CD Projekt: An Incredible 'Game'plan

When one thinks of a video game publisher, typically Electronic Arts (EA), Activision (ATVI) or maybe 2K (TTWO) come to mind. For good reason, they are absolute behemoths. They're big, American based companies that have posted exceptional results over the past few years. There's a company that has done even better, who continues to blow past expectations. Not only have they created the latest blockbuster franchise in the gaming market, they own the best online distribution platform available on PC. The company's market cap is a fraction of its competitors and offers significant future growth and upside. Investors should take note of the name, CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF).

Source: CD Projekt

A better service and a better product - A model for the industry

CD Projekt has a phenomenal reputation amongst gamers. Contrast this to its competitors such as Electronic Arts, who has won the award of "Worst company in America" multiple years running. CD Projekt is simply better to consumers than their competitors in a few ways. Firstly, CD Projekt does not push DRM (digital rights management) on any of its games or platforms. DRM has long been scorned by gamers as anti-consumer, often disabling them from playing games they purchased online, which has contributed to EA's negative reputation.

But without DRM, won't piracy soar and sales crash? Yes and no... Take it from Marcin Iwinski, co-founder of Cd Projekt Red:

We released [The Witcher 3] without any copy protection. So, on day one, you could download the game from GOG, and give it to a friend (enemy as well)...and still we sold near to 10 million units across all 3 platforms. But the piracy factor was irrelevant, because we cannot force people to buy things. We can only convince them to do it. We totally believe in the carrot, not in the stick...I’ve seen many times, comments [that say] ‘Hey, I couldn’t afford the game when it was full price, but these guys are so fair, and they were never against us. They were always trying to do good, add a lot of value, give free DLC, give free content, that I bought the game from them when it was mid-price.’ ...[In] lower income countries, people just cannot afford a 50 dollar game. So maybe our price-point offering in a certain country wasn’t right. For example, we have lower prices in Russia. And there is many cases like that. We don’t like when people steal our product, but we are not going to chase them and put them in prison. But we’ll think hard what to make to convince them. And uh, convince them in a very positive way, so that they’ll buy the product next time, they’ll be happy with our game, and they’ll tell their friends not to pirate it. And funnily enough, the more we proceed this way, the more we see them again on forums and Reddit and whatnot, we see that there is a guy saying ‘hey where can I download Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from?’ And then there is 10 people bashing them, ‘Oh you f****, do not download the game. These guys are fair, they’re the only fair guys in the industry. You should go and buy it.’ And so, I’m not sure if this guy will buy it or find this link, but still, it’s a very positive attitude and it’s excellent word of mouth.

I cannot stress how important it is for CD Projekt's growth to maintain this image. I've always followed the notion that business is easy, you just need a better product/service at a competitive price. That IS CD Projekt in a nutshell.

To this end, the company has published some of the best quality IPs in the history of video games. Their latest major release and its following expansions, The Witcher 3, won unanimous praise from critics and gamers. In fact, many consider it the best game ever made. As a side effect of developing in Poland and prudent capital management, the game cost a comparatively low $85 million to develop. Sales of the two-year-old game have accelerated into 2017, and are 3/4s what they were during the back in 2015! What are the sales on the game and its expansions, well over $400 million.

Good Old Games

What is in my opinion the most promising of CD Projekt's endeavours is Good Old Games. CD Projekt joins a crowded market, dominated by Valve's (private) Steam, and competes for second place with the likes of EA's Origin, Ubisoft's Uplay and Activision-Blizzard's Battlenet. It looks like it is winning the fight. First of all, it is commendable how forward thinking the company has been. While major game developers have only made the direct to consumer push in the past couple of years, Good Old Games did it back in 2008. Like Steam, GOG sells games from any developer that has an interest in publishing on the platform, this flies in the face of the other aforementioned offerings.

And here again, we see the pro-consumer tendencies of the company spurring growth. While until recently Steam didn't offer refunds (and has strict return policies), GOG has led the way. They offer a 30-day refund policy on any game, along with a system in which they credit gamers who have to pay more in their local currency than US pricing. This has led to serious growth in Europe.

Future catalysts

CD Projekt has been busy executing on its 2016-2021 vision, in which the company articulates clear yearly targets and lays out clear goals. These can simply be broken down into two separate categories, internal game development and GOG.

Let's start with GOG. For a long time, the platform has been the go-to choice for independent developers, classic titles (hence "Good Old Games") and CD's internal IP. The company has been working hard to make it a direct competitor to Steam. How they intend to do this is by attracting other AAA titles to the platform with deep integration for GOG Galaxy. The problem they've been having ties back to their DRM-free approach. Developers are wary of piracy should they publish to the site. To that, I raise two points.

Firstly, every major game release on the PC has been cracked and pirated, there are NO exceptions. What developers need to be looking to is how one entices pirating consumers to become paying consumers. Offering a platform that gamers love, from a company they respect is a good start.

Secondly, the proof is in the pudding. The Witcher 3, which carries no DRM whatsoever, has sold more on PC than on the PlayStation and Xbox combined (platforms that are essentially piracy-proof).

Other AAA developers will begin to migrate to the platform as they see the continued failure of DRM in protecting their IP, and the continued success of CD Projekt's games and platform. The amount of impact further acceptance of GOG could have on CD Projekt's bottom line is immense. Their main competitor, Steam commonly has over 10 million concurrent active users. Valve is a private company and does not release financial disclosures. Considering they reportedly turned down an offer for $1 billion in 2012 by EA and Steam has grown its peak concurrent player base from 6 million to 14 million (and grown their pure-profit in game items massively since then)... It is likely worth an order of magnitude more than that.

Now, one must ask themselves "How does Cd Projekt take on Valve and win?" And that is really quite a simple answer, they provide a better experience. Valve has made a variety of missteps in the past couple years that has angered its user base. These include but are not limited to:

Implementing an early-access (selling games not fully developed) with improper quality control. This famously led to a $7 game that contained a text file laying out what the developer wanted to accomplish. Valve is attempting to overhaul the system but has not yet implemented sufficient quality control. The benchmark for them to look at happens to be.... GOG! Anti-consumer DRM. I've gone into discussion above on this. In short, it angers customers when they cannot play what the bought and actually encourages piracy... Ironically, pirated games do not have DRM and give more freedom that games purchased by Valve. GOG does not sell a game with DRM, period. Overcharging non-US customers. What has partially led to extensive video game piracy in countries such as Russia have been high flying prices on Steam's platform. As a Canadian, I often find myself paying above the US price factoring in CAD/USD exchange. GOG does not do this. In Russia, where incomes are lower, games are cheaper. In Canada, games are the same price as they are in America. As they should be... Valve's practices are so bad in this regard, they are under investigation by European anti-trust prosecutors for geo-blocking. That means should I buy a video game "key" in say Estonia, I cannot use it in the United Kingdom.

This is already starting to show through. A simple search of 'GOG Galaxy vs Steam' shows the gaming community's sentiment, they're overwhelmingly in favour of GOG over Steam. As the customers continue to adopt the platform, the developers will come with it.

Now, CD Projekt's in-house game development.

The last game running on REDengine, released in 2015, is subjectively the best looking game ever made



While the Witcher series continues to drive significant revenues, CD Projekt is making a big push into creating the next blockbuster IP. That comes in the form of Cyberpunk 2077, a role-playing game that commenced development half a decade ago. The game is built on the same best in class in-house Redengine. Following the same open world RPG formula, the game will be set in a steampunk setting instead of a historical one. Considering the game's high anticipation and CD Projekt's massive following post-Witcher 3 launch, it is not unreasonable to expect even higher revenues than the Witcher 3. I'll speak to the value proposition the stock possesses below. This is ignoring the potential for future Witcher 3 add-ons, considering the game is selling almost as well as it did at launch...

Here are expectations for CD Projekt Red (Red being their development arm) from 2017-2021 laid out by management

Release of Cyberpunk 2077.

Release of another AAA RPG title.

Expansion of our core franchises with additional media content and product lines.

Further active marketing and support for our earlier releases.

Near-twofold expansion of the CD PROJEKT RED team. Creation of teams, two of which will be tasked with development of games representing new segments.

Establishment of new local branches of CD PROJEKT RED in key territories.

These are great plans for the company and shareholders alike. This means in the next 4 years the company will release two new AAA titles. The last one they released netted a cool $400 million in sales...

Financial metrics

CD Projekt has been an absolute rockstar (no pun intended) over the past couple of years. The company has grown their profits 10-fold over the past 5 years, driven by strong Witcher 3 sales. What I consider to be more impressive than their growth is the impressive long-tail they experienced in 2016. No AAA titles were launched, only an expansion for The Witcher 3. Revenues and profits decline only ~25%. With the launch of 2 new AAA titles within the next 3 years, soon long-tail from these games will far exceed new game launch revenues. In fact Q1 2017 profits increased 41% while revenues increased 15% while we are 2 years into no major new launch.

GOG continues to exceed expectations, posting amazing growth throughout 2016.

Gwent (a card game based on the popular Witcher 3 character) was enough to keep profits growing for another year.

Best of all, the company isn't that expensive! It trades barely above 20x 2015 earnings, and below 30x 2016 earnings. 2017 is shaping up to put it in the mid 20s multiple (though it'll be much cheaper should Cyberpunk launch in FY 2017). That is below the S&P 500's 25.59 multiple. Things start to get really interesting once we factor in the launch of two new IPs in the next four years. Revenues octupled YOY the last time an AAA game was released (about PLN $700 million in added revenue). Let's assume the two next games one being Cyberpunk, meets Witcher 3 sales, and one almost assuredly being Witcher 4 beat Witcher 3 sales by 25% (which is an incredibly conservative expectation). Based on the prior performance of the Witcher 2 and 3 after launch, it is safe to assume a 20% drop off in the two years following launch, and a 40% drop thereafter. That takes us to PLN $1.467 billion in 2021. 2015 highs were PLN $800 million. Maintaining their 2016 margins, that'd give us a profit of PLN PLN $733 million. In my model, the stock is priced at 11x FY 2021 earnings. This model downplays GOG Galaxy growth, which is a little harder to predict. The video game industry continues to grow 5% annually, and CD Projekt will be there, gobbling up new market share.

Bringing Steam to a boiling point

A gutsy move I think CD Projekt should consider is publishing The Witcher 4 exclusively on GOG as their PC distribution platform. The IP is such a juggernaut (here's Barrack Obama praising the series), it would be the killer-app the company needs to bring GOG Galaxy in direct competition with Steam. This could backfire and seriously hurt PC sales and lead to increased piracy. Or it could drive billions in future revenues via a bigger, stronger GOG. Management is aware of this option being available, and I assume is hesitant in doing it because they feel it is anti-consumer. However, I feel the company could frame it as being for the consumer, something to the effect of "We could not in good conscience publish on a platform that doesn't grant our fans freedom to play their games how they want when they want".

Conclusion

CD Projekt is far and away my favourite investment opportunity in the market today. It has the best developers, the best games and the best plan for growth in the industry. The company faces industry tailwinds and trades at a lower multiple than the S&P 500 as a whole. As happy as I've been playing CD Projekt's games over the past 5 years, I've been even happier to own their stock. Both are set to continue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI, EA, OTGLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Personally, I'm a big fan of the Witcher series, which spurred my interest in the stock almost half a decade ago!