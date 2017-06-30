Real Estate Weekly: Retail REITs Rally As Buffet Stamps Approval On Store Capital

While both home prices and rents have appreciated considerably in recent years, the price-to-rent ratio has ticked higher. Rent growth has stabilized in recent months after a year of deceleration.

Pending home sales came in shy of expectations, a continuing of trend of relatively weak housing data. Home prices rose 5.7% YoY, shy of the 5.9% expectation.

Homebuilders, on the other hand, have surged 23% YTD. International real estate is higher by 13%. Data Centers and Manufactured Housing have been the best performing REIT sectors.

As we approach mid-year, we note that REITs are essentially unchanged from the start of the year. The sector has climbed roughly 3% on a total-return basis.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (VNQ and IYR) finished the week lower by 1.1% as the 10-year yield surged 14 basis points after reaching 2017 lows. The yield-sensitive REIT sectors were hit the hardest, particularly the Data Center, Healthcare, and Student Housing sectors. The S&P 500 (SPY) fell 0.5%. The homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) were higher by 0.8% on the week despite mildly disappointing pending home sales data. The commercial construction ETF (PKB) gained 0.2%.

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week lower by 3.85% and the international real estate ETF (VNQI) fell 1.2%.

REITs are now higher by 0.9% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 3% on a total-return basis. The sector divergences are quite significant: the Data Center sector has surged 20% while the retail-focused REITs have fallen double-digits. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Next week, we will publish a mid-year recap with the prevailing trends we have seen through the first six months of 2017. From a valuation perspective, this is where we currently stand based on Free Cash Flow multiples.

Winner and Losers on The Week

The biggest winner of the week was Store Capital (STOR) as Berkshire Hathaway announced a 10% stake in the net lease REIT. It has been reported that Buffet himself has been closely monitoring Store Capital over the past several years. Presumably, the 6% YTD decline in the net lease REIT sector opened an opportunity for Buffet at an attractive price. Store Capital surged 10% on the news. In our most recent the REIT Rankings: Net Lease, Store Capital was our top pick within the net lease sector.

After being the top performer last week and the best performing sector YTD, Data Centers were the worst performing sector this week. Absent of any significant news, we see this as a sector rotation out of Data Centers and into retail REITs. Shopping Center and Mall REITs were the best performers.

Last week, we wrote a report that looked at the effects of this move on the real estate industry. 'Amazon's Big Mistake… And How Shopping Center REITs Benefit." We saw the move as a positive catalyst for shopping center REITs and concluded that this may have been a significant strategic mistake by Amazon for thrusting itself into the spotlight and raising concerns over their anti-competitive pricing practices.

The six best performing REITs this week were Store Capital (STOR), DDR Corp (DDR), National Retail (NNN), Washington Prime (WPG), Tanger Outlets (SKT), and Regency Corp (REG).

The six worst performing REITs were Coresite (COR), DuPont Fabors (DFT), Digital Realty (DLR), Healthcare Realty (HR), Healthcare Trust (HTA), and HCP (HCP).

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

Pending Home Sales Weak, Home Prices Rise Below Forecast

Pending home sales in May declined 0.8% and are now lower by 1.7% YoY. As we discussed last week, supply of new homes remains relatively low at 5.3 months, which has been holding back existing home sales and pushing prices higher. While the first half of 2017 has been strong for new home sales, this pending home sales data, along with disappointing permitting and starts data over the past three months, may foreshadow slowing new home sales in the late 2017.

The Case-Shiller index reported a 5.7% rise in home prices in April, below the 5.9% forecast. Home prices are now 3% above their 2006 peak, but still 18% below peak levels after adjusting for inflation.

The price-to-rent ratio has been steadily moving higher as home price appreciation has outpaced rent growth over the past two years. We believe that home price appreciation will slow over the coming quarters and settle into the long-run average of 0-2% above the inflation rate.

GDP Revised Higher, 2% Growth Continues

Q1 GDP was revised higher from 1.2% to 1.4% on stronger consumer spending. Issues with the seasonal adjustment in Q1 data has resulted in low Q1 results since 2012, so we instead look at the YoY change. Q1 GDP rose 2.1% over Q1 2016, a mild acceleration from Q4. GDP growth has averaged roughly 2% since 2010, a solid growth rate for such a large and developed economy.

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast estimates 2.9% GDP growth in Q2, inline with the Blue Chip consensus. Overall, the strong labor market, low inflation, and decent real wage growth reflect a relatively strong US economy.

Bottom Line

REITs finished the week lower by 1.1%. 10-year yields surged 14 basis points after ECB President Draghi struck a hawkish tone, signaling that the ECB would tapering QE. As we approach mid-year, we note that REITs are essentially unchanged from the start of the year. The sector is up 1% on a price-basis and roughly 3% on a total return basis. Homebuilders, on the other hand, have surged 23% YTD. International real estate is higher by 13%. Data Centers and Manufactured Housing have been the best performing REIT sectors.

This week, we published our update on the Single Family Rental sector, "The American Dream No Longer Requires Homeownership." We discussed that the amount of single family rentals has exploded in the last decade and may reach 20 million by 2020. Nearly half of the total rental supply is single family houses. Critics question the sustainability of the business model, particularly if home price appreciation outpaces rent growth. Scale and focus in specific markets has allowed these REITs to keep cap-ex and maintenance costs in check. Investors have applauded these REITs' focus on reaching a critical mass.

We also published our update on Student Housing, "These REITs Earn An A+ Even As State Education Budgets Get Squeezed." We discussed that we believe this sector is poised for continued outperformance as state budgets continue to tighten.

These REITs have become the go-to developers for private-public partnerships, a function of their innovative financing structures that align the interests of the university and the REIT itself.

We are nearly complete with our quarterly REIT Rankings updates. Be sure to check out our REIT Rankings on Single Family Rentals, Net Lease, Mall, Data Center, Shopping Center, Industrial, and Healthcare, Student Housing, and Manufactured Housing.

