MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Come Back Down After ADA Conference Bump

MannKind (MNKD) investors have had an interesting week. The company made some financial moves regarding its cash and credit, but, as yet has been unable to deliver a deal that brings in a material level of new cash. Many investors were encouraged by the 385 Afrezza scripts sold in the week after the American Diabetes Association Conference only to see that excitement temper with scripts in the latest report at 336.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Mannkind is closing in on one year since it took full control of marketing Afrezza. For the bulk of that year's scripts have remained relatively flat. In the last couple of months some traction has started, but sales are still materially lower than they need to be to impress the street.

Most investors have arrived at the conclusion that getting new scripts seems to be a difficult enough task, but getting refills is even more challenging. The trend line on Afrezza refills points negative. Despite nearly 6,700 new scripts being filled over the last 51 weeks, weekly refills have found themselves in the mid 100's week after week. The major problem with a poor refill rate is that MannKind needs return business to drive the model, gain efficiency, and grow. There has been frequent discussion about the cause of poor refill rate. Theories include:

Lack of insurance

High cost

Dosing issues

Perceived or real efficacy issues

Side effects

Regardless of the reason or combination of reasons, the company has been unable to conquer the problem. Despite management indicating that it understands the market and how to address it, month after month passes with minimal progress. Adding insult to injury is that getting new scripts (people to try Afrezza) without addressing the refill issue is a double edged sword. Every person that tries Afrezza and walks away from it is another person that is less likely to ever give it another shot in the future.

With Afrezza in MannKind's control, the numbers have simply been underwhelming. With the exception of the spike following the ADA conference there is not much to look at. A drug company can not go on indefinitely and hope that annual conferences build enough business.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a quarter over quarter basis, there is no debate that the ADA conference gets a big assist. Sales in Q2 are currently 20.38% above the numbers delivered in Q1. While Q1 was not very impressive, getting above 20% on a quarter over quarter basis is an accomplishment. This last 5 weeks or so have actually shown more traction than we have been seeing.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

On a year over year basis we are approaching the end of MannKind efforts being compared to Sanofi efforts. Sales of Afrezza in Q2 of this year vs. Q2 of last year are now very close. The current quarter is now just 2.07% lower than a year ago. In my opinion the company may actually erase the remaining small deficit with next weeks numbers. As we move into Q3 of 2017, all year over year comparisons will now be MannKind efforts vs. itself. Given the flatness of the MannKind efforts in 2016, there should actually be some pretty decent percentage gains on comparisons moving forward.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The bottom line with MannKind these days is sales and cash. Despite MannKind drawing down its credit line and the company renegotiating its debt payment with Deerfield, the cash situation remains as desperate as it has been, and actually the perceived cash runway has shortened.

For the week ending June 23rd I have the cash remaining at $23.4 million and the credit available at $30.1 million. What we all learned this week was that the credit line only provided $19.4 million and the $10.6 million of that line was used to pay interest due to the Mann Group.

In the chart below I show the drawdown of the credit line as happening next week. I also show the Deerfield payment being pushed out until the end of October. Deerfield now requires that MannKind have at least $10 million in cash at the end of July, August, September, October, and then December.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

By my estimation MannKind will fall out of compliance on October 31st at the very moment it pays the $10 million due to Deerfield. What this should tell investors is that it is very critical that MannKind raise outside cash quickly and in addition try to settle up the Deerfield debt with shares. That will bring about dilution, but this company is in survival mode. Investors simply need to realize this.

With some of the recent announcements it is quite clear that MannKind is seeking strategic advise. In my opinion this company very well could be looking to sell itself. What investors need to consider is what such a deal would bring. Those that got into this equity after the reverse split are in a much different boat than those that are longer term investors. As an example, a buyout at $2.50 per share would make one group of investors pretty happy, while another would have some substantial capital losses to write off for years to come. Retail investors that are bullish on Afrezza may well be aligned in that thought process, but could find themselves on opposite teams in any realistic buyout scenario.

MannKind has about 9 weeks to figure out its plans. Realistically it has less. Adding authorized shares or a reorganization plan take time off of the clock. If you are invested in this equity and are thinking you can take the summer off, you are mistaken. Pay close attention to this stock, and if you have not yet given yourself a reality check, do so soon. The echo chambers on the Internet can be more dangerous than low script sales. Stay Tuned!

