the best business models in our space," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a recent research note. According to analysts, the retail giant succeeds by only minimally marking up offerings, passing along lower costs to customers, and providing "differentiated and high quality" products. - Business Insider

The third metric is Costco’s same-store sales, which have remained largely positive over the past two years, a period when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was bulldozing through with double-digit growth in the U.S. and Wal-Mart was just getting back to revenue growth.

Though the company’s same-store sales seem to be up and down, if you look at same-store sales excluding the impact of gasoline and Forex, Costco’s numbers are bested only by Amazon during this period.

While big box retailers struggled to keep their same-store sales in positive territory, Costco kept increasing it in the 1% to 6% range. In light of what e-commerce has been doing to brick and mortar retailers, these are not modest numbers. Costco's performance has clearly been over par while the rest of the market was fighting off stiff competition.

Looking Forward to Costco

Due to this elevated level of competition, smaller and weaker players will eventually fold or end up merging with bigger players. Now, let’s back up that statement with some data.

The National Retail Federation today released its economic forecast for 2017, projecting that retail industry sales, which exclude automobiles, gasoline stations and restaurants, will grow between 3.7 and 4.2 percent over 2016. - National Retail Federation

During the most recent quarter, Costco’s U.S. operations delivered revenues of $21.172 billion, up from $19.528 billion from the year-ago period. Wal-Mart U.S. showed net sales of $75.436 billion, up from $73.295 billion the previous year, and Amazon North America sales reached $20.992 billion, up from $16.996 billion.

Source: Amazon, Wal-Mart, Costco Recent Quarterly Filings

The combined revenues of the three companies touched $117.600 billion, an increase of $7.781 billion from last year’s $109.819 billion. In percentage terms, it represents a growth rate of 7.08%.

The U.S. retail market is growing at a fairly decent pace, and is expected to grow at nearly 4% this year. So, when three of the biggest players are growing at a much healthier rate than the industry average, that clearly means they’re eating into other retailers’ market shares.

WMT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

That’s also going to make it extremely hard for other retailers to regain any lost ground in the immediate future.

In such a scenario, margins are going to become even tighter as companies are forced to keep their prices as low as possible, so they can keep customer retention and acquisition as high as possible. That’s going to hit their bottom line, affecting their ability to re-invest in the business.

What is most likely to happen is that the number of players will keep diminishing as the weaker ones are weeded out or acquired. The three Costco metrics we saw earlier represent the company’s inherent strength, and the state of the current market can only help strengthen it even further.

This is an ideal long-term investment that you cannot afford to ignore. The scenario described above is already starting to play out, and the longer you wait, the harder it will be to get in. The "natural selection" process has already begun, and Costco is clearly in the stronger group. This is when you need to get in and sink those hooks as deep as you can.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.