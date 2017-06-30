Nvidia: Time To Take A Back Seat?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is growing as a market leader in the semiconductor industry as a result of its strong growth catalysts in the field of autonomous vehicles, gaming and data center. Their latest earnings report in early May provided a strong upside for the company as revenue climbed 48% since last year. However, seeing how the market is currently trading the stock at around $150, there are growing concerns that Nvidia is overvalued right now for investors to consider.

Latest Developments in Key Segments:

Gaming

Last quarter, Nvidia released two graphics processing chips, the TITAN Xp, DGX-1 and the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (GPU). These chips provided Nvidia very strong upside as Nvidia continues to create a strong market share in the gaming industry, primarily PC gaming. Their virtual gaming opportunity provides them with an opportunity to enter a billion-dollar industry that has been growing tremendously over the past couple of years. The virtual gaming industry is expected to become a $120 billion industry by 2020, a strong catalyst for growth. With a 72.25% market share in the GPU industry, their gaming industry market share is a cash cow for their revenue.

Datacenter

Nvidia has made strides to become a leader in the development of supercomputing technologies for data and cloud management. Nvidia recently developed partnerships for cloud-based data computing with companies such as Microsoft, Facebook, Baidu, Tecent and IBM. In a global economy that is becoming more data driven and as data management is becoming cloud driven, these supercomputing technologies are becoming more highly demanded, a strong growth catalyst for Nvidia at the moment.

Autonomous Vehicles

Globally, the concept of autonomous vehicles have become a novelty of what is to happen with the future of cars. There are two recent developments with Nvidia that they experienced in the first quarter. They announced a partnership with auto-supplier Bosch to provide an Al-based supercomputing technology. They are also working with PACCAR, one of the largest truck makers in the world, to work on autonomous trucking. While the industry has a long way to go, Nvidia can derive strong growth from autonomous vehicle technology as they begin to develop strong market share in the demand for computing technologies for autonomous vehicles.

Why is Nvidia Overvalued?

A High PEG Justifies Absolutely Nothing

According to Nasdaq estimates, Nvidia has a forward PEG of 4.99. That is not good. In fact, that exactly proves that its P/E is higher than its earnings growth, which shows that Nvidia is overvalued. A very high PEG will show that its price does not justify its earnings growth. An investor should immediately see caution because Nvidia is expensive for the value of its earnings growth it is not a strong fundamental value stock because it is not growing at a reasonable price.

Earnings Yield vs. Interest Rates

The last time that Nvidia's trailing earnings yield was higher than US bond interest rates was in late 2016. Right now, bond interest rates are at around 2.3%, while Nvidia's earnings yield is around 1.95%. For an investor, this shows that Nvidia is not worth its high valuation because of its low earnings yield. This also shows both lower opportunity cost and higher returns from government bonds for an investor compared to the opportunity cost of Nvidia.

Their decreasing earnings yield is attributed to the surge in its stock price, not its earnings growth. As their earnings yield continues to go down, an investor should be aware that this likely means the company is becoming overvalued. An investor should sit out on acquiring more positions in Nvidia while their earnings yield continues to decrease. Its earnings yield could go up as a result of either a price correction or strong earnings report on August 10th.

Should I invest if their Dividend Yield continues to go down? Absolutely Not

In the past year, Nvidia's dividend yield has gone down 63%. This decrease should be a wake-up call for any fundamental investor. I personally think that their decreased dividend yield will continue to make Nvidia a less attractive investment because a strong fundamental investment is based on strong dividend growth. While once could say that their price surge caused their dividend yield to go down, Nvidia would have needed a price surge of 158% in the past year to justify that its decreasing dividend yield. But Nvidia's price went up 240% in the past year, so it price surge was so high that it Nvidia is trading a lot higher that what its worth because its price increase is higher than the inverse of its dividend yield decrease. Also while Nvidia's earnings have grown, its dividend growth has not been that strong. With double-digit earnings growth, their low dividend growth is troubling.

Relatively High P/E Versus Peers

The next fundamental indicator that I would like to take look at is Nvidia's trailing P/E compared to its competitors in the semiconductor industry. One immediate observation that one can make is that Nvidia has a trailing P/E that is much higher than the median of its peers. What an investor should immediately recognize that Nvidia is overvalued because their P/E is so much higher than the industry median, more than double. The semiconductor industry is trading Nvidia at a very high premium.

What is Nvidia Worth?

Based off my projected revenue growth of 60% between 2016 and 2019 and cash flow growth of 30.5% between 2017 and 2019, I can affirm Nvidia is valued at around $136, a 12-15% downside per share. If we look at market risk, the three biggest factors that could affect my model are interest rates, tax rate fluctuations and earnings surprises. Lower interest rates would result in higher valuation because our WACC would be lower, while higher interest rates would result in lower valuation because WACC would be higher. Higher taxes would decrease net income and valuation, while lower taxes would create higher net income and valuation. With the August 10th earnings report, a positive earnings surprise compared to my projections would result a higher valuation because of higher cash flow because of the higher net income.

Conclusion

Nvidia is overvalued right now and investors should take extreme caution when deciding to invest on its current price. Nvidia's dividend growth and yield have been very disappointing. When a government bond can yield higher returns than a company's earnings, an investor should know it's time to back off. The market is currently trading Nvidia at a 12-15% premium, a strong signal that the company is too expensive for what it's really worth.