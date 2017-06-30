Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding's (KONE) on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:KONE)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 08, 2017 08:21 AM ET

Executives

Wang Fang - Manager, IR

Tao Li - Chairman

Li Wu - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Kingtone Wireless Information Solutions Holdings Semi-Annual 2017 Financial Results [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Fang. You may begin.

Wang Fang

Thank you, Operator. And thank you everyone for joining us today for Kingtone Wireless Solutions’ first six months of fiscal year 2017 earnings conference call. The Company distributed its first six months of fiscal year 2017 earnings release on today Friday, June 30th. Our call today hosted by Mr. Tao Li our Chairman, and Ms. Li Wu, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we continue, please note that the discussion today contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of year of 1995, including certain plans, expectations, goals, and the projections. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors including those described under the heading Risk Factors in the Company’s final press release, dated May 14, 2010 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

And these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call, and are subject to change, at any time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by the applicable law or regulations.

And now, I want to talk about our financial performance for the six-months ended March 31, 2017. First with our net revenue, the Company’s revenue increased by 1.2% to $0.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017 as compared to $0.49 million for the six months ended March 31, 2016. Company had no revenue from software solutions for the six months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $0.06 million for the six months ended March 31, 2016.

Revenues from wireless system solutions increased by 15.7% to $0.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $0.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2016. As a percentage of total revenue, wireless system solution sales increased to 100% from 99.5% of our total revenue. The increase in revenue from wireless system solutions was mainly attributable to the revenue recognition from the contract signed in earlier period.

To the next with our cost of sales, cost of sales decreased by 1.7% to approximately $281,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2017 from approximately $286,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2016. As a percentage of our total revenues, cost of sales decreased to 56% of our total revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2017 from 57.7% of our total revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2016, which primarily attributable to the fact that the projects the Company had worked on were with old clients. So therefore, they made our work more efficient.

Cost of sales for wireless system solutions increased by 13.3% from approximately $248,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2016 to approximately $281,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2017. This means 100% and 86.7% of the total cost of sales and 56% and 57.1% of wireless system solution revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

For the six months ended March 31, 2017, the gross profit increased by 5.2% to $0.22 million from $0.21 million for the six months ended March 31, 2016. Gross margin for the six months ended March 31, 2017 was 44% compared to 42.3% in the six months ended March 31, 2016. Gross profit from wireless system solutions increased by 18.8% for the six month ended March 31, 2017 to $0.22 million from $0.19 million and gross margin increased to 44% from 42.9% for the six months ended March 31, 2016.

The total operating expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2017 was $0.8 million compared to $1.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2016. This is representing a decrease of 44.3%. Selling expenses decreased by 20.6% to $0.05 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $0.07 million for the six months ended March 31, 2016, and represented 10.8% and 13.7% of revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

The decrease in sale expenses was a direct result of Company’s cost control decisions to reduce the marketing and travelling expenses, coping with the depression in the software solutions markets. The demand for software solutions product is lower because most of our clients are government. The government companies with the macro-policy in China without controls that’s bending baggage in governmental again and fewer clients in such nature were inclined to buy value added software solutions.

Our general and administrative expenses were approximately $0.7 million for the six months ended March 31st, 2017, a decrease of 43.3% from $1.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2016, which represented 147% and 262.3% of revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 respectively. General and administrative expenses consists primarily of compensation and benefit expenses relating to personnel other than our engineers and our sales and marketing team members; depreciation and amortization expenses and overhead expenses.

General and administrative expenses also include legal and other professional fees, share-based compensation and other miscellaneous administrative costs. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the decreased bad debt expenses, caused by the write-off of certain aged receivables and decreased labor costs as a result of the decreased business operations in the six months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the same period in the last year.

Research and development expenses were zero for the six months ended March 31, 2017 compared to $54,000 for the same period last year. Our income from operations, the Company had loss from operations of $0.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2017 comparing to the loss from operations of $1.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2016, a decrease of $0.6 million, which primarily due to the lower general and administrative expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the same period last year.

Our net income, our net loss and our earnings per share; net income was approximately $50,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2017 compared to net loss of $0.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2016. Basic and diluted income per share was $0.03 in the six months ended March 31, 2017 compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.48 for the six months ended March 31, 2016. Our cash, as of March 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.6 million comparing to $1.2 million as of September 30, 2016 -- the Company’s last fiscal year -- net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended March 31, 2017 was approximately $0.05 million comparing to approximately $0.5 million used in operating activities for the six months ended March 31, 2016.

For the six months ended March 31, 2017, the Company had a net income of $50,000 comparing to the net loss of $0.7 million for the same period last year. Net cash provided by financing activities for the six months ended March 31, 2017 was approximately $4.4 million compared to approximately $0.7 million used in financing activities for the six months ended March 31, 2016. As of March 31, 2017, the closing balance of deals from the related parties decreased by $4.6 million to $1.6 million comparing to $6.2 million as of September 30, 2016. Net cash provided by investing of activities was zero for the six months ended March 31, 2017 comparing to 1000 per added by investing activities for the six months ended March 31, 2016.

Now our financial outlook is based on the results of the first six months of fiscal year 2017 in light of increased competition pressure and continue negotiations for the new contracts was expected to be signed later in the year. So the Company updated its [ph] quarterly release for the fiscal year 2017. We now expect revenue in the range between $2 million and $4 million, and net income in the range between $0.0 million and $0.5 million.

And my speech is over. Thank you, Operator.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s conference. You may disconnect your lines, at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

