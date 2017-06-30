West Musgrave Could Be A Turning Point For OZ Minerals

Investment Thesis

OZ Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) (Ticker: OZL in Australia) is a primary copper producer with a solid production profile that controls some promising longer-term development opportunities. It is a good value for investors who want exposure to rising copper prices from a company with a strong balance sheet and one that operates exclusively in a safer jurisdiction.

Taking a deep look at the company's production profile and development pipeline reveals that it will face significant capital commitments in the coming years, although these will be met exclusively by its cash on hand and internal cash generation. At the same time, these development plans roll out (around 2019) the company will also be transitioning to exclusively underground mining, giving it a higher inherent cost structure. Free cash flow generation will be limited for several years and dividends will be restricted.

Investors should pay close attention to the coming economic studies for its West Musgrave project. West Musgrave is a large, relatively higher grade, open-pitable deposit that has the potential to not only keep the company's production levels moving higher but also lower its inherent cost structure. Timing here is essential for longer-term investors looking for exceptional gains.

Background on OZ Minerals



OZ Minerals is an Australian mining company focused on copper production. [Note: I recommend that investors buying shares of OZ Minerals do so directly on the Australian Securities Exchange where there is significantly more liquidity.] Formed in 2008 through the merger of Oxiana and Zinifex, the company is now Australia's 3rd largest copper producer and a significant global producer of the metal. OZ is currently the 10th largest holding in the Global X Funds Copper Miners ETF (COPX).

The OZ Minerals operating today was essentially molded in 2009 after the company sold off a bunch of assets and began producing copper from the open pit portion of its flagship Prominent Hill mine in South Australia. In 2016, the company implemented a plan to extend the mine's production out to 2028. On deck for 2019 is the company's Carrapateena project which is about 200 miles southeast of Prominent Hill. It was purchased in 2011 for $250 million (plus $50 million upon commercial production) which has turned out to be a good value, given that a recent pre-feasibility study for a 20+ year mine plan shows a net present value of $820 million (9.5% discount rate) at current copper prices. (It is interesting to note that one exploration drill hole at Carrapateena hit an eye-popping 905 meters of 2.08% copper and .98 g/t gold!) Both Prominent Hill and Carrapateena host iron oxide copper gold ("IOCG") deposits which typically have higher grades than the average global copper project. This has resulted in a cost structure for both mines that places them in the bottom cost quartile.

Production Profile

I modeled out the production profile for both mines under the current mine plans and this is presented visually in the following chart (CE = copper equivalent):

(Note: Carrapateena production is scheduled to continue to 2038, which is beyond the parameters of this chart.)

I noted on the chart (red dotted line) how OZ now has a production pipeline ahead of them for the next 11 years that will average 167,255 CE tons per year. This means the company is now setup to at least continue its 2015 to 2017 annual level of production, on an average basis, out to 2028. As it stands now, Prominent Hill may close down in 2028 and this production drop-off is easily seen in the chart.

Given that a new mine typically takes a couple years to ramp up to full capacity, OZ will need another 75,000 tons of CE production coming online in about 10 years. This is the equivalent of another Carrapateena, a mine which requires an initial capital investment of about $630 million. Ideally, the company will be able to bring at least two new mines online by 2028 or perhaps one new mine coupled with an extension of Prominent Hill and/or an expansion of Carrapateena.

As of July 2016, Prominent Hill had a remaining Resource of 172 million tons with only 74 million of it scheduled to be mined out to 2028 so there is clearly the potential to eventually extend the life of the mine. Most of this remaining Resource currently sits in the Inferred category. The following diagram of the Prominent Hill mine shows where the Measured ("purple"), Indicated ("blue"), and Inferred ("gray") lie within the deposit. The current plan is for underground mining to continue in the Measured and Indicated regions until 2028, by which time these areas will be mostly depleted. In the diagram we can see that OZ is lining up drilling for later this year to further delineate the Inferred portion of the Resource.

I suspect that the results from this expansionary drilling will come and go with no near term impact on the stock price as this tends to be the case with established producers. However, if this delineation work can upgrade the confidence level to the Measured and/or Indicated category with the same or better grades currently being mined, then the mine life at Prominent Hill could conceivably be extended by another 10 to 20 years. In this case, OZ would have a baseline level of CE production of about 135,000 tons going out to at least 2038 (a 20+ year mine life).

Investors should not lose sight of the value of this extended mine life. The capital required for OZ to build Carrapateena is going to come out of their own internal cash generation over the next few years so by the time we hit next decade the company will likely have a long runway of production ahead of them with no debt on the balance sheet. This looks to be good timing, given that some analysts are expecting copper to hit a greenfield, or even what McKinsey calls a "fly up" phase, around this time. This means copper producers will be struggling to maintain production due to the depletion of some existing mines and capital will be bidding up brand new projects across the globe. We could see OZ enter this phase with no immediate need to deploy capital for such production maintenance. Such an occurrence would likely coincide with significantly higher copper prices. OZ would thus be positioned to generate exceptional free cash flow and shareholders would be able to quickly profit from higher copper prices through dividends, share repurchases, and thoughtful reinvestment in growth projects, as opposed to being forced to overpay to just maintain production.

Next we want to look at OZ's exploration bench to see what could possibly come next in the production pipeline. I think this should be a key area of focus for longer term investors, because it is here that significant value creation could be unlocked. The following map from a recent investor presentation lays out the array of opportunities that OZ is involved in mostly across Australia, but also now in Mexico and Portugal:

Source: Ozminerals.com; used with permission



The West Musgrave Project, a copper-nickel deposit in Western Australia, may be the next development move for OZ. In October 2016, OZ completed a joint venture agreement with its current operator, Cassini Resources, to fast track the development of the project. By committing a minimum of $36 million to the exploration and development of West Musgrave, OZ will earn a 70% interest in the project. OZ has so far committed two members of its technical staff to the project and has commenced a $3 million scoping study to begin examining the economics of the project. There is a little under 3 years remaining in the Agreement's 3-stage timeline. If carried through to completion and a decision is made to build a mine, development would likely begin around the 2021 time frame.

The West Musgrave Project is the largest, undeveloped copper-nickel deposit in Australia. It consists of three distinct sulphide deposits which I have laid out in the following table:

Deposit Tonnage (millions) Resource Copper Grade

Nickel Grade CE Grade NE Grade Babel 69.7 Indicated .42% .39% 104.5 Inferred .40% .38% Nebo 25.8 Indicated .46% .52% 3 Inferred .48% .60% Babel & Nebo Combined 203.1 .42% .41% 1.4% .57% Succoth 156 Inferred .60 .06%

(Note: Babel & Nebo also contain small amounts of cobalt, gold, platinum, and palladium.)

Babel & Nebo lie next to each other so they are combined in the Resource table. In their most recent investor presentation, Cassini notes that the size and grade of the Nebo-Babel nickel equivalent resource is "comparable in scale to the tier one nickel assets of BHP Billiton (BHP) and Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY)" in Western Australia.

Notably, the West Musgrave deposits are flat and at a shallow depth. They would most likely be open-pitable with low strip ratios. A 200+ million ton open pit mine with a 1.4% copper equivalent grade Resource would likely boast very positive economic results. For comparison, I recently conducted an extensive analysis of lower grade copper projects which included the following open pit development projects with sizes comparable to the Nebo-Babel 203 million ton deposit:

Deposit Company Country Tonnage (millions) CE Grade Initial CAPEX / Resource Tonnage Estimated After Tax IRR Red Chris Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) Canada 302 .57% 1.5 25% Antilla Panoro Minerals (OTC:POROF) Peru 292 .31% 2.1 15% Calingiri Caravel Minerals Australia 251 .34% 1.8 25% Morrison Pacific Booker Minerals (PBM) Canada 224 .45% 1.7 24% Halilaga Teck Resources (TECK); Liberty Gold (OTCPK:LGDTF) Turkey 183 .60% 1.9 43% Tepal Geologix Explorations (OTCPK:GIXEF) Mexico 150 .45% 1.4 24% Kwanika Serengeti Resources (OTC:SGRNF) Canada 134 .58% 2.6 21% Copper Flat THEMAC Resources (OTC:MACQF) USA 113 .40% 3.2 20%

(Note: Equivalent grade assumes $1,300 gold, $6,000 copper, and $20 silver; molybdenum not included in equivalent grade; Kwanika's development plan also includes some underground production)

We can see in this table that all but one of these eight open pit copper projects registered an after tax internal rate of return ("IRR") greater than 20% and all of these projects have CE grades of .60% or less. The Nebo-Babel deposit boasts a CE grade of 1.4% which is more than twice that of all these projects. Caravel Minerals' Calingiri deposit is also located in Western Australia. Its initial CAPEX requirement is $440 million which gives it an Initial CAPEX / Resource Size ratio of 1.75. My research has shown that Initial CAPEX to Resource Size ratios below 2 almost invariably leads to better economic return potential for lower grade projects. Notably, Nebo-Babel's CE grade is over 4 times higher than Calingiri! This implies that the project could have significantly higher IRR potential. Among other things, far less truck haulage would be required to dig up the same amount of copper.

Lastly here, what strikes me about West Musgrave is the sheer size and potential of the district. Cassini's tenement includes a 20+ mile long mineralized trend where the company continues to generate interesting exploration results such as the following:

Sugar Lode (adjacent to the northern boundary of Nebo) - 46 meters grading .98% nickel and .53% copper

Yappsu - 45.6 meters grading .50% nickel & .68% copper

Yappsu - 70.5 meters grading .44% nickel & .42% copper

Babylon (adjacent to Succoth) - 28.7 meters grading 1.05% copper

One Tree Hill - 34 meters grading 1.05% copper

So not only does OZ look to have a very attractive development project on the bench with West Musgrave, but the broader tenement is highly prospective. With the ability to control Musgrave through the fulfillment of its agreement with Cassini, OZ could have a pipeline of even more good grade projects for decades to come.

If OZ eventually mined Nebo-Babel over a twenty year period, they could potentially add 142,000 tons of annual CE production. In the above chart I show the production level declining in 2023, however, if Nebo-Babel is successfully put into production, this could very well keep climbing at the same trajectory taking annual CE production to around 275,000 tons around the middle of next decade.

Overall, I think OZ Minerals has a solid production back log with Carrapateena and then possibly Nebo-Babel. Furthermore, the addition of a large, good grade open pit project like Nebo-Babel would reduce the firm's overall cost structure. OZ's underground unit mining costs at Prominent Hill are about $55 per ton, whereas their open pit unit mining costs there are only about $7.5 per ton. As we approach the middle of next decade, OZ could not only become a substantially larger copper producer, but also one that generates higher margins due to the lower costs associated with open pit mining.

Cost Structure

To look at OZ's real cost of mining I am going to rely on my own methodology and specifically on the Cost Effectiveness of Overall Business, which I define as follows:

Cost of Overall Business = Total Revenue - Net Cash from Operating Activities + Sustaining Capital Expenditures

I am going to apply this calculation against OZ's last eight financial years - a period which includes their entire history of operating the Prominent Hill mine. Prominent Hill's operations have also included both open pit and underground mining which adds a bit of balance to this assessment. Also, this 8-year period has included significant fluctuations in the Australian dollar versus the U.S. dollar. This is important because OZ's costs are mostly in Australian dollars, while their revenue is in U.S. dollars.

This Cost of Overall Business will tell us what the real cost has been for OZ to run and sustain their entire mining business. It does not include any expansionary capital expenditures ("CAPEX") or other cash flows from investing activities, such as proceeds from asset sales or acquisition payments. The idea here is to hone in on the inherent cost structure of the regular business operations, including the necessary investments to continue to extend the mine life of current operations. From here we can assess how much extra cash the business typically has left over to grow the business and reward shareholders.

The following table breaks down the historical Cost of Overall Business for OZ Minerals from 2009 to 2016 and how this impacted free cash flow:

Total Average Comments Copper Equivalent Production (tons) 1,043,984 130,498 silver production not included Total Revenue $7.5 billion $941 million Net Cash from Operating Activities $2.9 billion $364 million average net cash margin of 39% Sustaining Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX") $1.8 billion $230 million Cost of Overall Business $6.5 billion $807 million Cost of Overall Business per CE Ton Produced $6,186 $3.09 per CE pound produced Free Cash Flow $1.1 billion $134 million calculated by subtracting sustaining CAPEX from Net Cash from Operating Activities; average free cash flow margin of 14% Free Cash Flow Per CE Ton Produced $1,027 $.51 per CE pound produced

We can see here that the average Overall Business cost per ton over the last eight years was $6,186 ($3.09 per lb.). This came during a period when the average annual copper price was $6,709 per ton. With the copper price now hovering around $5,900 per ton, the immediate question is whether or not OZ Mineral's profitability outlook has dimmed?

It is important to note that OZ's Overall Business cost per ton has averaged a lower $5,264 per ton from 2015 to 2017 (incorporating my 2017 estimates). We all know that energy costs have collapsed during this period and most readers are probably aware that the Australian dollar has depreciated by about 30% against the U.S. dollar, however, there are several other internal factors at play with OZ's operations.

Prominent Hill began as strictly an open pit mine in 2009. Strip ratios (the ratio of waste rock to ore) have a significant impact on open pit operations whereas they are not as relevant for regular underground operations. Back in 2012 and 2013, a significant amount of additional overburden had to be removed causing the strip ratio at the mine to skyrocket and, as you can see in the following chart, this also sent the mine costs per ton higher.

In 2012, Prominent Hill also began an underground operation that really began ramping up production around 2015. As mentioned previously, the mine's underground costs are running about $55 per ton while its open pit mining costs are only running about $7.5 per ton. This helps explain why OZ's mining costs in the above chart did not continue lower with the strip ratio in 2015 but instead stabilized around $18 per ton. This will be the floor as Prominent Hill continues to transition to exclusively in underground operation in 2019. Carrapateena is expected to start up in 2019 and it will also be an underground operation where the pre-feasibility study anticipated mining costs of about $40 per ton.

Putting the last few paragraphs together, it is true that OZ's mining costs have been on a general downward trajectory boosted by lower energy costs, a lower Aussie dollar, and falling strip ratios, however, I do not expect them to move lower from here due to the underground transition at Prominent Hill.

All this being said, the higher underground costs are not really going to eat into OZ's overall margins because the company has been stockpiling a significant amount of open pit ore at Prominent Hill to run through the mill there from 2019 to 2022. (At present, I estimate that Prominent Hill has almost 27 million tons of ore in its stockpile which, when processed, will translate into more than 300,000 tons of CE production.) In fact, I expect OZ's Overall Business costs per ton to drop into the lower $4,000 per ton range over the next few years due to declining sustaining CAPEX demands at Prominent Hill. Nonetheless, I expect the company to not yield any free cash flow over the next two years (assuming $5,500 to $6,000 per ton copper) due to the significant CAPEX that they will need to commit to get Carrapateena moving metal by the end of the decade. They are also building a concentrate treatment plant at Carrapateena so CAPEX is likely to be close to $900 million over the next two years.

Balance Sheet & Dividend Considerations

At the end of 2016, OZ had $656 million in cash on its balance sheet and no long term debt. Also, the company is carrying $360 million of non-current inventories on its balance sheet due to the open pit ore stockpiling at Prominent Hill that I mentioned. I suspect that the company has applied a conservative valuation to these inventories so if we have higher copper prices when these stockpiles are milled, this could unlock some hidden value. Altogether, the company had $2.35 billion of net assets on its balance sheet at the end of 2016. The current share price gives the company a market capitalization of $1.72 billion so it is trading about 27% below book value.

OZ's dividend policy is to pay out at least 20% of free cash flow. In 2016, they paid out about 30% which equated to a yield of 3% based upon the year end share price. I estimate that OZ will generate at least $200 million of free cash flow this year so a higher, 30% repeat performance is likely. This equates to a 3.6% yield at the current share price. However, their developmental cash commitments over the next several years are likely to restrain the dividend so investors should not expect anything more than 3%, unless we have much higher copper prices.

Strategic Conclusion

The following chart shows the 5-year historical performance of OZ shares on the U.S. over-the-counter ("OTC") market:

OZMLF data by YCharts

As you can see here they have been trending higher since early 2016 alongside of higher copper prices. They changed hands yesterday in Australia for AUD $7.48 per share. At this price, I estimate the stock is trading for a little over 8 times my 2017 free cash flow per share estimate and a little over 7 times my 2020 free cash flow per share estimate which includes Carrapateena at near full production. Is this stock overvalued? Not at all. It is trading below book value and carries a dividend yield in the 3% - 3.6% range. Is it a screaming buy? Not really, absent much higher copper prices. It could be a buy though for certain longer term investors - especially those who need or want dividend income - looking for a sound, primary copper producer operating in a relatively safe jurisdiction.

From a more near term perspective I can see only two catalysts that are going to move OZ's shares higher. One is obviously higher copper prices and the second is the company itself being an acquisition target. In general, they have attractive projects in highly regarded jurisdictions. Beyond that, I see little to be excited about for someone looking for exceptional gains. The company is going to be draining their cash balance over the next couple years to develop Carrapateena so, outside of significantly higher copper prices, there will be little extra cash to swing the needle otherwise. Moreover, once that is done a development decision for West Musgrave may be at the door step and then more significant CAPEX outlays will be necessary.

To me it is the potential development of West Musgrave that can really swing my view on the company to a longer term buy. This is because the addition of a significant amount of open pit production and the potential for even more down the road, given the size of the tenement, opens the door for OZ Minerals to become a structurally lower cost operation. With Prominent Hill transitioning to mostly and then all underground and Carrapateena being an underground mine, the company's costs structure will remain higher. Absent significantly higher copper prices, my estimates show that the company will not be able to generate free cash flow margins above 20%. 20% is a threshold I like to look at to find companies that can really outperform in the mining sector.

My strategy here is to wait and see. An initial economic study is due out later this year on West Musgrave. If it looks good, the company will then progress to a more detailed preliminary feasibility study. If these studies present the kind of IRRs that I think they will, then the company will be on my radar. I suspect that the short-sighted market not react to this at all, and at some point, we will get a major sell-off which will create a deep value opportunity on the stock. As sentiment rebounds and the market slowly wakes up to OZ's increased profit potential, significant gains could then be realized over a multi-year period.

Disclosure

I am an investment adviser and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption.

Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into the account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

All data presented by the author is regarded as factual, however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis.

Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment adviser.

My clients always come first. I reserve the right to buy or sell any security at any time, often for reasons not related to my articles, in order to properly manage their portfolios.

