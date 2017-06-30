Will Fuel Efficient Vehicles Decimate Oil Demand?

The Age of Tesla has prompted many prognostications on the end of oil.

You are getting conned again. The latest bogeyman that will "destroy" oil is the "peak demand" theory. I am going to look at the global vehicle fleet and project some really optimistic fuel efficiency numbers to show you that fuel demand is here to stay.

The Oil ETF (USO) just cannot catch a break. OPEC's cuts have failed to prop the market and ETF lost 14% from its May high. Additionally with mild contango as far as the eye can see, the decay in USO ETF should continue for the foreseeable future, making a steep task for this ETF to gain.

Oil stocks ETF (XLE) did a bit better with a 9% loss but that was due to strength in the majors. Some smaller caps like Whiting Petroleum (WLL) were down almost 40%. The oil service stocks were hit really hard on this downturn as well with Noble Corp, (NE), Transocean (RIG), Ensco (ESV) and others hitting 52 week lows.

The market often creates the news. It is not uncommon to hear bearish stories being spun in the midst of severe price declines. Even if there is no causality between the stories and the price. The two sets gaining prominence this time were.

Shale oil will be able to produce infinite number of barrels at $40. Electric vehicles & increases in fuel efficiency will eat up future oil demand.

I am here to look at the latter.

Tesla (TSLA) is one of the most popular tickers on SeekingAlpha. The latest model 3 release date and profitability is a hotly debated topic. With all the press this is getting, people have been extrapolating this to all future cars and hence stories of the demise of oil demand. But what is the true story?

Will we have a complete electric vehicle fleet by 2030?

Saudi Arabia recently made headlines by outlining a long term plan to wean off oil. Saudi Arabia added that they would not care if the oil price is $0 in 2030. India joined the recent fray saying they will only sell electric cars in the year 2030.

I had previously written an article debunking the Rethinkx report and their projections that we will have a complete electric automated fleet by 2030. To summarize the points from that,

Majority of world lithium rests in Bolivia, Argentina and Chile.

Total annual lithium production required for complete electrification only of the US car fleet is 30 fold current global lithium production.

Mid-level increases in battery technology will not help as car manufacturers will use that to give the cars a longer "charge free" range.

In fact, current global electric vehicle fleet just crossed 2 million in 2016. 2017 should have sales around 600,00- 700,000 vehicles. This pales in comparison to total projected car sales of 93.5 Million. The drop in the bucket is even more dramatic when compared to the size of the global vehicle fleet of over 1.2 Billion cars. While electric vehicles sales will increase rapidly, I think over the next 13 years they will struggle to reach over 10%-15% of annual car sales from both an adoption, and lithium supply perspective.

What about other Hybrids?

2018 Toyota Camry made the news boasting of best in class fuel economy of 56 Miles per Gallon. The unstressed part of the report was that the high fuel economy came when using Lithium-Ion Batteries. The same ones which will be a limiting factor for EVs. Other hybrids (Non Lithium) can and will increase efficiency but overall gains in fleet efficiency will take significant time.

So what kind of demand can we expect?

I modeled fuel demand out to 2030, by using some very optimistic fuel economy assumptions. They were:

Global car fleet growth of 4% a year till 2025 and 3% from 2025 to 2030. this is in line with standard forecasts for a 2 Billion car fleet by 2030

Annual vehicle sales of 90 million in 2017 rising 3% a year. Difference between increase in car fleet and annual sales is to replace older clunkers with more efficient vehicles.

A 1% annual increase in miles driven. While the western world miles driven has been flat, emerging economy growth has been quite strong and as their share of the global car fleet increases, 1% may prove to be very conservative.

Current global fuel economy of 30/MPG. The US is currently around 24/mpg, but the rest of the world has far better fuel economy.

Average new vehicle fuel economy is 50/mpg from 2018 . This is the big number. I am making a big leap of faith here. Current average in the US for new car sales is just 25.3/mpg. Globally this is close to 30/mpg. So in essence I am assuming global new vehicle efficiency jumps 66% in the next 6 months.

. This is the big number. I am making a big leap of faith here. Current average in the US for new car sales is just 25.3/mpg. Globally this is close to 30/mpg. So in essence I am assuming global new vehicle efficiency jumps 66% in the next 6 months. In 2021 new vehicle fuel economy jumps again to 60/mpg . Again this is for every single car and hence I believe very optimistic.

. Again this is for every single car and hence I believe very optimistic. I am not modeling electric vehicles separately as their overall impact in this time frame will be really small and the big jump in the previous points takes care of this.

Basing today's global gasoline demand at an arbitrary value of 100, this set of assumptions gets us to total gasoline demand of 112.70 in 2030 or a 12.70% increase over today's consumption.

Plotting the Fuel demand over the next 13 years based to 100, looks like this.

Changing the miles driven to just a 0.25% increase a year, still increases base fuel demand relative to today.

Conclusion:

Fuel consumption is obviously not the only use of oil. All other uses should increase at a faster rate and move closer to world GDP growth. Based on this information it seems highly likely that world oil demand will exceed current levels by a significant amount in 2030 (first case) even if huge efficiency gains can be made and implemented. The risks to this forecast are largely to the upside as more likely trajectory of new vehicle fuel efficiency is an annual increase of 2 Mpg, reaching 50 MPG closer to 2025 rather than right away as I have modeled.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to purchase a Nissan Leaf as my next car and help improve the efficiency of our Global Vehicle Fleet.