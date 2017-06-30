BP Expects $750 Million Write-Off Due To Angola's Kwanza Basin Fiasco

BP's strategy to expand rapidly in the LNG market is now well-defined and I believe it is a positive for shareholders.

BP has decided to relinquish its 50% interest in Block 24/11 offshore southern Angola after Katambi has not been determined to be commercial.

UK oil major BP will take a $750 million hit in its 2Q'2017 results over unsuccessful exploration efforts offshore Angola.

BP Plc (NYSE:BP)

Investment thesis:

UK oil major BP strategy to expand rapidly in the LNG market is now well-defined. The company's long-term vision was first laid down in 2016. It is to make progress in shifting its exploration portfolio toward natural gas and advantaged oil. The goal is to create a new liquefied natural gas hub in Africa. BP's strategy to expand rapidly in the LNG market is now well-defined and I believe it is a positive for shareholders.

BP's offshore exploration strategy in Africa:

In order to achieve this goal, BP decided to invest in two significant projects in Egypt and Mauritania/Senegal late last year, adding to its Angola assets.

1 - Egypt.

BP agreed to buy a 10% stake in Egypt's giant Zohr gas field (Shorouk offshore concession) from Eni for $375 million on November 25, 2016.

The deal gives Eni much-needed cash as part of its 5 billion euro divestment plan to continue investing and paying dividends despite weak oil prices. The companies also agreed BP could purchase another 5 percent of the field before the end of next year, when the Zohr field is slated to start production, under the same terms and that BP would reimburse Eni around $150 million in past expenditure [...] Zohr, discovered by Eni last year, has an estimated 850 billion cubic meters of gas in place.

2 - Mauritania/Senegal

On December 19, 2016, BP announced the following (illustrated with maps):

BP announced today that it has signed agreements with Kosmos Energy to acquire a 62% working interest, including operatorship, of Kosmos' exploration blocks in Mauritania and a 32.49% effective working interest in Kosmos' Senegal exploration blocks -- acreage which holds world-class deepwater gas discoveries and exploration prospectivity across both countries.

BP paid Kosmos a total cash of $916 million, with an immediate payment of $162 million as cash bonus. Also, Kosmos will receive $2/barrel for up to 1 Billion Boe as production royalty.

3 - Angola.

BP was awarded five more deep water blocks in Angola in December 2011 placing the company in the leading position in the Country.

BP was awarded operatorship of Blocks 19 and 24 with 50% interest, and additional non-operating interests in Blocks 20 (20%) and 25 (15%). With Block 26, the five new blocks cover a total area of 24,000 km2 in water depths from 200 to 2500 metres, and increase BP’s total Angolan acreage by 275%. Separately, BP has recently taken a 40% stake in the 4,840 km2 Block 26 in the Benguela basin, by agreeing a farm-in deal with Brazilian national oil company, Petrobras, which operates the block.

Courtesy BP

BP's Angola stake has been reduced after unsuccessful exploration efforts.

The oil company indicated in an update on Thursday that, as part of the ongoing portfolio evaluation, it had decided to relinquish its 50% interest in Block 24/11. Also, a gas discovery called Katambi, made in the block in 2014, has not been determined to be commercial. This was the trigger for the significant write-off.

Africa is not the only location where BP is actively involved. The company indicated that it announced four gas discoveries so far in 2017.

The Savannah and Macadamia gas discoveries in Trinidad, announced earlier in June, together are expected to unlock around 2 trillion cubic feet of gas in place and to support further development in BP’s long-standing business in Trinidad. The Qattameya discovery in Egypt, announced in March, was the third gas discovery on the North Damietta Offshore concession, where BP is already developing the Atoll field. Following the completion of its entry into Senegal, in May BP and partner Kosmos Energy announced a major gas discovery with the Yakaar-1 exploration well, which further confirms offshore Mauritania and Senegal as a world class hydrocarbon basin. The partners plan a drill stem test at the Tortue Field and a further three exploration wells over the next 12 months.

Beside Trinidad, BP signed a swap agreement with Statoil on June 9, 2017 for the Bight in Australia.

Overall, BP offshore activity and production are set to increase.

BP has also continued to seek and access attractive new exploration acreage and opportunities globally. Building on incumbent positions, BP has been awarded new licences in the US Gulf of Mexico and in the UK North Sea. The 25 blocks awarded as a result of the UK’s 29th Offshore Licensing Round represent the largest acreage award for BP in the North Sea since the late 1990s. In support of selectively looking for new material production regions, earlier in 2017 BP was awarded exploration licences in Newfoundland, off the east coast of Canada, and in Mexico.

Conclusion:

Despite the size of the non-cash write-off -- which is quite large -- it will not impact cash flow and will not attract tax relief, as indicated by the company. The write-off is not really surprising because the offshore Industry has not been very successful in the Kwanza basin.

I noticed that the company remains very selective in its offshore exploration approach, which seems proper with the present oil price environment. Bernard Looney, head of BP's upstream operations, said in a statement:

We are making disciplined choices throughout our business, including in exploration, and pursuing only opportunities that will deliver clear value for our shareholders,

BP is definitely a long-term investment and it is important to recognize the beginning of an eventual new bullish trend for the stock. As a major oil/gas player any increase in oil prices from here will translate to a direct positive for BP Balance sheet, and I am confident that BP is one of the best bets in the industry with a very attractive dividend that I consider solid.

Chart analysis:



BP shows a symmetrical triangle pattern with coiling price movement defined by two trend lines (resistance and support). Unfortunately, Symmetrical triangles provide little, as to which direction the stock will ultimately break out. One safe strategy for long-term investors is to add on or below $34, assuming that the stock is not breaking out. It is recommended to take some profit off the table at around $37.

However, oil and gas prices are of a paramount importance for BP.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on BP. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade BP on certain occasions as well.